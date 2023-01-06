Read full article on original website
Washington witness says unknown object was like 'sailboat in sky'Roger MarshWashington State
Tuesday in Portland: Police to increase patrols outside Franklin High School after shootingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Tina Kotek to be sworn in as Oregon governor and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
2023 Portland's Folk FestivalMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: TriMet construction closing I-84 in both directions at I-205 this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland man with 18 prior felonies sentenced for illegally owning a gun
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man with a criminal history spanning decades was sentenced to federal prison after being arrested for firing a gun he illegally owned. Tyrone Lamont Allen, 53, was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release on January 9. He was arrested for firing a gun in the air outside a local restaurant during an altercation with his girlfriend.
Man in custody runs away from Marion County transition center, gets into waiting car
PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies are searching for a 34-year-old Adult in Custody who ran away from a transition center in the Salem area on Tuesday and got into a waiting car. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Stephen Helmke was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. when he ran to a waiting tan car that drove off east on Aumsville Highway Southeast.
117 animals seized from animal shelter, woman to plead guilty
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A 55-year-old woman is due to plead guilty to several charges related to animal abuse at an Oregon shelter she helped operate. Tori Head is set to appear in Multnomah County Court Tuesday afternoon. Head will get five years probation and be banned from owning any domestic animals or working in an animal care facility, according to a plea agreement.
One injured in shooting outside basketball game at Portland's Franklin High School
PORTLAND, Ore. — A shooting outside of a basketball game at Franklin High School in Southeast Portland left one person with a "possible bullet graze wound," police officials said. The shooting was reported at about 7:40 p.m. outside the school at 5405 Southeast Woodward Street. A juvenile suffered a...
Tweet about homelessness in Portland goes viral: 'They are loving us to death'
PORTLAND, Ore. — If you're on Twitter, there's a good chance you've seen it. A tweet about homelessness in Portland has touched a nerve around the world, viewed nearly 8 million times and with thousands of likes and retweets. It features a woman named Wendy who lives in a...
23-year-old Rory Bialostosky appointed mayor of West Linn
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 23-year-old will lead the City of West Linn. Rory Bialostosky was appointed Mayor of West Linn by the City Council at their meeting Tuesday, January 3. Bialostosky was the West Linn Council President and will serve until a new mayor is elected. A special mayoral election will be held on May 16th.
Former Portland attorney sentenced to 101 months in prison for defrauding $4.5M
PORTLAND, Ore. — A former Portland lawyer has been sentenced to more than eight years behind bars for embezzling more than $4.5 million from disabled clients. 57-year-old Lori E. Deveny was sentenced to 101 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Deveny, a former Portland attorney, was ordered to pay more than $4.5 million in restitution to her victims.
Navy's 'Blue Angels' flight demo squadron to make first return to Oregon since 2015
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy's high-flying and awe-inspiring performance aircraft squadron, are coming back to the Oregon International Air Show this year - their first time in the state since 2015. A couple of Blue Angel pilots flew one of the new F-18s into PDX...
