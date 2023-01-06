ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland man with 18 prior felonies sentenced for illegally owning a gun

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man with a criminal history spanning decades was sentenced to federal prison after being arrested for firing a gun he illegally owned. Tyrone Lamont Allen, 53, was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release on January 9. He was arrested for firing a gun in the air outside a local restaurant during an altercation with his girlfriend.
Co-owner in Portland animal shelter abuse case to plead guilty, 117 animals seized

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 55-year-old woman is due to plead guilty to several charges related to animal abuse at a shelter she helped operate. Tori Head, 55, is scheduled to plead guilty to several charges in Multnomah County Court Tuesday afternoon. Head will get five years probation and be banned from owning any domestic animals or working in an animal care facility according to a plea agreement.
23-year-old Rory Bialostosky appointed mayor of West Linn

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 23-year-old will lead the City of West Linn. Rory Bialostosky was appointed Mayor of West Linn by the City Council at their meeting Tuesday, January 3. Bialostosky was the West Linn Council President and will serve until a new mayor is elected. A special mayoral election will be held on May 16th.
Former Portland attorney sentenced to 101 months in prison for defrauding $4.5M

PORTLAND, Ore. — A former Portland lawyer has been sentenced to more than eight years behind bars for embezzling more than $4.5 million from disabled clients. 57-year-old Lori E. Deveny was sentenced to 101 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Deveny, a former Portland attorney, was ordered to pay more than $4.5 million in restitution to her victims.
