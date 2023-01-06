ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

WDIO-TV

Walz Speaks on Paid Family Leave

Governor Tim Walz is hoping for a victory to begin his second term in office by passing a bill that would give Minnesotans up to 12 weeks of paid family leave and up to 12 weeks of medical leave. Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan delivered remarks in support...
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Sanford merger meetings start in Minnesota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Minnesota meetings on the proposed Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services of Minneapolis start Tuesday evening in St. Paul. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison scheduled four meetings this month around the state to get feedback from Minnesotans on the proposed merger. All the community...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Greater Minnesota cities push Legislature for more money

Greater Minnesota’s cities announced their priorities for this year’s legislative session on Monday: More local government aid, changes to disability pensions and improving access to housing and child care. The cities want to use 2020 census data to update the formula that determines how much money each city gets under Minnesota’s local government aid (LGA) […] The post Greater Minnesota cities push Legislature for more money appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

DEED Awards $2.58 Million in 10 Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grants Across Minnesota

St. Paul – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has awarded $2.58 million to six Minnesota communities to investigate or clean up contamination sites approved for redevelopment. DEED's Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grant Program awarded the funding, which will leverage more than $411 million in private...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Jewish Press

College Art Professor Loses Job After Showing Painting of Prophet Muhammad in Class

Hamline University in Saint Paul, Minnesota, has joined the list of those who fear Islamic wrath. An adjunct art history instructor at the private liberal arts college was fired this past November for showing her class paintings of the founder of Islam — Prophet Muhammad — during on online lecture on Islamic art, according to a report by The Daily Beast and multiple other news outlets.
SAINT PAUL, MN
umn.edu

Minnesota to consider licenses for undocumented immigrants

This Tuesday, the Minnesota House of Representatives will discuss a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's licenses with the Transportation Finance and Policy committee. Humphrey School of Public Affairs Associate Dean for Research Ryan Allen speaks to his research and the potential impact of the bill. Ryan...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

The election changed the politics of crime; criminal justice reformers back on the rise

The November election scrambled the politics of crime in Minnesota. Republican campaigns were hyper-focused on the issue, which followed years of rising violent crime and frequent — and at times sensationalist — media coverage. Democrats ran the table in November anyway.    A legislative session that many expected to focus on tougher criminal penalties and lots of […] The post The election changed the politics of crime; criminal justice reformers back on the rise appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Reason.com

Muslim Public Affairs Council Statement of Support for Hamline Professor Who Showed Muhammad Paintings

It is with great concern that the Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC) views the firing of an art professor, Erika López Prater, from Hamline University on the grounds of showing a fourteenth-century painting depicting the Prophet Muḥammad. We issue this statement of support for the professor and urge the university to reverse its decision and to take compensatory action to ameliorate the situation.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
MINNESOTA STATE
Eden Prairie Local News

Disagrees with David Hann’s comments

Editor’s note: This letter to the editor was written in response to a Jan. 6 EPLN story in which Minnesota Republican Party Chair David Hann shared his thoughts on the 2022 election and the current political climate. From the EPLN interview: “[David] Hann believes that the DFL won the 2022 election in Minnesota by convincing [...]
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Poisoned eagles released into the wild

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — University of Minnesota officials have released a half-dozen bald eagles found poisoned near the Twin Cities back into the wild. Minnesota Public Radio reported that 11 eagles were found poisoned near a landfill in suburban Inver Grove Heights in early December. The university’s raptor center determined...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

It’s time to cover all kids in Minnesota

State lawmakers have an unprecedented opportunity to help thousands of undocumented children in Minnesota gain access to health insurance coverage this year. Under state law, undocumented individuals are barred from enrolling in Minnesota’s Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) programs – known as Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare, respectively – due to their immigration status. These two programs, funded jointly by the federal and state governments, provide health insurance coverage to Minnesotans with low incomes. Every year, Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare together cover half a million children under age 20.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota state Rep. Larry Kraft goes viral on TikTok

There’s a new TikTok sensation in the House: freshman Rep. Larry Kraft, DFL-Saint Louis Park. Kraft’s video, which was published Thursday and has over 1.5 million views, features Rep. Frank Hornstein, DFL-Minneapolis, trying to teach Kraft how to use the House’s electronic voting system. It’s set to audio by comedian Bo Burnham, often used for […] The post Minnesota state Rep. Larry Kraft goes viral on TikTok appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

All Minnesota workers could take paid leave under DFL plan

Alyshia Jackson bent to wring out her sopping mop and then with broad strokes, swooshed it across the concrete floor of a St. Paul apartment building lobby. It's the sort of movement that caused complications in the weeks after her gallbladder removal surgery in September, forcing her to take more time off work to heal. The small-business owner and single mother is still catching up on credit card debt she accumulated.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Washington Examiner

Tax Rebates 2023: Minnesota governor wants to use state surplus for tax rebates

Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) is planning to include tax rebates to state residents thanks to Minnesota's budget surplus. He hinted at such rebates last year. Walz's hope to include tax rebates in the state's upcoming budget comes ahead of the announcement of the state's budget, which is set for Jan. 24. The budget will also propose indexing state aid for school districts to help combat inflation, according to the Associated Press.
MINNESOTA STATE
texasbreaking.com

Child Care Tax Credit Prioritized by Minnesota Democrats – See Why

Minnesota’s democratic state lawmakers prioritized during their legislative session a childcare tax credit for parents. The purpose of this prioritization is to encourage more parents to work in order to address their tight labor market. Parents can expect to receive tax credits given that they qualify for the program. Families will be helped in addressing their expenses for raising their children.
MINNESOTA STATE
