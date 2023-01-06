Verizon, positioning itself as a “neutral” player in the content and streaming landscape, is continuing to expand its subscription hub, +play, through new partnership deals with Peloton and Starz. On Monday, the telecom giant said Verizon customers who are new to Peloton can receive a four-month free trial of the Peloton app through +play through the end of the month. Last week, ahead of the premiere of BMF, the company also added Starz as the latest streaming service available on the platform.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Outlander': First Look at Season 7 as Starz Sets Summer 2023 PremiereLionsgate Film, Distribution Chiefs Talk...

37 MINUTES AGO