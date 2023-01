Jan. 10—Now that the Los Angeles Rams' NFL season is officially over, the wait for Liam Coen is on. The former Kentucky offensive coordinator is expected to rejoin the Wildcats after a dismal return to LA — Coen was originally an assistant coach for the Rams under Sean McVay before taking over as offensive coordinator at UK in 2021, then rejoined McVay's staff in the same role this past season — and, needless to say, the excitement and expectations in Lexington are off the charts.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO