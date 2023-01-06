The popularity of “The White Lotus” continues. Season 2 of the HBO original, which was among five shows (“Dahmer,” “The Crown,” “Pam & Tommy” and “Only Murders in the Building”) that scored four nominations at the 80th annual Golden Globes, became a two-time winner on Tuesday night. Jennifer Coolidge, who reprised her role as Tanya McQuoid from Season 1, took home the gold for actress in a limited series, beating fellow nominees Claire Danes (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”); Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Under the Banner of Heaven”); Niecy Nash-Betts (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”) and her “White Lotus” co-star, Aubrey Plaza. “The White...

32 MINUTES AGO