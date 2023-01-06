ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise State Football’s Biggest Rival Competes For National Title

The 2022-2023 college football season ends Monday night, as a national champion will be crowned. In a few years, there the playoffs will expand to twelve teams. Proponents of expansion say it will allow all teams to have an opportunity to win the championship. College football hopes the increase will replicate the intensity of college basketball's March Madness.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

BSU Football Great Once again Left Out of CFB Hall of Fame

Even though a former Boise State player is part of the winningest team in college football history, he will not be entering the College Football Hall Of Fame. Instead, 18 players, including Tim Tebow, Reggie Bush, Michael Stonebreaker, and others, are part of the 2023 class. Overall, eighteen players and four coaches will be enshrined in Las Vegas on December fifth of this year.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

10 Tremendous Concerts Boise is Excited to See in 2023

After nearly 100 BIG concerts came to Boise area concert venues like ExtraMile Arena, Ford Idaho Center, Knitting Factory and Revolution Concert House in 2022, it's safe to say that live music is BACK!. A good chunk of those concerts were shows that were rescheduled from their original 2020 or...
BOISE, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Inspiring Caldwell, Idaho Veteran Wins a HUGE Lottery Pay Day

With the Mega Millions jackpot at $1.1 BILLION and climbing, you may have a gut feeling that you should buy a ticket. …or say yes to the office bookie who asks if you want to be in the office pool. (Because you know that if you say “no” it’s going to be the time that your office wins. You don’t want to be the only one that still has to show up for work on Wednesday.)
CALDWELL, ID
KIVI-TV

Nampa Maverik sold the winning $1 Million Idaho lottery ticket

NAMPA, Idaho — The Maverik store on Franklin Blvd in Nampa, Idaho sold the winning Idaho Million Dollar Raffle ticket this week. The winners of the million-dollar prize were Steve and Kim Mitchell. The Mitchell couple, who are regulars at the Maverik on Franklin, was surprised when one of their tickets had the winning numbers.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Idaho Fish and Game to increase patrols this winter

Boise, ID (CBS2) — The Idaho Fish and Game enforcement staff will be increasing patrols this winter in the Boise River Wildlife Management Area ( Boise River WMA). The Boise River WMA is 36,000 acres in the foothills of the Boise mountains including the areas in Emmet, Horseshoe Bend, and Idaho City and along both Lucky Peak and Arrowrock Reservoirs. The Boise River WMA supports more than 300 species of wildlife.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

First Great Idaho Gun Show of 2023 was a Success!

Are you even an Idahoan if you don’t own a gun? Kidding. Kinda. I really feel like everyone here has guns… and it’s somewhat of a must if you live in Idaho. But anyway, it's 2023 and this weekend was the first Great Idaho Gun Show of the year! The event was at The Ford Idaho Center, and they apparently happen very frequently. Check below for the upcoming shows 👇
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Popular Boise Drive-In Teases New, Second Location

When it comes to grabbing a burger in Boise, where do folks go? Many would argue there are very few top-rated, local options. If you've been in the Treasure Valley for any amount of time and you're a lover of a great burger or drive-in, odds are someone has told you about Big Bun. A staple in Boise since 1954, there's no competing with these fresh, locally made burgers.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

10 Largest Companies with Headquarters in Idaho

10) ClickBank - with headquarters in Boise and started in 1998. They are an internet retailer and affiliate marketplace that currently has over six million clients worldwide and process over 30,000 transactions per day. 9) Heatercraft Marine Products - Their website says, "Heatercraft was created back in 1989 with the...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Take a Look at the 12 California Cities Sending the Most People to Boise

Have a grievance about something happening in Boise? There’s a certain group of neighbors that have become the scapegoat for most of those grievances. Over the last few years, social media has been filled with complaints about everything from traffic congestion to housing prices to how the City of Boise handled COVID-19 restrictions compared to its neighbors. Most of the time, those posting the complaints or giving their two cents in the comment section were quick to point the finger at people who recently relocated to Boise from California.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Top 10 Boise 'Cheap Eat' Restaurants

Eating out can add up quickly so in light of that we wanted to help you (and myself) out with some affordable eatery options in Boise. These are the highest-rated cheap eating places in Boise according to stacker who used data from trip advisor. Note that these are not all full restaurants, some are just desert places while others specialize in a few great things. They are all worth trying for sure.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Mormons, Gnomes and Swingers: Inside Idaho’s Conspiracy Theories

If you have grown up in the Treasure Valley or perhaps you've just been here for a while, odds are you've heard rumors and theories about the place that we call home. Why is Boise the way that it is? Everyone has a theory--some old enough to be classified as "wives tales" by now, have stood the test of time. What goes on in Hidden Springs and is there a religious group that decides all?
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

