Minneapolis, MN

Carleton Student Hit By Vehicle Near College in Northfield

The Northfield Police Department assisted the Minnesota State Patrol in responding to a reported crash Monday on Highway 19 near Carleton College. The accident was reported 9:43 a.m. Northfield officers discovered a car had struck a pedestrian crossing Highway 19 near a crosswalk. The pedestrian was identified by the State...
NORTHFIELD, MN
Pregnant Woman Killed in Shooting at Amazon Warehouse in Minnesota

Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville have arrested the man suspected of shooting and killing a pregnant woman outside of an Amazon warehouse over the weekend. A news release from the Lakeville Police Department says officers responded to the report of a 31-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle outside of the online retailer’s Lakeville warehouse shortly before 7p.m. Sunday. She was pronounced dead by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner Sunday night.
LAKEVILLE, MN
Kirk Cousins’ Neighbor Makes Sure His Driveway Is Always Clear Of Snow

Nobody said it was easy being a Vikings fan, but when your neighbor is Kirk Cousins, you have to show your purple pride and Minnesota Nice. When Cousins first came to Minnesota I remember seeing an interview with him and his wife and young son and I thought to myself not only were they the cutest couple, but he and his wife seemed so incredibly nice. That has not changed although I do joke that Cousins is a robot since he is always so cool and calm during games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Vehicle Strikes Pedestrian Near Carleton College in Northfield

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Northfield woman was injured after she was struck by a vehicle while navigating a crosswalk in her hometown Monday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 22-year-old Lucklita Theng was crossing Hwy. 19 near Carleton College at 2nd St. when she was hit by a vehicle traveling in the westbound lane of the highway. 79-year-old Sandra Titus of Northfield was operating the Toyota Rav4 that struck the young woman shortly before 10 a.m.
NORTHFIELD, MN
What? Good Minnesota Vikings Question Jackie Asks in This Weeks TikTok

That does it for our regular NFL season this year for the Minnesota Vikings. Bring on the playoffs. Not what we were thinking this time last year. We frustratingly missed playoffs last year, but not this year. Nope, this year we are the NFC North Division Champs, and the overall number 3 seed and we play the New York Giants this Sunday at 3:30 for our first round.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Faribault Home Fire Causes Major Damage

Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst reports at 6:42 p.m. January 9, 2023 firefighters along with the Faribault Police Department and North Ambulance were dispatched to a structure fire at 1410 Central Avenue. Occupants reported seeing a fire in the bathroom of the home as they exited. In a News Release...
FARIBAULT, MN
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of central and southern Minnesota in effect from 9:00 pm tonight through 6:00 am Wednesday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Le Sueur, Nicollet, and Rice counties (+more), as well as the entire Twin Cities metro area. A...
RICE COUNTY, MN
Faribault Girls Basketball Snaps Long Losing Streak to Owatonna

The Faribault Falcons were without their second leading scorer but tonight they snapped what is believed to be a 25 game losing streak to the Owatonna Huskies. The Falcons were led by eighth grade student Amira Williams with 18 points including numerous clutch baskets and rebounds plus 4 free throws in the closing minutes of the 47-43 game.
OWATONNA, MN
Raptor Center Releases Six Bald Eagles Recovered From Poisoning

HASTINGS (WJON News) -- The University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center has released six bald eagles following their successful recovery from suspected poisoning. On Friday, after about a month at the center, six of the ten eagles were found to be fully recovered. They were released back into the wild at the Carpenter St. Croix Valley Nature Center.
HASTINGS, MN
