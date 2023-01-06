ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

‘Every single day, every single animal is checked on’: Laboratory Animal Resources staff provide 365-day care for animals in research

By Haley Candelario
Colorado State University
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 The X

This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
COLORADO STATE
smithmountainlake.com

Celebrity couple from China embroiled in child custody battle in Colorado

DENVER (KCNC) -- A messy celebrity custody battle is playing out in the Denver County Court. The celebrities in this case, however, are from China, where their scandal has rocked the country and led to them being banned from social media. Shuang Zheng is a megastar actress and Heng Zhang...
DENVER, CO
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In Colorado”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Colorado is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, ranging from the bustling city of Denver to the vast, open wilderness of the Rocky Mountains. With such a varied and storied past, it's no surprise that the state is home to a number of haunted roads, each with its own chilling tale to tell. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Colorado:
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?

Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
LONGMONT, CO
travellemming.com

5 Colorado Area Codes in 2023 (With Map)

As of 2023, Colorado has 5 area codes. The area codes in Colorado are:. I’m a Colorado local and in this guide, I overview the five Colorado area codes used today, plus a map of the area codes. The majority of these are used in the Denver area, while two area codes service other areas of the state.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Denver officer rescues baby at Stock Show parade

DENVER — A Denver Police officer's quick actions saved the life of a baby who had stopped breathing during the National Western Stock Show parade Thursday. DPD said in an Instagram post that Officer Brad Dore, who is assigned to the department's traffic operations unit, was monitoring his post at 18th and Stout when a man ran up to him and his partner and told them of a baby who was not breathing two blocks away.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Gov. Polis says migrants will no longer be bused to Chicago or NYC

Colorado will no longer bus migrants from Denver to Chicago or New York City after this weekend, Gov. Jared Polis’ office announced Saturday afternoon. In a release, Polis’ office stated that there are no more buses scheduled for migrants from Denver to Chicago at this time and the final chartered transportation to New York City will take place on Sunday.
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

Delicious ‘Chicken Salad Chick’ Finally Coming to Colorado – But Where?

They have 200 locations in 17 states east of Colorado and are finally moving out west. Started 15 years ago by a stay-at-home Mom, this place sounds and looks very tasty. It's the American dream: Coming up with your own idea for a business and it taking off like gangbusters. Chicken Salad Chick is one of those stories, and now Colorado will be seeing them popping up; first up: Northern Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
milehighcre.com

Developer Focused on For-Rent Housing for 55+ Adults Launches in Denver

According to the Population Reference Bureau (PRB), the number of Americans ages 65 and older is projected to nearly double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060. Despite a growing demand for housing targeted at this demographic, severe housing supply shortages and an overall lack of affordability have led to an enormous rental housing crisis.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Big Lots closing 4 Colorado stores

DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. Big Lots is making a big move by closing four locations in Colorado. Closing sales are unfortunate because it means lots of unexpected changes for employees, shoppers and the local community the business serves. However, it’s good news for bargain...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Plans for proposed reservoir move forward, Highway 287 to be relocated

Soon five miles of Highway 287 near Fort Collins will likely be submerged in water as more than a dozen northern Colorado towns and suppliers prepare to build Colorado's newest reservoir. Glade Reservoir is on track to be built just northwest of Fort Collins near Ted's Place in the coming years.  "The project is really necessary for northern Colorado," said Carl Brouwer, Project Director for Northern Water.  For decades now other states have been positioning themselves to secure water from Colorado's mountains. And, in the past thirty years, many local municipalities across the front range have also been entering the...
FORT COLLINS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy