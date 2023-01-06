ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

osubeavers.com

Defense Keys Victory in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. – Oregon State held Arizona State to 27.7 percent shooting from the floor en route to a 69-59 win over the Sun Devils. Raegan Beers led the Beavers with her fifth-straight double-double, scoring 20 points with 12 rebounds. The freshman is just the sixth player in school history to accomplish the feat and the first since Ruth Hamblin in 2016. She also contributed on the defensive end with two blocks and two steals.
CORVALLIS, OR
osubeavers.com

Oklahoma State Bucks Beavs in Sunday Showdown

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A record crowd of 6,764 saw No. 26 Oregon State drop a closely contested dual with 12th-ranked Oklahoma State on Sunday afternoon. The crowd was treated to a contest with numerous close matches before the visitors pulled away for a 20-12 win. After dropping the day's...
CORVALLIS, OR
osubeavers.com

GymBeavs Show Fight in Season Opener

LAS VEGAS – The No. 14 Oregon State gymnastics team battled through a tough first rotation on bars to take third behind a 195.450 in Session 2 of the Super 16 Presented by Ozone on Friday Night in the Orleans Arena. "We showed a lot of fight tonight all...
CORVALLIS, OR
fishduck.com

Better Than Cristobal? The BEST First-Year Oregon HC at Recruiting: Dan Lanning

An elephant in the room for Oregon football fans was whether new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning could be the complete coach in all areas. Considering the Washington and Oregon State games–the description would be, “to be determined” as we watch his growth in 2023 as an in-game coach. For many of us though, even with the mistakes–it was an improvement over the prior coach. We all know that Mario Cristobal hung his hat on recruiting, but what if Coach Lanning could match those skills?
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
Daily Iowan

5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon

Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
OREGON STATE
wholecommunity.news

The alleys of Jefferson Westside

Alleys are an excellent feature of the JWN, and properly maintained, can provide great cut-through pedestrian access away from traffic, and easy access to backyards for delivery, construction, and storage. from the Jefferson Westside January 2023 eNews. As one of Eugene’s oldest neighborhoods, large parts of Jefferson Westside are laid...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Man walking along Highway 126 struck and killed by car, OSP says

WALTERVILLE, Ore. -- A man is dead after a vehicle struck him on Highway 126 after dark Thursday night, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said they and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported vehicle and pedestrian collision on Highway 126 near Latta Road at about 6:09 p.m. on January 5. Troopers said their initial investigation revealed that Brandon Philes, 50, of Springfield, had been walking on the eastbound fog line of the highway when he was struck by an eastbound Subaru Outback. OSP said Philes was declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

Fatal crash on Hwy 126E in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday evening, Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 126E near milepost 14.2, in Lane County. OSP responded to the scene around 6:09 p.m. Highway 126E remained partially open during the 3-hour crash scene investigation. Officials say preliminary investigations indicated...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Detached trailer leads to fatal crash on Highway 20

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A trailer that detached from its towing vehicle while in transit caused a fatal crash near Hyak Park Wednesday afternoon, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO said they responded to a crash on Highway 20 near Hyak park at about 3:50 p.m. on...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
Channel 6000

The best Oregon restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report

(NEXSTAR) – Of all the restaurants in Oregon, one seafood joint really captured Guy Fieri’s heart. Known for his spiked hair, sunglasses and catchphrases, many have put their trust in Fieri when it comes to home style cooking, cheap eats and comfort food. It is estimated that Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants for his popular Food Network television show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”
OREGON STATE

