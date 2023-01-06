Ray Walter Knoche, 85, of Higginsville, Missouri passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Meyer Care Center in Higginsville, MO. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 S. St., Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245. A Celebration of Life will follow at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the funeral home. A private family inurnment will take place at a later time. Memorials are suggested to the Heart of America Alzheimer’s Association. Memories of Ray and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.

HIGGINSVILLE, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO