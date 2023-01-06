Read full article on original website
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentors
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering object
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
AT&T looking to construct 85 foot cell tower at Hesperia High School
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground level
Fontana Herald News
Miki Inbody is selected as finalist candidate for superintendent position at FUSD
Following a nationwide search and a lengthy process of gathering input from district employees and community members, which included the review of 21 applicants recruited by Leadership Associates, the Fontana Unified District Board of Education has selected Miki Inbody as the finalist to replace Superintendent Randal Bassett. Inbody has deep...
Fontana Herald News
Old West Days will be at S.B. County Museum
Old West Days will be coming to the San Bernardino County Museum during the weekend of Jan. 14 and 15. Visitors to the museum are invited to step back in time to the days of the American West, where they can uncover all the local history about 19th century living on America’s western frontier, a unique landscape of converging cultures.
Fontana Herald News
Celebration in honor of Martin Luther King will be held Jan. 13 in Fontana
Ephesians New Testament Church and the City of Fontana will host the 36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. The event will take place on Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. at the historic Community Baptist Church, 15854 Sierra Lakes Parkway in Fontana. The speaker will be Dr. Jasper...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Herald News is celebrating 100th year of operation in 2023
The Fontana Herald News is celebrating its 100th year of operation in 2023. The first edition of Fontana’s hometown newspaper was issued on June 7, 1923, exactly 10 years after the township of Fontana was dedicated in 1913. Today, the Herald News is printed weekly and online by Century...
Fontana Herald News
‘Aladdin’ will be performed at LifeHouse Theater in Redlands
LifeHouse Theater welcomes in the new year with the outrageous fun and hilarious hijinks of the company’s award-winning original musical, “Aladdin.”. Featuring toe-tapping tunes, contagious comedy and dazzling choreography, “Aladdin” is a family favorite. Performances begin Saturday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. and will continue on...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana man is killed in traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Jan. 7
A 37-year-old Fontana man was killed in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Jan. 7, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 4:25 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the area of Arrow Route and Pecan Avenue for a single-vehicle roll-over crash. Deputies M. Magdaleno and L. Williams with the Rancho Cucamonga Station's Major Accident Investigation Team assumed the investigation.
Fontana Herald News
Man is stabbed to death in Rialto
A man was stabbed to death in Rialto on Jan. 8, according to the Rialto Police Department. At 7:57 p.m., the P.D.’s Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call regarding a subject down in the 300 block of North Clifford Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim unresponsive...
Deputy Cordero's Riverside funeral drew massive attendance
A memorial service for fallen Deputy Isaiah Cordero followed a dramatic 2.5 mile procession through Riverside streets as Cordero's flag-draped coffin was transported from the mortuary to Harvest Christian Fellowship for the emotional service.Supporters lining the procession route to the church showed reverence as they held crosses, waved flags and bowed their heads.Hundreds of law enforcement personnel from throughout the county, California and a few other states were on hand to salute the fallen lawman as pallbearers carried the coffin into the church.Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco remembered the motorcycle patrol deputy gunned down during a Dec. 29 traffic stop...
foxla.com
'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich dead at 54
LOS ANGELES - Adam Rich, who played the youngest of eight children on the ABC series "Eight is Enough" in the late 1970s and early '80s, has died. He was 54. Rich was found dead at his home on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. A cause...
vvng.com
Man shot in Hesperia at 7-Eleven Monday night on Main Street
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Hesperia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Monday night in Hesperia. It happened at 9:16 p.m. on the 12700 block of Main Street at the 7-Eleven gas station, near Key Pointe Drive in Hesperia, on January 9, 2023. According...
orangecountytribune.com
Dale Street fire knocked down
A fire on Dale Street in Garden Grove in the early morning hours of Sunday was quickly knocked down by firefighters. The 3 a.m. exterior blaze was stopped by personnel from the Orange County Fire Authority, keeping the fire from spreading inside and allowing the residents to remain in their home.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID women killed in Antelope Valley crash
PALMDALE, Calif. – Two women who died in a crash in Palmdale were identified Friday. The crash was reported at 2:41 p.m. Thursday at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol. The women were identified as 26-year-old Ericka Gonzalez of Los Angeles and...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana woman dies in traffic collision in Ontario
A Fontana woman died in a traffic collision in Ontario on Jan. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 3:49 a.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to the Archibald Avenue exit off the Interstate 10 Freeway. A motorist, 44-year-old Desiree Torres, was pronounced...
Mother of slain Riverside County deputy calls for judge to resign
The mother of a slain Riverside County sheriff's deputy demanded the resignation of a judge who had previously released the lawman's shooter despite a violent criminal record.
Fontana Herald News
UPDATE: Young woman is shot to death in Fontana on Jan. 9; suspect is arrested
An 18-year-old woman was shot to death in northwestern Fontana in the early morning hours of Jan. 9, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 3:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 13700 block of Bennington Court, where...
2urbangirls.com
Street takeover draws hundreds outside of LA mall as LAPD Chief Michael Moore seeks second term
LOS ANGELES – Police shut down a street takeover outside the Beverly Center, where approximately 500 people gathered to watch Saturday night, it was reported Sunday. The takeover occurred at about 10 p.m. Saturday at La Cienega Boulevard and West Third Street. Video aired by ABC7 showed a vehicle doing “donuts” near flames in an intersection. The station cited police in reporting that a Christmas tree was set on fire.
Fontana Herald News
Female victim is shot to death in Fontana on the morning of Jan. 9
A person was shot to death in northwestern Fontana in the early morning hours of Jan. 9, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 3:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 13700 block of Bennington Court, where they located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and San Bernardino County Fire/Medics treated the victim at the scene, where she was pronounced deceased.
Fontana Herald News
Rancho Cucamonga man is arrested for allegedly attacking deputy and trying to steal his weapon
A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested for allegedly attacking a deputy and attempting to steal his weapon, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Jan. 7 at about 11:14 p.m., the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station responded to the 8800 block of Grove Avenue after receiving a report of a verbal disturbance between a 37-year-old man, identified as Corey Mack, and his ex-girlfriend.
Man killed in crash on 405 Freeway
Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:11 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway and the Santa Monica Boulevard off ramp where they found the victim on the freeway after the collision
Fontana Herald News
Fontana officers help save life of armed and suicidal woman
Officers were able to help save the life of an armed and suicidal woman in Fontana on Jan. 8, according to the Fontana Police Department. Shortly before midnight, the officers responded to Southridge Park regarding a female subject who had a gun to her head and wanted to kill herself, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
