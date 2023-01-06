Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former Detroit Lions HC Jim Caldwell lands interview
According to a report from Jay Glazer, former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell has landed an interview. Glazer reported on Sunday that Caldwell will interview with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach opening. Glazer added that former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich is also scheduled to interview for the Panthers opening.
3 Reasons the Detroit Lions Have Hope in 2023
As fans already know all too well, being a Detroit Lions supporter comes with its fair share of ups and downs. If we’re being honest, the roller coaster mostly features downs, as the franchise has only qualified for the postseason three times since 2000, heading into the current campaign. The narrative has centered around building a culture and restocking the cupboard for the future all too often.
4 Detroit Lions who could be cap casualties during the offseason
The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books and though the Detroit Lions came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs, they did win eight of their final ten games, and they are clearly one of the top 10 teams in the league. That being said, the goal for the 2023 season will be to win the NFC North and make a run in the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Let’s take a look at 4 current Lions who could be cap casualties during the offseason.
Jamaal Williams put NFL on notice after knocking Packers out of playoffs
On Sunday Night Football, Jamaal Williams and his Detroit Lions teammates were on a mission to knock Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers out of playoff contention. Williams and the Lions took care of business as they were able to hold on for a 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field. During the game, Williams had a pair of rushing touchdowns, giving him 17 on the season, which moved him past Barry Sanders for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season. Following the game, Williams spoke to reporters and he put the NFL on notice.
Rasul Douglas explains why he pulled stunt that infuriated Lions
Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas angered the Detroit Lions with a bizarre move during Sunday night’s game, but he insists there was a method to what some interpreted as total madness. The Lions were trailing 9-3 just before the half when they lined up for what would have been a 48-yard field goal. Green... The post Rasul Douglas explains why he pulled stunt that infuriated Lions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Detroit Lions game ball candidates after MASSIVE Week 18 win in Lambeau
It’s bitter-sweet really. The Detroit Lions were eliminated from playoff contention before they even kicked off against the Green Bay Packers. But, regardless of that, they played four quarters of good football and sent Aaron Rodgers & Co. packing too, knocking them out of the playoffs. Who deserves the...
Detroit Lions outlast Packers, despite missing playoffs
Well, this wasn’t a Detroit Lions win-and-in game, because the Rams suck. But that doesn’t mean that they didn’t have something to play for. The Green Bay Packers still needed to win, so playing spoiler was on the table. Detroit Lions made a statement in Green Bay.
Detroit Lions drop EPIC locker room celebration video after defeating Packers
One year ago, the Detroit Lions finished their 2021 regular season with a 3-13-1 record. Fast forward to the present and the Lions finished their 2022 campaign with a 9-8 record, which was nearly good enough for a spot in the NFL Playoffs. On Sunday night, the Lions defeated the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field to eliminate them from playoff contention, and following their big win, they celebrated in the locker room.
Detroit Lions: quickfire takeaways in win against the Packers after playoff elimination
The Detroit Lions season ended tonight in Green Bay. While about an hour before the game, their playoff hopes were still alive, Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams made sure that died. And, so, the Lions had to play spoiler against the Packers. Quick Takeaways from Detroit Lions win...
‘Big prediction’ has Detroit Lions adding 3 veteran defenders during offseason
The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and, unfortunately, the Detroit Lions came up just short of qualifying for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. After starting off the season with a 1-6 record, the Lions won eight of their final 10 games to finish with a winning record. Unfortunately, nine wins were one win short of what ended up being needed to earn the final wild-card spot in the NFC. With that being said, you can bet the Lions will be looking to add some pieces to the puzzle before the 2023 season. That is especially true when it comes to improving the defensive side of the ball.
Jared Goff says he has not been approached by Lions’ front office
Will Jared Goff be the Detroit Lions quarterback of the future? On Tuesday, Lions’ GM Brad Holmes was asked about just that, and though he would come straight out and commit to Goff long-term, he pretty much said that would be the case. “I do think that Jared has proven to everybody that he is a starting quarterback for us,” Holmes told reporters. A day earlier, Goff spoke to reporters during the team’s locker clean-out day.
Predicting when Jared Goff will break Aaron Rodgers’ NFL record
Back on November 6, 2022, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff completed 14 of 26 passes for just 137 yards and two touchdowns to go along with one interception during a 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers. Since throwing that interception, Goff has now played in nine consecutive games without throwing a pick. In fact, he is now within striking distance of breaking Aaron Rodgers‘ NFL record for most consecutive passes without throwing an interception.
Texans come calling for OC Ben Johnson
According to a tweet from Tom Pelissero, the Texans, who fired head coach Lovie Smith on Sunday, requested an interview with the Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson for their head coaching job. In his first season as the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, Ben Johnson made a significant impact,...
Detroit Lions Free Agency Targets: Who Should They Retain?
Who Should The Detroit Lions Retain In Free Agency?. Please watch the video above. Who Should The Detroit Lions Retain In Free Agency?. A.J. Reilly: But let’s get to Matt’s question then we’ll move on to the full Detroit Lions season. What do you guys think of the offensive skill positions?
Dan Campbell has blunt message for Detroit Lions
Leading up to Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had a tall task. You see, depending on whether the Seahawks won or lost their game against the Rams would determine if the Lions still had a shot to earn a spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Campbell had to prepare his team to play to win, regardless of their situation and that is exactly what he did as the Lions defeated the Packers on the road, despite not having a playoff spot on the line.
Seattle Seahawks disrespect Detroit with ‘Thank You’ tweet
Heading into Week 18, the Seattle Seahawks‘ path to the 2022 NFL Playoffs was simple. First, they had to handle their own business by defeating the Los Angeles Rams, and second, they needed some help. That help was the Detroit Lions beating the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. If those two things happened, the Seahawks would get the No. 7 seed in the NFC. As we know, the Seahawks did win and so did the Lions.
Detroit Lions fans go nuts at Lambeau Field as Seahawks miss FG
Heading into Sunday’s Week 18 games, the Detroit Lions‘ path to the NFL Playoffs was very simple. First, they needed the Seattle Seahawks to lose to the Los Angeles Rams, and second, they had to beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. Well, just moments ago, the Seahawks had a chance to beat the Rams on a last-second field goal but Seahawks K Jason Meyers choked.
Crazy Week 18 results in No. 1 NFL Draft pick switching hands
We are only finished with the early games and it has already been a crazy final week in the National Football League. Heading into the day, the Houston Texans had the worst record in the league, and they held the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. In fact, the No. 1 pick was all theirs, as long as a couple of things did not happen. The first of those things was the Texans beating the Indianapolis Colts.
