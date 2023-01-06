Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in IdahoKristen WaltersKuna, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Idaho man makes $49,000 a year from Airbnb tiny homeNick DavisBoise, ID
Popular food chain opens another new location in IdahoKristen WaltersCaldwell, ID
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Related
One of the Top Recently Opened Restaurants in the Boise Area
There is definitely no shortage of amazing restaurants in the Boise area, and we still have plenty of new ones on the way! However, among many new restaurants that recently opened, only a few are rising to the top of people's lists. There's a recent article from Stacker that shares...
Old Boise Blocks Downtown Lose Parking For Amazing Public Space
Boise, Idaho - On Facebook Boise Park and Recreation shared that the City of Boise will be working with the Capital City Development Corporation and will bring a new public park space to downtown Boise. According to their press release "In January 2022, CCDC purchased a 0.21-acre parcel located at...
Research Says The Best Happy Hour in Idaho is in Boise
I'm no scientist or anything but is there anyone who doesn't like a happy hour? You know what I'm talking about - tasty drinks at a discount and shoot... sometimes you get lucky and find some tasty bites to go with it. Anything can happen at a happy hour: learning...
Experiencing Hard Times In Boise? You Can Legally Do This
2023 has already started off as a tough year for so many people. Rising housing costs. Political turmoil. Crazy weather thanks to global warming. It's hard out here for a pimp. Fortunately for you, when times get tough (and we mean real tough), you still have a nuclear option to...
Retro Idaho TV Blooper Leaves Internet Laughing Out Loud [Video]
We love a good laugh and the internet seems to always be here for us in times of need. A recently resurfaced television "blooper" is once again putting Boise, Idaho on the internet's map and it isn't for anything embarrassing or ridiculous. It's a good laugh. What was shaping up...
First Great Idaho Gun Show of 2023 was a Success!
Are you even an Idahoan if you don’t own a gun? Kidding. Kinda. I really feel like everyone here has guns… and it’s somewhat of a must if you live in Idaho. But anyway, it's 2023 and this weekend was the first Great Idaho Gun Show of the year! The event was at The Ford Idaho Center, and they apparently happen very frequently. Check below for the upcoming shows 👇
Boise Police, Not Mayor McLean, Seek To Restore Community Trust
In a welcomed sign of a return to normalcy, Boise Police announced that their famous Coffee with a Cop series allows Boisians to interact with their law enforcement officers. For years, Boise PD Officers would meet with folks at local coffee shops once a month. The popular series took a...
Take a Look at the 12 California Cities Sending the Most People to Boise
Have a grievance about something happening in Boise? There’s a certain group of neighbors that have become the scapegoat for most of those grievances. Over the last few years, social media has been filled with complaints about everything from traffic congestion to housing prices to how the City of Boise handled COVID-19 restrictions compared to its neighbors. Most of the time, those posting the complaints or giving their two cents in the comment section were quick to point the finger at people who recently relocated to Boise from California.
Rare Gem Can Only Be Found in 2 Places on Earth: Idaho and India
Idaho is a very special place-- it doesn't matter where you live. There is a clear reason that folks from all over the country are moving to Idaho and whether we like it or not, we have to be honest with ourselves and admit: we get it. Here in the...
Country Icon Hank Williams Jr. Coming To Nampa This Year
He's an iconic country legend who entertained millions of fans over his star-studded career. This singer-songwriter's work was so famous he was the theme for ABC/ESPN's Monday Night Football. He is Hank Williams Jr., and he's coming to Idaho. Hank Williams Jr Through the Years. Hank hangs out with his...
Kuna mayor: Rodeo canceled following death threats
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The city of Kuna has pulled the plug on its rodeo due to city staff receiving death threats. The commotion began last week after announcements were made that the city and the Crooked 8 were parting ways and forming two competing rodeos, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.
PHOTOS: Meridian Castle For Rent Features Stunning Movie Theater
Okay, so the first thing you want to do is find a bunch of friends because while yes, you can rent a stunning castle in Meridian, you'll want to make sure you have some cash handy. Let's get right into how you can rent a stunning castle that's located in Meridian.
Inspiring Caldwell, Idaho Veteran Wins a HUGE Lottery Pay Day
With the Mega Millions jackpot at $1.1 BILLION and climbing, you may have a gut feeling that you should buy a ticket. …or say yes to the office bookie who asks if you want to be in the office pool. (Because you know that if you say “no” it’s going to be the time that your office wins. You don’t want to be the only one that still has to show up for work on Wednesday.)
Update: Police looking for person of interest in Nampa homicide
BOISE, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department are looking for Justino Morales Ramos, aka: Gustavo aka: Faustino aka: Roberto, as a person of interest regarding a homicide case after a woman was found dead inside an apartment on Monday, Jan. 9. Morales Ramos is a 29-year-old Hispanic male, with...
7 Things to Do in Kuna (Fun & Inexpensive Activities)
Kuna, Idaho is a true small town, and people might think there's not a lot to do there. And with the recent hype about the town getting an Arby's... thinking there's not a lot going on in Kuna seems appropriate. However, there’s actually a lot more to do in Kuna...
Star community rallies around teenagers hurt in weekend crash
STAR, Idaho — Friday night’s thick fog changed the lives of the Schmidt sisters forever. Emily Schmidt, 17, was driving her sister Kayla, 15, down Brandon Road in Star to their friend’s house when they hit an excavator head-on. The two girls, both students at Owyhee High School, were knocked unconscious.
Boise man dies in a crash near Jerome
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — On Monday morning, a 43-year-old man from Boise died after a crash on I-84 near milepost 173 in Jerome County around 10 a.m. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the man was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck that went off the highway, jackknifed and rolled. He was headed east and no other vehicles were involved.
Who Legally Gets The Ring In A Breakup in Idaho?
Let's face it, as much as we all would love for every engaged couple to live happily ever after through marriage and true love... it doesn't always work out that way. Things happen, life happens, and before you know it, you're both calling it quits before you even make it to the altar.
Mormons, Gnomes and Swingers: Inside Idaho’s Conspiracy Theories
If you have grown up in the Treasure Valley or perhaps you've just been here for a while, odds are you've heard rumors and theories about the place that we call home. Why is Boise the way that it is? Everyone has a theory--some old enough to be classified as "wives tales" by now, have stood the test of time. What goes on in Hidden Springs and is there a religious group that decides all?
Givens Hot Springs' owners speak out after roof collapses
MELBA, Idaho — Taking a soak in Givens Hot Springs has been a favorite pastime for many people around Idaho since the early 1880s. It is located in Melba, Idaho. More than 140 years later, the hot springs is in some hot water. Seven people were taken to the...
103.5 KISSFM
Boise, ID
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0