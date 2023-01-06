Cynthia Lee (Franklin) Martin, 85, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023 at St. Mary’s Medical Clinic in Blue Springs, Missouri. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Greenton Baptist Church, 9345 Greenton Road, Odessa, Missouri 64076. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 p.m. Interment will be held Greenton Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Greenton Baptist Church. Memories of Cynthia and condolences for the family may be left at www.ledfordfamilyfh.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements are entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd Street., Odessa, Missouri 64076, 816-633-5524.

ODESSA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO