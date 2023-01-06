‘Every single day, every single animal is checked on’: Laboratory Animal Resources staff provide 365-day care for animals in research

Read full article on original website
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Macy's is Closing More Locations in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Outdoorsy boutique hotel coming to Estes ParkBrittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Avalanche kills the son of Andy Feinstein, president of the University of Northern ColoradoMalek SherifGreeley, CO
Expert explains safely storing guns in cars
Two guns were stolen out of Loveland Representative-Elect Ron Weinberg's truck while parked at the Colorado State Capitol, according to The Denver Post.
Start a Small Business with an LLC in Colorado for Just $1
You've had a hobby for a while now. You love it and so do other people. So much so that your friends and family have started to ask you if you would make something for them. Those items that you have made start to make you think you should start your own business. I am here to tell you to do it.
This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
smithmountainlake.com
Celebrity couple from China embroiled in child custody battle in Colorado
DENVER (KCNC) -- A messy celebrity custody battle is playing out in the Denver County Court. The celebrities in this case, however, are from China, where their scandal has rocked the country and led to them being banned from social media. Shuang Zheng is a megastar actress and Heng Zhang...
“Most Haunted Road In Colorado”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Colorado is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, ranging from the bustling city of Denver to the vast, open wilderness of the Rocky Mountains. With such a varied and storied past, it's no surprise that the state is home to a number of haunted roads, each with its own chilling tale to tell. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Colorado:
weather5280.com
Recent moisture improves Colorado's drought outlook; a check on snowpack across the West
Some good news to share from the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report released on Thursday, and that is that now more than a third (39%) of Colorado has been removed from the Abnormally Dry or Drought classification categories as determined by the U.S. Drought Monitor, which is up from just 13.75% a week ago.
‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, too
The McDonald’s on 16th Street in Denver became an oasis for people experiencing homelessness. It no doubt led to its demise. It came to be known in Denver as the "homeless McDonald's."
New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?
Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
Popular Old Town Hot Spot Has Been Shut Down, Staff Laid Off
Seemingly out of nowhere, one of the coolest places to hang out in Old Town Fort Collins has been shuttered by its parent company. This is the third place within nearly 30 years to occupy the space. One of the best things about this particular hot spot is the availability...
travellemming.com
5 Colorado Area Codes in 2023 (With Map)
As of 2023, Colorado has 5 area codes. The area codes in Colorado are:. I’m a Colorado local and in this guide, I overview the five Colorado area codes used today, plus a map of the area codes. The majority of these are used in the Denver area, while two area codes service other areas of the state.
Denver officer rescues baby at Stock Show parade
DENVER — A Denver Police officer's quick actions saved the life of a baby who had stopped breathing during the National Western Stock Show parade Thursday. DPD said in an Instagram post that Officer Brad Dore, who is assigned to the department's traffic operations unit, was monitoring his post at 18th and Stout when a man ran up to him and his partner and told them of a baby who was not breathing two blocks away.
Indigenous Man Found Dead in Colorado
On December 30, Colorado's Indigenous Missing Person List took effect. Two days later, on New Year's Day, Wanbli Oyate Vigil Black Elk, a 27-year-old member of the Lakota Tribe, was the first person added to the list.
Colorado city among 'loneliest' places to live in America
A recent data analysis released by ChamberofCommerce.org took a look at America's loneliest major cities, with criteria based on the local share of one-person households. One place in Colorado made the cut to be ranked among the top 30 'loneliest' spots around the nation. Ranking 27th of more than 170...
denverite.com
Gov. Polis says migrants will no longer be bused to Chicago or NYC
Colorado will no longer bus migrants from Denver to Chicago or New York City after this weekend, Gov. Jared Polis’ office announced Saturday afternoon. In a release, Polis’ office stated that there are no more buses scheduled for migrants from Denver to Chicago at this time and the final chartered transportation to New York City will take place on Sunday.
coloradosun.com
2 handguns stolen outside Colorado Capitol from truck belonging to incoming GOP state representative
Two handguns were stolen overnight Thursday from a vehicle parked just outside of the Colorado Capitol belonging to a Republican who will be sworn into office Monday as a state representative. State Rep.-elect Ron Weinberg, of Loveland, said both guns were unloaded and secured with trigger locks, which prevent the...
Delicious ‘Chicken Salad Chick’ Finally Coming to Colorado – But Where?
They have 200 locations in 17 states east of Colorado and are finally moving out west. Started 15 years ago by a stay-at-home Mom, this place sounds and looks very tasty. It's the American dream: Coming up with your own idea for a business and it taking off like gangbusters. Chicken Salad Chick is one of those stories, and now Colorado will be seeing them popping up; first up: Northern Colorado.
milehighcre.com
Developer Focused on For-Rent Housing for 55+ Adults Launches in Denver
According to the Population Reference Bureau (PRB), the number of Americans ages 65 and older is projected to nearly double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060. Despite a growing demand for housing targeted at this demographic, severe housing supply shortages and an overall lack of affordability have led to an enormous rental housing crisis.
Big Lots closing 4 Colorado stores
DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. Big Lots is making a big move by closing four locations in Colorado. Closing sales are unfortunate because it means lots of unexpected changes for employees, shoppers and the local community the business serves. However, it’s good news for bargain...
Plans for proposed reservoir move forward, Highway 287 to be relocated
Soon five miles of Highway 287 near Fort Collins will likely be submerged in water as more than a dozen northern Colorado towns and suppliers prepare to build Colorado's newest reservoir. Glade Reservoir is on track to be built just northwest of Fort Collins near Ted's Place in the coming years. "The project is really necessary for northern Colorado," said Carl Brouwer, Project Director for Northern Water. For decades now other states have been positioning themselves to secure water from Colorado's mountains. And, in the past thirty years, many local municipalities across the front range have also been entering the...
Denver officer suspended following arrest in Douglas County
A Denver police officer has been suspended without pay following an arrest in Douglas County on New Year's Eve, the department said Friday.
