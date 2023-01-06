Read full article on original website
Knob Noster police searching for runaway juvenile
KNOB NOSTER, Mo. - Knob Noster police seek public assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. A release issued by Knob Noster Police Department indicates 15-year-old Aspen Cullison was last seen Monday around 6:00 p.m. at Knob Noster Middle School. She reportedly refused to get into the family vehicle and fled the area.
Ray Walter Knoche
Ray Walter Knoche, 85, of Higginsville, Missouri passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Meyer Care Center in Higginsville, MO. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 S. St., Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245. A Celebration of Life will follow at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the funeral home. A private family inurnment will take place at a later time. Memorials are suggested to the Heart of America Alzheimer’s Association. Memories of Ray and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
Road work in NW Missouri continues as crews are able
U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River is currently suspended for winter. Work will resume spring 2023. Westbound is narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.) Route 759 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project...
Garden City UTV driver injured in hit-and-run
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. - A Garden City resident is seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident Sunday afternoon. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report indicates the incident occurred at 3:18 p.m. on Highway ZZ, at Southwest 1100th Road. A westbound traveling UTV, driven by 27-year-old Thomas D. Shelton, reportedly failed to yield to a northbound traveling vehicle, driven by an unknown individual. The vehicle overtook and stuck the UTV, ejecting Shelton. According to the report, the vehicle allegedly ran over Shelton and fled the scene of the accident.
William “Bill” Victor Cobb, Jr.
William “Bill” Victor Cobb, Jr., 66 of Odessa, Missouri passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2022, at the Ralph O Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. A private family inurnment will be held at the Odessa Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Mt. Hope Masonic Lodge #476 in Odessa, MO. Memories of Bill and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
Sedalia resident hospitalized after falling asleep at the wheel
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. - A Sedalia driver is hospitalized after falling asleep at the wheel Sunday evening. Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 5:00 p.m. on 50 Highway, northwest of 151 Road in Johnson County. An 88-year-old westbound driver, Mary E. Morgan, traveled off the road and struck a guardrail, embankment, and yield sign before coming to rest.
Marsha Elaine Acree
Marsha Elaine Acree, 62, of Hardin, died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at NorthCare Hospice House in Kansas City. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m., to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Thurman Funeral Home. Burial will be in Richmond Memory Garden Cemetery.
Trinity Lavon Paige Vogel
Trinity Lavon Paige Vogel, 18, of Northmoor, Missouri passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, Independence, MO. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenton Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Kansas City Art Institute. Memories of Trinity and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
Deana Rae Wright
Richmond resident, Deana Rae Wright, 39, died Saturday, January 7, 2023. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, January 12 at First Baptist Church in Richmond. Visitation begins 10 a.m. Inurnment at a later date. Contributions to Deana Wright's Children's Memorial Fund, sent to Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond.
Beth Hughes
Beth Hughes, 82, of Richmond, went to her heavenly home on January 4, 2023. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Richmond Memory Gardens. A Celebration of Life will follow graveside services from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Branded Steakhouse, Community Room, 708 Wollard Blvd. Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond in charge of arrangements.
Boyd claims title as one of Missouri Legislature's youngest members
A Northwest Missouri legislator became one of the youngest lawmakers in state history this week with the opening of the 2023 General Assembly. At just 24 years old, Mazzie Boyd, R-Hamilton, is the new representative for state house district 2. According to the Missouri Legislative Library, the most recent member...
Ray County Commission meet Tuesday
RICHMOND, Mo. – Ray County Commission meet in regular session Tuesday, January 10. New business listed on the agenda indicates at 9:30 a.m. Road and Bridge Supervisors, Elvis Silkwood and Tim Syphert, discuss the 2023 budget. Approvement of payables. At 10:30 a.m. commission sign Noxious Weed 3-year appointment letters for Commissioners Billy Gaines and Dave Powell.
