Bradley County Commission discusses high-speed internet
The County Commission met for a work session yesterday at noon. High-speed internet was the main topic of discussion. The county will apply for an $11 million grant from the State of Tennessee for a broadband internet project in the South end of the county in 2023. Last October, the...
Cleveland Utilities CEO addresses December rolling blackouts
Cleveland Utilities released a statement on Friday from President-CEO Tim Henderson regarding the power events of December 23rd and 24th. “On the mornings of December 23 and 24, Cleveland Utilities (CU) customers experienced intermittent interruptions in their electric service due to, for the first time in history, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) enacting Step 50 of the Emergency Load Curtailment Plan (ELCP).
Bradley County Government working to improve internet service in rural areas
Bradley County is applying for state and federal funding to bring reliable, affordable broadband internet access to rural communities. Bradley County Mayor’s Executive Assistant Adam Lewis said a community member calls with a question or concern related to the need for reliable internet service every week. Lewis said for...
City Council Meetings 01-09-23
Monday, January 9, 2023 1:00 PM Municipal Building. Recognition – Owen Clemons – Cross Country State Championship (Councilman Estes) First Freshman to place first. Fastest freshman in the U.S. 4th state title in a row. CITY MANAGER REPORT. LIC North project has gone over in time. Estimated to...
What can ‘smart intersections’ do for a city? Chattanooga aims to find out.
Photo by John Matychuk on UnsplashSensors can help make an intersection more knowable. Here's how a network of them could help a Tennessee city.
The Area Boom In Freestanding Emergency Departments
Chattanooga and Hamilton County serve as a regional hub for health care. Now, what are known as freestanding emergency departments - freestanding ER’s - are on the rise in this area. Elizabeth Fite is examining this trend as health care reporter for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
1-9 Olin Chlorine Under Investigation
The Jeffrey Miller law firm in Tennessee has partnered with Joey James Law in North Alabama to investigate mercury contaminations and - or exposures at the Olin Chemical plant in Charleston, TN.
Governor Lee Touts New Transportation Infrastructure Bill in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made a visit to the Scenic City today. He was here to promote a piece of legislation that he hopes will transform roads across the Volunteer State. With a net increase of over 500,000 new residents in the state of Tennessee, Governor Lee...
Sean of the South: Chickamauga
By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary The Chickamauga Battlefield. It is a January day, the leaves are dead. The sky looks like dull aircraft aluminum. This U.S. national park sits in the northwest corner of Georgia, at the base of Lookout Mountain. Technically, we are in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. But most people will […]
North Georgia county mourns death of beloved fire chief
CHATSWORTH, Ga — A north Georgia county is mourning the loss of its fire chief. Fire Chief Michael “Moe” Baxter of The Chatsworth Fire department has died, the Murray County Department of Public Safety announced on Sunday. Baxter joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and...
Former Hamilton County deputy who allegedly gave minors alcohol hired in Bradley County
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Hamilton County deputy who allegedly gave minors alcohol in 2013 was recently hired by the Bradley County Sheriff's Office. BCSO says Justin Tabor is a recent hire who is in a 3-month on the job training program with a Field Training Officer from their patrol division.
Long John Silver’s intends to rebuild at same location
Kimball, Tenn. – In the dawn of the new year, the Kimball Board of Mayor and Aldermen convened for its first regular monthly meeting of 2023, assembling just enough members to form a quorum. The swift meeting was succinct and to the point barely eclipsing 20 minutes, but managed to address a number of items for the Town.
1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022
The following list of local people who are, or have been, behind bars, and may include arrests made by several law enforcement agencies. However, people being held and charged federally, will not be listed. This is because they are not being charged locally.
Boater escapes burning vessel in Chattanooga Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A boater managed to escape his burning vessel unharmed and swim to safety Monday afternoon in Chattanooga. A post on the Chattanooga Fire Department's Facebook page says the accident happened near Raider Lane, at about 1:30 p.m. CFD says arriving firefighters found the burning boat on...
Charleston Tex - Mex at La Cabanas
When you think of the Charleston inside the state of Tennessee, Tex - Mex is probably not the first thing that comes to mind. In fact, you may have thought about the Charleston Calhoun Historical Society's annual Cowpea Festival that is generally promoted by the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce.
Community mourns death of longtime north Georgia fire chief
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the recent death of the beloved Chatsworth Fire Department Chief. Murray County Fire Chief Dewayne Bain announced on Facebook that Chatsworth Chief Michael "Moe" Baxter died. He joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and assumed the role of...
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Warns Of New Telephone Scam Affecting Our Area
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has received several complaints from citizens who have been victimized by a phone scam that is affecting our area. The victims of this scam have received a phone call from someone stating that a family member has been arrested for driving under the influence or some other crime. The caller will then advise the person that the bond to have their family member released from jail is a certain amount and they will need 10 percent of that amount to make their bond.
Deputy accused of giving minors alcohol, hired by Bradley County Sheriff’s Office
A former Hamilton County Deputy who admitted to giving alcohol to teens is back in law enforcement. Justin Tabor is training for the Bradley County Sheriff’s Patrol Program. A 2013 internal investigation found Justin Tabor provided alcohol and slept in the same bed as one minor numerous times. In...
New Tennessee law requires drunk drivers found guilty of vehicular homicide to pay child support
From the Chattanooga Times Free Press: A new state law affecting drunk driving cases could apply a new penalty in the case of a fatal Christmas day crash in Bradley County. The Tennessee law passed last year requires a judge to order any person found guilty in fatal DUI cases to pay restitution or child support to any surviving children of the victims.
