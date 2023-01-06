Read full article on original website
osubeavers.com
Defense Keys Victory in Tempe
TEMPE, Ariz. – Oregon State held Arizona State to 27.7 percent shooting from the floor en route to a 69-59 win over the Sun Devils. Raegan Beers led the Beavers with her fifth-straight double-double, scoring 20 points with 12 rebounds. The freshman is just the sixth player in school history to accomplish the feat and the first since Ruth Hamblin in 2016. She also contributed on the defensive end with two blocks and two steals.
osubeavers.com
Oklahoma State Bucks Beavs in Sunday Showdown
CORVALLIS, Ore. – A record crowd of 6,764 saw No. 26 Oregon State drop a closely contested dual with 12th-ranked Oklahoma State on Sunday afternoon. The crowd was treated to a contest with numerous close matches before the visitors pulled away for a 20-12 win. After dropping the day's...
Oregon defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus announces return for 2023 season
Oregon defensive end Brandon Dorlus is not done playing in Oregon green and yellow. He announced his intention to return for the 2023 season in a social media video accompanied by the text "We ain't done yet" released on Sunday afternoon. Dorlus will be a fifth-year senior in 2023 having...
osubeavers.com
GymBeavs Show Fight in Season Opener
LAS VEGAS – The No. 14 Oregon State gymnastics team battled through a tough first rotation on bars to take third behind a 195.450 in Session 2 of the Super 16 Presented by Ozone on Friday Night in the Orleans Arena. "We showed a lot of fight tonight all...
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning gets portrait tattoo of wife Sauphia with several meaningful symbols
Oregon’s head coach got a portrait of his wife, Sauphia, tattooed on his ribs that includes the names of their sons, Caden, Kniles and Titan, as well as several symbols for each of the colleges where he’s worked. Artist Alex Turner of Black Label Tattoo in Eugene posted...
fishduck.com
Better Than Cristobal? The BEST First-Year Oregon HC at Recruiting: Dan Lanning
An elephant in the room for Oregon football fans was whether new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning could be the complete coach in all areas. Considering the Washington and Oregon State games–the description would be, “to be determined” as we watch his growth in 2023 as an in-game coach. For many of us though, even with the mistakes–it was an improvement over the prior coach. We all know that Mario Cristobal hung his hat on recruiting, but what if Coach Lanning could match those skills?
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
All-American Bowl kicks off with Duck interest on both sides of the ball
The Oregon Ducks football program will be watching the All-American Bowl with eyes on two more potential verbal commitments, plus multiple players signed competing in the.
kezi.com
Study shows Oregon No. 2 state with most inbound moves in 2022, Eugene one of the most moved-into cities
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon was the second most popular state to move to in 2022, according to an annual study by United Van Lines. Michael Stoll, an economist at UCLA, has spent the last decade working closely with the company to break down the data. "The study is accounting of...
Oregon is a winter vacation home for thousands of visiting geese
SALEM, Ore. — Winter’s in full swing and I’m so glad that’s true! So for outdoor fun, consider a front-row seat to Oregon’s largest migration event at a wildlife refuge near you. If your daily commute feels hectic, consider 20,000 Canada geese jammed wing to...
Daily Iowan
5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon
Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
Here are the best dates to search the Oregon coast for glass floats in 2023
If your 2023 New Year’s resolution is to find a glass float on the Oregon coast, then it’s time to start planning and strategizing.
See the most expensive home for sale in each of Oregon’s 36 counties
Thinking about moving in the New Year? Before you pack up your pots and pans, see what you can buy at the median sale price, which varies widely across Oregon. Portland homes can cost 2.5 times those in Baker County at the Idaho state line. If you’re dreaming big, here’s...
thatoregonlife.com
People Lose Their Minds Over The French Toast At This Oregon Coast Cafe
When you are headed to one of Oregon’s favorite coastal towns, Newport, the Fishtails Cafe is an absolute must if you are looking for a good meal. Open seven days a week until 4pm, you will surely not be disappointed when visiting Fishtails. The small coastal town has been...
wholecommunity.news
The alleys of Jefferson Westside
Alleys are an excellent feature of the JWN, and properly maintained, can provide great cut-through pedestrian access away from traffic, and easy access to backyards for delivery, construction, and storage. from the Jefferson Westside January 2023 eNews. As one of Eugene’s oldest neighborhoods, large parts of Jefferson Westside are laid...
kezi.com
Man walking along Highway 126 struck and killed by car, OSP says
WALTERVILLE, Ore. -- A man is dead after a vehicle struck him on Highway 126 after dark Thursday night, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said they and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported vehicle and pedestrian collision on Highway 126 near Latta Road at about 6:09 p.m. on January 5. Troopers said their initial investigation revealed that Brandon Philes, 50, of Springfield, had been walking on the eastbound fog line of the highway when he was struck by an eastbound Subaru Outback. OSP said Philes was declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel.
nbc16.com
Fatal crash on Hwy 126E in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday evening, Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on Highway 126E near milepost 14.2, in Lane County. OSP responded to the scene around 6:09 p.m. Highway 126E remained partially open during the 3-hour crash scene investigation. Officials say preliminary investigations indicated...
kezi.com
Detached trailer leads to fatal crash on Highway 20
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A trailer that detached from its towing vehicle while in transit caused a fatal crash near Hyak Park Wednesday afternoon, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO said they responded to a crash on Highway 20 near Hyak park at about 3:50 p.m. on...
yachatsnews.com
Newport enacts one of state’s toughest ordinances on “to-go” food containers, but many restaurants have already adjusted
To-go food is changing in Newport. Taking home that leftover salad from the cafe or burrito from the drive-through could look a lot different now for diners at Newport’s restaurants as the city enacts one of Oregon’s strictest bans on single-use plastic food containers. More coastal cities could be next.
Channel 6000
The best Oregon restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report
(NEXSTAR) – Of all the restaurants in Oregon, one seafood joint really captured Guy Fieri’s heart. Known for his spiked hair, sunglasses and catchphrases, many have put their trust in Fieri when it comes to home style cooking, cheap eats and comfort food. It is estimated that Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants for his popular Food Network television show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”
