PORTLAND, Ore. — A former Portland lawyer has been sentenced to more than eight years behind bars for embezzling more than $4.5 million from disabled clients. 57-year-old Lori E. Deveny was sentenced to 101 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Deveny, a former Portland attorney, was ordered to pay more than $4.5 million in restitution to her victims.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO