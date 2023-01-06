The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has received several complaints from citizens who have been victimized by a phone scam that is affecting our area. The victims of this scam have received a phone call from someone stating that a family member has been arrested for driving under the influence or some other crime. The caller will then advise the person that the bond to have their family member released from jail is a certain amount and they will need 10 percent of that amount to make their bond.

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO