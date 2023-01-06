ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Darlington launch investigation after sexist abuse aimed at female official

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VGSq6_0k61bUTJ00

Darlington have vowed to ban any fan found guilty of aiming misogynist abuse at a female official during Monday’s National League North win at Scarborough.

Referee Dean Watson stopped play briefly during the first half of the Quakers’ 5-2 victory at the Flamingo Land Stadium after assistant Emily Carney was allegedly targeted by visiting fans, and the game was suspended for almost 40 minutes after the break following a further incident involving home supporters.

Darlington, who issued an apology and appealed for witnesses during the match, have now promised to take stringent action against any offenders.

A club statement said: “Darlington FC strongly condemns any sort of discriminatory behaviour at our matches, both at home and away.

“We will not tolerate or condone racist, misogynist, sexist or any other form of discriminatory behaviour whether physical or verbal. The club will work to ensure that such behaviour is met with appropriate action in whatever context it occurs.

“We are sure that all of our fair-minded supporters will agree with our statement, as we are trying to build a club that can proudly stand at the heart of our community.

“Incidents like the one on Monday at Scarborough, which detracted from a great win on the field, do not help the great reputation which we have painstakingly built as a fan-owned club over the last 11 years.

“As a club, we apologised to the assistant during the game and once again, we apologise to the assistant, the other match officials and to our hosts Scarborough for the misconduct of a small number of our fans.

“Discriminatory behaviour, unfortunately, is common in everyday life, but Darlington FC is absolutely determined that it will not be heard or seen at any of our matches whether it is directed at another spectator, player, volunteer, employee or match official.

“We are carrying out an investigation into the disgraceful abuse that was aimed at the assistant referee at Scarborough last Monday, and if individuals are found to have abused the assistant, then those individuals will be banned from watching Darlington FC matches and may be subject to further external action.

“These incidents can result in a significant fine from the FA which has to be found from club finances. We encourage anyone who experiences discriminatory abuse, or witnesses it, to email [email protected] in the strictest of confidence.

“We will continue to work with organisations such as Her Game Too and Kick It Out to help us eradicate discrimination at our matches.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Teacher shot by six-year-old ‘is devoted to students’

The US teacher who authorities say was shot by a six-year-old pupil is known as a hard-working educator who is devoted to her students and enthusiastic about the profession that runs in her family, according to fellow teachers and city officials. John Eley III, a former member of the Newport...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
newschain

Notts County looking over shoulder at Wrexham after draw with Boreham Wood

Notts County allowed Wrexham to cut their lead at the top of the Vanarama National League table to three points after being held to a 1-1 draw by Boreham Wood at Meadow Lane. The visitors came close to taking the lead in the 24th minute when George Broadbent’s effort hit a post.
newschain

Nurses strike for second day at two major New York City hospitals

A nursing strike at two of New York City’s largest hospitals has entered its second day – with a union official saying progress is being made towards a possible settlement at one of them. The hospitals, Montefiore Medical Centre and Mount Sinai Hospital, have postponed nonemergency surgeries, diverted...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newschain

Dagenham into play-off places with win at Aldershot

Josh Walker’s double helped Dagenham move into the National League play-off places with a 2-0 win over Aldershot at the EBB Stadium. Dagenham were quick out of the traps and had an early goal in the seventh minute when Matt Robinson picked out Walker in space before he coolly tucked past Luca Ashby-Hammond.
newschain

Ballygrifincottage handed Lingfield mission by Skelton

Dan Skelton will send exciting novice chaser Ballygrifincottage to Lingfield next weekend after deciding to bypass the Grade Two eventmasters.co.uk Hampton Novices’ Chase at Warwick on Saturday. Fourth in the Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival in March, he opened his account at the first time of asking over...

Comments / 0

Community Policy