Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents
According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
Damar Hamlin Improving and Will Likely Return Home This Week: Report
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has continued to make improvement after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing during last week’s matchup against the Bengals—and will likely be released from the hospital this week, CNN reported, citing sources close to the NFL star. He is currently undergoing treatment at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin was even able to watch his team take on the New England Patriots Sunday—live-tweeting throughout the emotional 35-32 win. He is expected to return to his home in Buffalo following discharge, according to CNN.
‘A Lot of Love on My Heart’: Damar Hamlin Leaves Hospital
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from an Ohio hospital on Monday, exactly a week after collapsing on the field and going into cardiac arrest just minutes into a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. In a statement shared by the Bills, doctors with the University of Cincinnati Medical Center...
