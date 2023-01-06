ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, AL

Comments / 1

WHNT-TV

Madison County Investigating After late Shooting Leaves 2 Dead

The shooting left two people dead and multiple injured. Madison County Investigating After late Shooting …. The shooting left two people dead and multiple injured. MCSO: 2 dead, several injured after shooting 7:00 …. MCSO: 2 dead, several injured after shooting 7:00 Hit. MCSO: 2 dead, several injured after shooting...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, January 9th

Dallas Rogers, 32 of Cedar Bluff – Conditional Release Violation;. James Eline, age 51 of Centre – Probation Revocation;. Ronald Character, age 36 of Flat Rock – FTA (x4);. Necole Wood, age 38 of Centre – FTA/Driving while License Revoked;. and. Jennifer Whitley, age 51 of...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Two dead, multiple injured in Madison County shooting

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Elliot, 20, and DeMarcus Thompson, 19, were arrested and charged with two counts of felony reckless murder. More than 100 criminal cases on the docket in Madison County. Updated: 2 hours ago. With the large number of cases going through the...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Madison man arrested after LCSO deputies find fentanyl in residence

MADISON – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said Friday a Madison was arrested following a drug bust found fentanyl. The LCSO said the Limestone County Narcotics Unit and Limestone County Special Response Team conducted a search warrant on Tuesday near the 13000 block of Hatchett Rd E., Madison. Officials said as a result of the search warrant, 14.53 grams of fentanyl were located inside the residence.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Family, friends of Antonio Robinson hold candle light vigil

SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence. According to the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies are conducting a narcotics search warrant. Financial Friday: How Alabama financial institutions work to combat human trafficking. Updated: 16 hours ago. Redstone Federal Union officials talked about how...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Woodville man killed in Jackson County crash

JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Woodville man was killed Saturday night in a car crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a pedestrian. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), James Webb, 40, was killed when he was hit by a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado on Jackson County 8.
WOODVILLE, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

ALABAMA WOMAN FOUND SHOT IN DRIVEWAY DEAD IN ACT OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, POLICE SAY

On New Year’s Day 2022, Alexis Garth posted a photo with boyfriend Ky’ruan Yarbrough on Facebook in front of their new home in Athens. Exactly one year later, New Year’s Day 2023, Garth was found bleeding to death in the driveway of that home after police and family say Yarbrough shot her multiple times during a domestic dispute.
ATHENS, AL

