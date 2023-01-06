Dealt an impossible hand, Jerrod Carmichael did just about everything right. To kick off the 2023 Golden Globe Awards — the first ceremony since NBC canceled last year’s telecast following a slew of accusations against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — the lead of “The Carmichael Show” and Emmy-winning stand-up special “Rothaniel” slowed things down (telling the crowd of celebrities to “settle”), took a seat (onstage!), and called it like it is: “I’ll tell you why I’m here,” he said. “I’m here because I’m Black.” While recounting how and explaining why he agreed to host — lingering questions for the discerning...

1 HOUR AGO