Women’s Fund Awards $90,000 to Organizations in Central Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Several organizations working to improve the lives of women and girls in central Minnesota have been awarded grants totaling $90,000. The Central Minnesota Community Foundation Women's Fund and Julianne Williams Fund have announced the 14 recipients of their 2022 grants. The groups will use the funds to support their regular operations or a specific program or initiative.
Mnsure Warns of Insurance Scams
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - MNsure, Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace, is warning residents of new scams during this year’s open enrollment period through January 15th. Officials ask residents to beware of the “red flags” that might mean they’re being scammed. Watch out for any unsolicited...
Minnesota’s My Pillow Guy, Mike Lindell, Back On Twitter
Well, it's been nearly 2 years since Mike Lindell was first booted off Twitter for posting his unfounded theories of voter fraud information about the 2020 election. Lindell claimed Dominion Voting Systems illegally helped Joe Biden win the election. He was eventually banned forever by Twitter's previous owner. As you...
Organic Farmers Gather in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Farmers, policymakers, and food processors are in St. Cloud this week to talk all things organic. The Minnesota Organic Conference is at the River’s Edge Convention Center through Friday. Attendees can choose from dozens of breakout sessions on unique challenges in organic farming, listen...
Air Quality Alert Extended For Central, Northwestern Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extend their air quality alert for central and northwestern Minnesota. The alert remains in effect through 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. Air quality is expect to reach red in parts of the Twin Cities Metro and Moorhead area, while remaining in...
‘I Was Heartbroken’ Minnesota Business Owner After Customer ‘Challenged’ Staff
Most of the time people are great. I worked in the service industry for about 4 years. I met my wife working that job, I've made some great friends from that job, and I also learned more about myself and what people are capable of working in the service industry. But reading what one Minnesota business owner wrote about a recent exchange between an employee and a customer seems to have really hurt not only the employee but the business owner as well.
Long Live Minnesota? Where Each State Ranks for Life Expectancy.
As a child you don't fully understand what old means. I remember thinking as a child that my parents were so much "older" and thinking 40 was soooo old. I was a little jerk, come to think of it, because now that I am in my 40's I know that wasn't that old at all. Especially, when you start looking at studies that is all based on life expectancy.
Meet Leap, This Week’s Adoptable Pet w/ Reduced Adoption Fee
Meet Leap! This beautiful gal came in after being found outside so we don't know anything about her past! She has been very sweet and outgoing with staff and volunteers during her stay so far. It doesn't appear as though. Leap has had much formal training in the past; she...
Huge 2 Year St. Cloud Road Construction Project Starts in April
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Highway 10 and 23 reconstruction project on the east side of St. Cloud has been in the works for several years and now we're just a few months away from the work beginning. The St. Cloud City Council got an update on the project...
Corner Turned: Minnesota Days Are Getting Longer And Longer
One of the hardest parts of enduring a Minnesota winter is dealing with the fact that the sun only seems to be out for a couple of hours every day from November to oh, about May or so. However, the days have actually been getting longer since the end of...
[OPINION] Electric Cars More Popular, But in a Minnesota Winter?
Batteries. We all know they slow down when it's cold out. Especially when it gets "Minnesota" cold. Your phone will lag, when you are at the gas station those machines run so slowly when they are asking you 500 questions before you can pump the gas for your car... gas, yes, gas.
St. Cloud DoorDash Driver Shares 5 Tips to Make Delivery Easier
One of the silver linings to navigating COVID was how familiar we all became with delivery services. At one point the only way to get food from some of our favorite places was to order it out, and services like DoorDash and Food Dudes make it so much easier. Even...
Illegal in Minnesota, But Most of Us Did This as Kids
When you are a kid, you may do some dumb things. Things that as an adult, you wouldn't consider doing, or it just seems kind of stupid. One of those things might be putting a coin, usually a penny, on a train track. Growing up, there was a train track...
United Way Exchanging Art for Volunteering Through Special Event
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The United Way of Central Minnesota is holding a unique art auction next month. The Time for Art event features a gallery of donated artwork created by local artists available for you to take home through a silent auction-style bidding process. Casey Krafnick is the...
District 742 holds spelling bee
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - “Antigen” was the winning word in Monday’s District 742 Spelling Bee. In the elementary division, Riley Foster of Lincoln Elementary knew how to spell “antigen”, defined as “any substance that, on entering the body, can stimulate an immune response”.
St. Cloud’s Iron Street Distillery Sets Opens Date
ST CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new distillery in east St. Cloud has set the date for the first day it will be open to the public. Iron Street Distillery owners say they will open their doors to the public this Saturday, January 14th. Co-owner Kevin Johnson says they will...
The Top 5 Weather Events in Minnesota in 2022
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Here is a look at the top five weather events of 2022 from the Minnesota State Climatology Office. Votes were cast from various weather enthusiasts including the National Weather Service, the University of Minnesota, State agencies and Facebook followers. #5. An enormous, powerful, and deadly winter...
See This in a Minnesota Store? You Know What Time of Year it is.
When you go out shopping during this time of year, and you run into these types of things for sale in the apparel department, you can probably guess what time of year it is. In Minnesota, if you see swim suits on display and it's January, completely way too cold to wear anything like this, it's time to book a vacation. Most people want to get out of the "frozen tundra" at least for a week or so to get a break from the snow and cold and recharge the batteries, so to speak. When you come back, it's usually enough of a break from this weather so you can have a more positive attitude about the rest of the winter.
Twins Winter Caravan Stopping in St. Cloud in 2 Weeks
Tickets are still available for the Twins Winter Caravan which is stopping in St. Cloud on Tuesday January 24th at Rivers Edge Convention Center. The guest list includes 3rd baseman Jose Miranda, utility player Nick Gordon, 1st base coach Tommy Watkins, and former Twin and current broadcaster Dan Gladden. Kris Atteberry from the Twins Radio Network will be the emcee for the event.
What Are the Odds Minnesota Experiences a Polar Vortex This Winter?
We might already have over 40 inches of snow, but winter is just starting. We had some brutally cold temperatures already in December of 2022, and luckily January is off to a mild start (at least temperature-wise.) In years past mid-late January has brought us long stretches of bitter cold, below-zero temperatures. And February hasn't been much better.
