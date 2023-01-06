ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley County, TN

mymix1041.com

Bradley County Commission discusses high-speed internet

The County Commission met for a work session yesterday at noon. High-speed internet was the main topic of discussion. The county will apply for an $11 million grant from the State of Tennessee for a broadband internet project in the South end of the county in 2023. Last October, the...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Cleveland Utilities CEO addresses December rolling blackouts

Cleveland Utilities released a statement on Friday from President-CEO Tim Henderson regarding the power events of December 23rd and 24th. “On the mornings of December 23 and 24, Cleveland Utilities (CU) customers experienced intermittent interruptions in their electric service due to, for the first time in history, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) enacting Step 50 of the Emergency Load Curtailment Plan (ELCP).
CLEVELAND, TN
mymix1041.com

City Council Meetings 01-09-23

Monday, January 9, 2023 1:00 PM Municipal Building. Recognition – Owen Clemons – Cross Country State Championship (Councilman Estes) First Freshman to place first. Fastest freshman in the U.S. 4th state title in a row. CITY MANAGER REPORT. LIC North project has gone over in time. Estimated to...
CLEVELAND, TN
wutc.org

The Area Boom In Freestanding Emergency Departments

Chattanooga and Hamilton County serve as a regional hub for health care. Now, what are known as freestanding emergency departments - freestanding ER’s - are on the rise in this area. Elizabeth Fite is examining this trend as health care reporter for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: Chickamauga

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary The Chickamauga Battlefield. It is a January day, the leaves are dead. The sky looks like dull aircraft aluminum. This U.S. national park sits in the northwest corner of Georgia, at the base of Lookout Mountain. Technically, we are in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. But most people will […]
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA
mcnewstn.com

Long John Silver’s intends to rebuild at same location

Kimball, Tenn. – In the dawn of the new year, the Kimball Board of Mayor and Aldermen convened for its first regular monthly meeting of 2023, assembling just enough members to form a quorum. The swift meeting was succinct and to the point barely eclipsing 20 minutes, but managed to address a number of items for the Town.
KIMBALL, TN
WTVCFOX

Boater escapes burning vessel in Chattanooga Monday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A boater managed to escape his burning vessel unharmed and swim to safety Monday afternoon in Chattanooga. A post on the Chattanooga Fire Department's Facebook page says the accident happened near Raider Lane, at about 1:30 p.m. CFD says arriving firefighters found the burning boat on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Charleston News Source

Charleston Tex - Mex at La Cabanas

When you think of the Charleston inside the state of Tennessee, Tex - Mex is probably not the first thing that comes to mind. In fact, you may have thought about the Charleston Calhoun Historical Society's annual Cowpea Festival that is generally promoted by the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce.
CHARLESTON, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Community mourns death of longtime north Georgia fire chief

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the recent death of the beloved Chatsworth Fire Department Chief. Murray County Fire Chief Dewayne Bain announced on Facebook that Chatsworth Chief Michael "Moe" Baxter died. He joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and assumed the role of...
CHATSWORTH, GA
chattanoogapulse.com

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Warns Of New Telephone Scam Affecting Our Area

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has received several complaints from citizens who have been victimized by a phone scam that is affecting our area. The victims of this scam have received a phone call from someone stating that a family member has been arrested for driving under the influence or some other crime. The caller will then advise the person that the bond to have their family member released from jail is a certain amount and they will need 10 percent of that amount to make their bond.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

New Tennessee law requires drunk drivers found guilty of vehicular homicide to pay child support

From the Chattanooga Times Free Press: A new state law affecting drunk driving cases could apply a new penalty in the case of a fatal Christmas day crash in Bradley County. The Tennessee law passed last year requires a judge to order any person found guilty in fatal DUI cases to pay restitution or child support to any surviving children of the victims.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN

