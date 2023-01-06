Read full article on original website
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentors
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering object
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
AT&T looking to construct 85 foot cell tower at Hesperia High School
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground level
Fontana Herald News
WEATHER UPDATE: Fontana will have some mostly sunny days
As the rainstorm died down on Jan. 10, Fontana residents were able to look forward to some mostly sunny days, according to the National Weather Service. However, more rain is expected to hit the area again during the weekend of Jan. 14-15. Here is the forecast:. Wednesday, Jan. 11 --...
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Lancaster, Mt. Wilson
With temperatures expected to dip below freezing in parts of the Southland over the next several days, health officials have issued a cold weather alert for the Lancaster and Mount Wilson areas.
More heavy rain headed for Southern California
Another major storm is headed to Southern California this week, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. “The storm for Monday-Tuesday is looking stronger than our recent storm, with potentially damaging winds and heavy rain,” according to the National Weather Service. In Los Angeles and Ventura counties, rainfall is expected to begin […]
NBC Los Angeles
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Parts of Southern California
With temperatures expected to dip below freezing in parts of Southern California over the next several days, health officials issued a cold weather alert Saturday for the Lancaster and Mount Wilson areas. The alert will be in effect Saturday and Tuesday through Thursday in Lancaster, and Tuesday and Wednesday in...
Laist.com
Brace For Another Round Of Rain And Stormy Weather
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. IN...
Peninsula faces major flooding after ‘bomb cyclone’ storm
Sandbags for impacted residents will continue to be available at the Lifeguard Station at 72nd Place and Ocean Boulevard and at the Claremont Lot at 54th Place and Ocean Boulevard. The Fire Department can also drop off sandbags at homes that need further assistance. The post Peninsula faces major flooding after ‘bomb cyclone’ storm appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Southern California with Secondary Storm Pattern Developing for the Week of Jan 8
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Warning effective now, starting the end of this weekend and going through this week, and into the following weekend as multiple storm systems will be expected to return, stronger than the current pattern we are temporarily leaving after today. This is an upgrade from the Long-Range Weather Advisory issued for this same period back on January 2nd so let me take you into my time machine and read on for details …
Big waves pummel coastline, force Seal Beach pier closure in aftermath of storm
Massive waves were pounding the beaches of Southern California on Friday and tore off chunks of wood from the Seal Beach Pier.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana woman dies in traffic collision in Ontario
A Fontana woman died in a traffic collision in Ontario on Jan. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 3:49 a.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to the Archibald Avenue exit off the Interstate 10 Freeway. A motorist, 44-year-old Desiree Torres, was pronounced...
Swift water rescue underway as N Indian Canyon floods at the wash
A swift water rescue is underway on N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash as the roadway floods. The roadway, which is used by many to get in and out of Palm Springs, started flooding shortly before 6:00 p.m. @PalmSpringsPD Indian Canyon at the wash is a river right now @KESQHaley @KESQ pic.twitter.com/uwlTitGDkL— Chris Tarpening The post Swift water rescue underway as N Indian Canyon floods at the wash appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana man is killed in traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Jan. 7
A 37-year-old Fontana man was killed in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Jan. 7, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 4:25 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the area of Arrow Route and Pecan Avenue for a single-vehicle roll-over crash. Deputies M. Magdaleno and L. Williams with the Rancho Cucamonga Station's Major Accident Investigation Team assumed the investigation.
1 Killed in Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed in a traffic collision on the 10 Freeway early Thursday morning, Jan. 5, in the city of Pomona during a winter rainstorm that drenched the Southland. California Highway Patrol officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Herald News is celebrating 100th year of operation in 2023
The Fontana Herald News is celebrating its 100th year of operation in 2023. The first edition of Fontana’s hometown newspaper was issued on June 7, 1923, exactly 10 years after the township of Fontana was dedicated in 1913. Today, the Herald News is printed weekly and online by Century...
Macy’s Is Closing Four Stores This Month & More to Come in Low-End Malls — See List of 2023 Locations With Live Updates
Macy’s has confirmed that it will close four locations this month, as part of the company’s broader strategy to close close 125 stores in lower-tier malls by 2023. A company spokesperson confirmed that Macy’s will close four on-mall stores in the following cities: Los Angeles, Calif. Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, 4005 Crenshaw Blvd. Fort Collins, Colo. Foothills Mall, 215 E Foothills Parkway. Oahu, Hawaii Kaneohe: Windward Center (Oahu), 46-056 Kamehameha Highway. Gaithersburg, Md. Gaithersburg: Lakeforest Mall, 701 Russell Ave. “As part of our Polaris transformation strategy, we continue to optimize and reposition our store fleet to ensure we have the right mix of on-mall and off-mall stores to better serve our customers...
Fontana Herald News
Old West Days will be at S.B. County Museum
Old West Days will be coming to the San Bernardino County Museum during the weekend of Jan. 14 and 15. Visitors to the museum are invited to step back in time to the days of the American West, where they can uncover all the local history about 19th century living on America’s western frontier, a unique landscape of converging cultures.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID women killed in Antelope Valley crash
PALMDALE, Calif. – Two women who died in a crash in Palmdale were identified Friday. The crash was reported at 2:41 p.m. Thursday at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol. The women were identified as 26-year-old Ericka Gonzalez of Los Angeles and...
Fontana Herald News
Female victim is shot to death in Fontana on the morning of Jan. 9
A person was shot to death in northwestern Fontana in the early morning hours of Jan. 9, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 3:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 13700 block of Bennington Court, where they located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and San Bernardino County Fire/Medics treated the victim at the scene, where she was pronounced deceased.
Body found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County
Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. Authorities first received reports of a body found in the 100 block of West Valley Boulevard in Colton around 3 p.m., said Colton Police. When officers arrived, they discovered the body had been partially buried and covered under […]
Fontana Herald News
Fans react to NASCAR's decision to alter Fontana speedway's course after Feb. 26 race
The year 2023 will be historic for Auto Club Speedway. For the last time, NASCAR’s top drivers will be racing around Fontana’s two-mile oval. Then, after the Pala Casino 400 on Feb. 26, the facility is scheduled to be converted into a short track, and most of the property now occupied by the speedway will be transformed into a large area for commercial development.
