Hurry! Time is Almost Out to Try This Fun Event at US Bank Stadium
Wanna try something fun and unique at the home of the Vikings? Well, you still can because the Winter Warm-Up program is still going on at US Bank Stadium! But it ends SOON!. If you are wondering what the heck I am talking about, I was just as shocked when I saw a TikTok of a girl rollerblading around the stadium!
Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And...
Carleton Student Hit By Vehicle Near College in Northfield
The Northfield Police Department assisted the Minnesota State Patrol in responding to a reported crash Monday on Highway 19 near Carleton College. The accident was reported 9:43 a.m. Northfield officers discovered a car had struck a pedestrian crossing Highway 19 near a crosswalk. The pedestrian was identified by the State...
Pregnant Woman Killed in Shooting at Amazon Warehouse in Minnesota
Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville have arrested the man suspected of shooting and killing a pregnant woman outside of an Amazon warehouse over the weekend. A news release from the Lakeville Police Department says officers responded to the report of a 31-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle outside of the online retailer’s Lakeville warehouse shortly before 7p.m. Sunday. She was pronounced dead by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner Sunday night.
Amazing Drone Footage of The Mysterious Structures Along This Minnesota Highway
What in the world is happening out there? Have you ever driven on County Road 46 in Rosemount? I don't believe I've ever visited this area, but I was completely mesmerized by the drone footage over an area that has strange duplicated structures standing seemingly forever in the countryside. What are these structures?
Kirk Cousins’ Neighbor Makes Sure His Driveway Is Always Clear Of Snow
Nobody said it was easy being a Vikings fan, but when your neighbor is Kirk Cousins, you have to show your purple pride and Minnesota Nice. When Cousins first came to Minnesota I remember seeing an interview with him and his wife and young son and I thought to myself not only were they the cutest couple, but he and his wife seemed so incredibly nice. That has not changed although I do joke that Cousins is a robot since he is always so cool and calm during games.
Vehicle Strikes Pedestrian Near Carleton College in Northfield
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Northfield woman was injured after she was struck by a vehicle while navigating a crosswalk in her hometown Monday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 22-year-old Lucklita Theng was crossing Hwy. 19 near Carleton College at 2nd St. when she was hit by a vehicle traveling in the westbound lane of the highway. 79-year-old Sandra Titus of Northfield was operating the Toyota Rav4 that struck the young woman shortly before 10 a.m.
How to Get Tickets to See the Minnesota Twins Caravan in Rochester [2023]
The Minnesota Twins Caravan is back in Rochester, MN, y'all! I'm so excited to check out my first Twins Caravan this year. Yes, I'm a big Twins fan and I have never been, crazy. But this year I'll get the chance to go and it's going to be a really cool experience you won't want to miss.
What? Good Minnesota Vikings Question Jackie Asks in This Weeks TikTok
That does it for our regular NFL season this year for the Minnesota Vikings. Bring on the playoffs. Not what we were thinking this time last year. We frustratingly missed playoffs last year, but not this year. Nope, this year we are the NFC North Division Champs, and the overall number 3 seed and we play the New York Giants this Sunday at 3:30 for our first round.
GAMEDAY PREVIEW: Vikings Wrap Regular Season Today in Chicago
The Minnesota Vikings wrap up the regular season today with a week 18 matchup against the Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago. A Minnesota win today paired with a 49ers loss to Arizona would make the Vikings the #2 seed in the NFC. Any other scenario would leave Minnesota as the #3 seed in the conference.
Faribault Home Fire Causes Major Damage
Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst reports at 6:42 p.m. January 9, 2023 firefighters along with the Faribault Police Department and North Ambulance were dispatched to a structure fire at 1410 Central Avenue. Occupants reported seeing a fire in the bathroom of the home as they exited. In a News Release...
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of central and southern Minnesota in effect from 9:00 pm tonight through 6:00 am Wednesday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Le Sueur, Nicollet, and Rice counties (+more), as well as the entire Twin Cities metro area. A...
Faribault Girls Basketball Snaps Long Losing Streak to Owatonna
The Faribault Falcons were without their second leading scorer but tonight they snapped what is believed to be a 25 game losing streak to the Owatonna Huskies. The Falcons were led by eighth grade student Amira Williams with 18 points including numerous clutch baskets and rebounds plus 4 free throws in the closing minutes of the 47-43 game.
Raptor Center Releases Six Bald Eagles Recovered From Poisoning
HASTINGS (WJON News) -- The University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center has released six bald eagles following their successful recovery from suspected poisoning. On Friday, after about a month at the center, six of the ten eagles were found to be fully recovered. They were released back into the wild at the Carpenter St. Croix Valley Nature Center.
