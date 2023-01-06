Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Gwyneth Paltrow recalls '90s nightlife before social media: 'You could do cocaine and not get caught'
"Shakespeare in Love" star reflected on being famous in the 90s during an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," and was joined by celebrity friend Hilary Swank.
Harry Melling on Portraying Edgar Allen Poe Alongside Christian Bale in The Pale Blue Eye
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Harry Melling sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about The Pale Blue Eye, his new Netflix film co-starring Christian Bale. The movie finds Melling portraying a young...
Fast-Tracked M3GAN Sequel Will Protect Us from Feeling Lonely
If the investors in Jurassic Park never figured out that the dinosaurs always kill people, then the manufacturers of M3GAN can be just as entertainingly dense. As Deadline and the New York Times report, a sequel to the killer horror movie is currently in the works to protect us from feeling lonely.
Natasha Lyonne Knows You’re Lying in Trailer for Rian Johnson’s Poker Face: Watch
Fans of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery have ten more puzzle boxes to open, with creator Rian Johnson’s new mystery series Poker Face coming to Peacock on January 26th. A new trailer is out now, and finds star Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a woman who always knows when you’re lying.
Prince Harry Sips Tequila with Stephen Colbert on ‘Late Show,’ Predicts Diana Could Have Closed “Distance” Between Him and William
Prince Harry is just about everywhere these days, and last night, that meant he was right in Stephen Colbert‘s Late Show studio, joining the host for a revealing interview about his family and new life after leaving his duties as a royal. Harry, who talked at length about his strained relationship with his brother Prince William, and how he remembers his late mother, kicked off his chat with the host over a generous pour of tequila provided by Colbert.
Nicolas Cage Reveals Potential Plot for Face/Off 2
Nicolas Cage recently relived many of his iconic film roles in the meta action-comedy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. One such scene saw Cage spoof the ending to Face/Off, the 1997 John Woo sci-fi action thriller co-starring John Travolta. As it turns out, Cage has been approached about making an actual sequel to Face/Off, and went as far to reveal that the film’s prospective plot would involve his and Travolta’s characters’ children.
Bob Odenkirk Returns to the Small Screen in Teaser for New Series Lucky Hank: Watch
Less than a year after Better Call Saul wrapped up a six-season run, Bob Odenkirk is poised to return to television with Lucky Hank, a new series premiering on AMC in March that just released its first teaser. Watch the clip below. Based on Richard Russo’s novel Straight Man, Lucky...
Godsmack Singer Sully Erna Apparently Once Dated Lady Gaga
One sings about “Bad Religion,” the other sings about “Bad Romance.” According to Godsmack drummer Shannon Larkin, frontman Sully Erna once dated pop superstar Lady Gaga. While appearing on the 2020’d podcast, Larkin was asked by the host (who appeared to have some inside knowledge) about...
Daughtry and Lzzy Hale Cover Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)”: Stream
Daughtry and Lzzy Hale have teamed up for a cover of the Journey hit “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart).”. The cover comes nearly 40 years after the song was initially released as a single supporting Journey’s Frontiers LP, featuring a powerhouse vocal by the band’s then-frontman Steve Perry. Both talented singers in their own right, Chris Daughtry and Hale are well suited for the complex vocal arrangement, delivering a passionate duet over a heavier musical rendition.
Peter Gabriel Returns with Comeback Single “Panopticom”: Stream
Peter Gabriel has returned with a new song called “Panopticom.” It serves as the lead single to i/o, his upcoming first new album of original material in 21 years. “Panopticom” features contributions from Brian Eno (synth), David Rhodes (guitar), Tony Levin (bass), and Manu Katché (drums).
The Strokes’ Fab Moretti and Tool’s Danny Carey to Sit in with Seth Meyers’ 8G Band
Late Night with Seth Meyers has booked a couple of high-profile drummers to sit in with the 8G Band this month. The Strokes’ Fab Moretti and Tool’s Danny Carey will bring their talents to the nighttime NBC talk show for one week each. Fans can catch Moretti starting...
50 Cent Announces 8 Mile Television Series, Eminem Involved
50 Cent has announced that his next project will involve one of his oldest collaborators, saying on the January 6th episode of Big Boy TV that he’s adapting Eminem’s 2002 film 8 Mile into a television series. “I’m gonna bring his 8 Mile to television,” 50 Cent said,...
Jordan Peele Says He “Very Creepily” Bought Corey Feldman’s Stand by Me Ear
Jordan Peele opened up about his recent friendship with Corey Feldman during his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday, revealing that he was such a fan of the actor that he “very creepily” bought the prosthetic ear Feldman wore in Stand by Me when it was put up for auction.
Iggy Pop and The Losers Perform “Frenzy” on Kimmel: Watch
Celebrating the release of his new album Every Loser, Iggy Pop was the latest musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The punk rock icon performed “Frenzy”, a highlight from the feature-heavy record. The set marked the late-night debut of Pop’s band The Losers featuring our 2022 Producer of...
Stranger Things Cast Gets Huge Pay Bump Ahead of Final Season
The cast of Stranger Things has received a huge pay bump ahead of the show’s fifth and final season. According to Matthew Belloni of Puck News, as Stranger Things features 20 series regulars, Netflix created four separate tiers with which to negotiate. The first tier, comprised of adult actors...
Tom Hanks, Father of Nepo Babies, Defends Nepotism: “It’s a Family Business”
We hate to break it to you, but chances are, at least one of your favorite actors is almost certainly a “nepo baby.” Famous children of famous parents have been a hot-button topic online recently, but Tom Hanks has a different term for it: “Family business.” The latest business venture? Hanks and his son Truman both appear in the upcoming comedy A Man Called Otto.
Joaquin Phoenix’s Worst Fears Come to Life in Beau Is Afraid Trailer: Watch
Joaquin Phoenix stars as a paranoid man just trying to visit his mother in the trailer for A24’s Beau Is Afraid from Midsommar and Hereditary director Ari Aster. Unfortunately for Beau, it turns into a surreal journey through a world that’s “not safe” and seems to continue for years.
Owen Roizman, The Exorcist Cinematographer, Dead at 86
Owen Roizman, the Academy Award-nominated cinematographer known for films such as The Exorcist, The French Connection, and Network, has died at the age of 86. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Roizman passed away on Friday, January 6th, after spending several months in hospice care. Roizman was the recipient of five...
How Will HBO’s The Last of Us Be Different From the Game? And Other Questions Answered
One of 2023’s first big premieres draws viewers into a dark alternate timeline of societal collapse and mold-infested zombies — a world that’s already quite familiar to video game enthusiasts, because they’ve played it. This is why The Last of Us executive producer Craig Mazin says that in adapting the award-winning video games for HBO, he and executive producer Neil Druckmann made sure that any changes they made during the adaptation process were “always purposeful.”
