WHNT-TV
Madison County Investigating After late Shooting Leaves 2 Dead
The shooting left two people dead and multiple injured. Madison County Investigating After late Shooting …. The shooting left two people dead and multiple injured. MCSO: 2 dead, several injured after shooting 7:00 …. MCSO: 2 dead, several injured after shooting 7:00 Hit. MCSO: 2 dead, several injured after shooting...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, January 9th
Dallas Rogers, 32 of Cedar Bluff – Conditional Release Violation;. James Eline, age 51 of Centre – Probation Revocation;. Ronald Character, age 36 of Flat Rock – FTA (x4);. Necole Wood, age 38 of Centre – FTA/Driving while License Revoked;. and. Jennifer Whitley, age 51 of...
WAFF
Two dead, multiple injured in Madison County shooting
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Elliot, 20, and DeMarcus Thompson, 19, were arrested and charged with two counts of felony reckless murder. More than 100 criminal cases on the docket in Madison County. Updated: 2 hours ago. With the large number of cases going through the...
Morgan County deputies find no threat after call of a person with a gun at Priceville event venue
The Morgan County Sherrif's Office (MCSO) says no threat was found after deputies were called about a possible person with a gun at the Witt House in Priceville.
WAAY-TV
Witness recalls deadly Sunday morning shooting at Madison County strip mall
A Huntsville resident who witnessed the shooting scene at a Mastin Drive strip mall in describes what she saw. Jennifer Vice says she was returning home about 1:40 a.m. Sunday and that's when she saw the heavy police presence which she says lit the sky up. Vice described the devastation of that scene.
Apparent gun battle at Alabama strip mall leaves two women dead, numerous victims injured, deputies report
Two people were shot and killed early Sunday in an Alabama strip mall, police said. Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called at approximately 12:30 a.m. through 911 to a call of shots fired near 198 Mastin Drive and U.S. 71. Officers who arrived found two a scene of...
Two fatal shootings by police officers under review; one family says deputies went to wrong house
The state law enforcement agency is investigating two separate fatal shootings by law enforcement officers. Authorities released limited information about the shootings in Gadsden and in Hazel Green, a community in Madison County. The Madison County sheriff’s office said 50-year-old Ray King of Hazel Green was killed Thursday when deputies...
Grant man arrested in connection with Owens Cross Roads Burglary
The Owens Cross Roads Police Department (OCRPD) said they arrested a Grant man Friday in connection with a burglary of a home Thursday night.
themadisonrecord.com
Madison man arrested after LCSO deputies find fentanyl in residence
MADISON – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said Friday a Madison was arrested following a drug bust found fentanyl. The LCSO said the Limestone County Narcotics Unit and Limestone County Special Response Team conducted a search warrant on Tuesday near the 13000 block of Hatchett Rd E., Madison. Officials said as a result of the search warrant, 14.53 grams of fentanyl were located inside the residence.
WAAY-TV
Sheriff's Office: Deputies serving drug-related search warrant at Madison County home
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is responding to a residence off Sanderson Road. Search warrants involving narcotics are being served, according to the sheriff's office. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
Albertville Police say no threat after school rumors
The Albertville Police Department (APD) says there is no threat after rumors of a threat to Albertville Middle School.
WAFF
Family, friends of Antonio Robinson hold candle light vigil
SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence. According to the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies are conducting a narcotics search warrant. Financial Friday: How Alabama financial institutions work to combat human trafficking. Updated: 16 hours ago. Redstone Federal Union officials talked about how...
WAAY-TV
Hazel Green neighborhood stunned by altercation with deputies that left a man dead
A Hazel Green family and neighborhood is stunned beyond words after a late-night altercation Thursday involving sheriff's deputies left 50-year-old Ray King dead. According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 600 block of Dixon Road about 11 p.m. due to a call of a domestic disturbance.
Man killed in shooting with Madison County Sheriff’s deputies, family says MCSO responded to wrong house
The Madison County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a sheriff's deputy was involved in a fatal shooting early Friday morning while responding to a domestic violence call.
WAFF
SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence
Financial Friday: How Alabama financial institutions work to combat human trafficking. Redstone Federal Union officials talked about how they’re working to combat human trafficking. Updated: 6 hours ago. According to the family, the man has died from his injuries. ALEA agents respond to officer-involved shooting in Gadsden. Updated: 6...
Inmate died at Limestone Correctional Facility
An inmate at the Limestone Correctional Facility was found dead inside his cell on January 4.
Police find fentanyl, other drugs in Georgia home with 3 children, mother arrested
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Officers found a large amount of drug paraphernalia during an investigation at a home where three children lived. Floyd County police said the department’s drug task force conducted a drug bust at a home on Oakwood Drive. During the investigation, officers found 548 fentanyl...
WAFF
Woodville man killed in Jackson County crash
JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Woodville man was killed Saturday night in a car crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a pedestrian. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), James Webb, 40, was killed when he was hit by a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado on Jackson County 8.
WAFF
Family: Deputies had wrong home during ‘deputy-involved’ shooting
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Family members at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Hazel Green say deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office had the wrong home and shot the wrong person. The family of the man confirmed he has died from his injuries. A statement from...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
ALABAMA WOMAN FOUND SHOT IN DRIVEWAY DEAD IN ACT OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, POLICE SAY
On New Year’s Day 2022, Alexis Garth posted a photo with boyfriend Ky’ruan Yarbrough on Facebook in front of their new home in Athens. Exactly one year later, New Year’s Day 2023, Garth was found bleeding to death in the driveway of that home after police and family say Yarbrough shot her multiple times during a domestic dispute.
