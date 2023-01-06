Read full article on original website
A College Fired a Professor for Showing a Painting of Muhammad. Now, It Could Lose Its Accreditation.
In December, Hamline University spurred outrage after the college fired an art history professor for showing a 14th-century painting of the prophet Muhammad in an Islamic art class. While the school was roundly criticized for its swift silencing of faculty academic freedom, the college is private, and thus largely protected from legal consequences.
FIRE Files Academic Freedom Complaint With Hamline University's Accrediting Agency
From FIRE's letter sent yesterday to the Higher Learning Commission (which is Hamline's accrediting agency, "a regional accreditation agency that accredits degree granting institutions of higher education that are based in the 19-state North Central region of the United States"):. To the Higher Learning Commission:. As a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated...
WDIO-TV
Walz Speaks on Paid Family Leave
Governor Tim Walz is hoping for a victory to begin his second term in office by passing a bill that would give Minnesotans up to 12 weeks of paid family leave and up to 12 weeks of medical leave. Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan delivered remarks in support...
What Was Behind the Twin Cities Metro’s Violent Crime Spike?
Violent crime has sharply risen since the pandemic started, leaving many to wonder when and how we can get back to the way things were The post What Was Behind the Twin Cities Metro’s Violent Crime Spike? appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
KELOLAND TV
Sanford merger meetings start in Minnesota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Minnesota meetings on the proposed Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services of Minneapolis start Tuesday evening in St. Paul. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison scheduled four meetings this month around the state to get feedback from Minnesotans on the proposed merger. All the community...
Greater Minnesota cities push Legislature for more money
Greater Minnesota’s cities announced their priorities for this year’s legislative session on Monday: More local government aid, changes to disability pensions and improving access to housing and child care. The cities want to use 2020 census data to update the formula that determines how much money each city gets under Minnesota’s local government aid (LGA) […] The post Greater Minnesota cities push Legislature for more money appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
redlakenationnews.com
DEED Awards $2.58 Million in 10 Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grants Across Minnesota
St. Paul – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has awarded $2.58 million to six Minnesota communities to investigate or clean up contamination sites approved for redevelopment. DEED's Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grant Program awarded the funding, which will leverage more than $411 million in private...
The Jewish Press
College Art Professor Loses Job After Showing Painting of Prophet Muhammad in Class
Hamline University in Saint Paul, Minnesota, has joined the list of those who fear Islamic wrath. An adjunct art history instructor at the private liberal arts college was fired this past November for showing her class paintings of the founder of Islam — Prophet Muhammad — during on online lecture on Islamic art, according to a report by The Daily Beast and multiple other news outlets.
Open Arms of Minnesota expands reach with new St. Paul location
ST PAUL, Minnesota — Open Arms of Minnesota is opening its arms wider. The nonprofit celebrated the opening of its new location in St. Paul on Tuesday. The expansion allows it to serve more people in need of healthy and medically tailored meals. "We are 30-some years old. Started...
umn.edu
Minnesota to consider licenses for undocumented immigrants
This Tuesday, the Minnesota House of Representatives will discuss a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's licenses with the Transportation Finance and Policy committee. Humphrey School of Public Affairs Associate Dean for Research Ryan Allen speaks to his research and the potential impact of the bill. Ryan...
The election changed the politics of crime; criminal justice reformers back on the rise
The November election scrambled the politics of crime in Minnesota. Republican campaigns were hyper-focused on the issue, which followed years of rising violent crime and frequent — and at times sensationalist — media coverage. Democrats ran the table in November anyway. A legislative session that many expected to focus on tougher criminal penalties and lots of […] The post The election changed the politics of crime; criminal justice reformers back on the rise appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Muslim Public Affairs Council Statement of Support for Hamline Professor Who Showed Muhammad Paintings
It is with great concern that the Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC) views the firing of an art professor, Erika López Prater, from Hamline University on the grounds of showing a fourteenth-century painting depicting the Prophet Muḥammad. We issue this statement of support for the professor and urge the university to reverse its decision and to take compensatory action to ameliorate the situation.
Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
Disagrees with David Hann’s comments
Editor’s note: This letter to the editor was written in response to a Jan. 6 EPLN story in which Minnesota Republican Party Chair David Hann shared his thoughts on the 2022 election and the current political climate. From the EPLN interview: “[David] Hann believes that the DFL won the 2022 election in Minnesota by convincing [...]
boreal.org
Poisoned eagles released into the wild
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — University of Minnesota officials have released a half-dozen bald eagles found poisoned near the Twin Cities back into the wild. Minnesota Public Radio reported that 11 eagles were found poisoned near a landfill in suburban Inver Grove Heights in early December. The university’s raptor center determined...
It’s time to cover all kids in Minnesota
State lawmakers have an unprecedented opportunity to help thousands of undocumented children in Minnesota gain access to health insurance coverage this year. Under state law, undocumented individuals are barred from enrolling in Minnesota’s Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) programs – known as Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare, respectively – due to their immigration status. These two programs, funded jointly by the federal and state governments, provide health insurance coverage to Minnesotans with low incomes. Every year, Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare together cover half a million children under age 20.
Minnesota state Rep. Larry Kraft goes viral on TikTok
There’s a new TikTok sensation in the House: freshman Rep. Larry Kraft, DFL-Saint Louis Park. Kraft’s video, which was published Thursday and has over 1.5 million views, features Rep. Frank Hornstein, DFL-Minneapolis, trying to teach Kraft how to use the House’s electronic voting system. It’s set to audio by comedian Bo Burnham, often used for […] The post Minnesota state Rep. Larry Kraft goes viral on TikTok appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
redlakenationnews.com
All Minnesota workers could take paid leave under DFL plan
Alyshia Jackson bent to wring out her sopping mop and then with broad strokes, swooshed it across the concrete floor of a St. Paul apartment building lobby. It's the sort of movement that caused complications in the weeks after her gallbladder removal surgery in September, forcing her to take more time off work to heal. The small-business owner and single mother is still catching up on credit card debt she accumulated.
Washington Examiner
Tax Rebates 2023: Minnesota governor wants to use state surplus for tax rebates
Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) is planning to include tax rebates to state residents thanks to Minnesota's budget surplus. He hinted at such rebates last year. Walz's hope to include tax rebates in the state's upcoming budget comes ahead of the announcement of the state's budget, which is set for Jan. 24. The budget will also propose indexing state aid for school districts to help combat inflation, according to the Associated Press.
texasbreaking.com
Child Care Tax Credit Prioritized by Minnesota Democrats – See Why
Minnesota’s democratic state lawmakers prioritized during their legislative session a childcare tax credit for parents. The purpose of this prioritization is to encourage more parents to work in order to address their tight labor market. Parents can expect to receive tax credits given that they qualify for the program. Families will be helped in addressing their expenses for raising their children.
