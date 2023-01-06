Harry get over it already. Both of my parents have passed away. Such is life. I am not bitter because my parents are dead. I remember them fondly, sometimes smiling sometimes laughing. They are no longer here physically but always in spirit.
His mom dies when he’s a child.He can’t ever accept that it was a horrible accident.He fantasizes about what really happened fueled by his bitterness,&resentment towards his entire family whom he blames for absolutely everything from his bad behavior to the results of his bad behavior.He becomes a grown up &does his civic duty,gets a reputation as a clown around&a bit of a rebel, typical 2nd son stuff.But in the back of his mind he’s still a little boy who can’t accept that his mom died in an accident.He drives through the tunnel,culminates a thesis. He decides he’s going to solve her case and make everyone pay.His anger&even hatred has him convinced there was a crime committed.He talks about opening his mother’s accident case&is advised not to.But he can’t let it go.The fact that the Firm doesn’t want him to reopen it only adds fuel to his fire.He became more convinced they’re hiding something.what he refuses to see is they were trying to protect him.The media would’ve torn him apart.
Stop using your moms death for an excuse for your actions. You don’t need to get over it. You just need to accept it. 🤬
Related
‘How stupid can you be?’ Harry accused of putting family in danger after claiming 25 kills in Afghanistan
Royal Dad Debate: King Charles 'Demanded' Prince Harry Take Paternity Test, Suspects Major James Hewitt Could Be His Father: Sources
Queen Elizabeth II Once Asked Sarah Ferguson ‘Why On Earth’ Would She Marry Prince Andrew
Queen Consort Camilla Shock: King Charles' Wife Will Face Princess Diana Karma In 2023, Astrologer Claims
There’s 1 Bombshell Prince Harry Won’t Reveal in His New Book, According to Royal Commentator
Kate Middleton May Be the New Princess of Wales, But She Will Not Be Diana 2.0
Meghan Markle’s Former Friend Believes Prince Harry Will Wake Up and Realize It Was a ‘Massive Mistake’ to Marry the Duchess
Former Royal Butler Grant Harrold Says Prince Harry Was Always a ‘Strong-Willed Character’: ‘He Did Things He Wanted to Do’
Prince Harry Says He Believed Mom Princess Diana Faked Her Death To Escape Press
Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall
Queen Camilla, King Charles Shock: Royal Couple Reportedly Have 'Toxic' Relationship, Almost Got Divorced
Prince Harry Felt Meghan Markle Was Stealing the Royal "Limelight" Just Like Princess Diana Once Did
Body Language Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Show Signs of Tension in 2022 Christmas Card Photo
Meghan Markle Under Fire For Attempting To Demascluinize Prince Harry In Public: 'He's Lost A Lot Of Respect'
Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes’s House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges
The Gloves Are Off: Palace Will Release ‘Critical’ Report of Bullying Complaints Against Meghan Markle After Netflix Docuseries, Expert Believes
‘Why are you trying to ruin it?’ Meghan Markle defends her ‘six-figure’ baby shower
Kate Middleton Sends Subtle Message That Debunks Meghan Markle’s Royal Dress Protocol Claim
King Charles III Has Reportedly Made This Jaw-Dropping Move Signaling That Prince Andrew Is ‘On His Own’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Snubbed’ the Rest of the Royals Before Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Because They Were ‘Frustrated,’ Expert Says
E! News
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 31