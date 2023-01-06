ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

Women’s Fund Awards $90,000 to Organizations in Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Several organizations working to improve the lives of women and girls in central Minnesota have been awarded grants totaling $90,000. The Central Minnesota Community Foundation Women's Fund and Julianne Williams Fund have announced the 14 recipients of their 2022 grants. The groups will use the funds to support their regular operations or a specific program or initiative.
103.7 THE LOON

Mnsure Warns of Insurance Scams

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - MNsure, Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace, is warning residents of new scams during this year’s open enrollment period through January 15th. Officials ask residents to beware of the “red flags” that might mean they’re being scammed. Watch out for any unsolicited...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Organic Farmers Gather in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Farmers, policymakers, and food processors are in St. Cloud this week to talk all things organic. The Minnesota Organic Conference is at the River’s Edge Convention Center through Friday. Attendees can choose from dozens of breakout sessions on unique challenges in organic farming, listen...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

‘I Was Heartbroken’ Minnesota Business Owner After Customer ‘Challenged’ Staff

Most of the time people are great. I worked in the service industry for about 4 years. I met my wife working that job, I've made some great friends from that job, and I also learned more about myself and what people are capable of working in the service industry. But reading what one Minnesota business owner wrote about a recent exchange between an employee and a customer seems to have really hurt not only the employee but the business owner as well.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Long Live Minnesota? Where Each State Ranks for Life Expectancy.

As a child you don't fully understand what old means. I remember thinking as a child that my parents were so much "older" and thinking 40 was soooo old. I was a little jerk, come to think of it, because now that I am in my 40's I know that wasn't that old at all. Especially, when you start looking at studies that is all based on life expectancy.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

District 742 holds spelling bee

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - “Antigen” was the winning word in Monday’s District 742 Spelling Bee. In the elementary division, Riley Foster of Lincoln Elementary knew how to spell “antigen”, defined as “any substance that, on entering the body, can stimulate an immune response”.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

The Top 5 Weather Events in Minnesota in 2022

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Here is a look at the top five weather events of 2022 from the Minnesota State Climatology Office. Votes were cast from various weather enthusiasts including the National Weather Service, the University of Minnesota, State agencies and Facebook followers. #5. An enormous, powerful, and deadly winter...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

See This in a Minnesota Store? You Know What Time of Year it is.

When you go out shopping during this time of year, and you run into these types of things for sale in the apparel department, you can probably guess what time of year it is. In Minnesota, if you see swim suits on display and it's January, completely way too cold to wear anything like this, it's time to book a vacation. Most people want to get out of the "frozen tundra" at least for a week or so to get a break from the snow and cold and recharge the batteries, so to speak. When you come back, it's usually enough of a break from this weather so you can have a more positive attitude about the rest of the winter.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Twins Winter Caravan Stopping in St. Cloud in 2 Weeks

Tickets are still available for the Twins Winter Caravan which is stopping in St. Cloud on Tuesday January 24th at Rivers Edge Convention Center. The guest list includes 3rd baseman Jose Miranda, utility player Nick Gordon, 1st base coach Tommy Watkins, and former Twin and current broadcaster Dan Gladden. Kris Atteberry from the Twins Radio Network will be the emcee for the event.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy