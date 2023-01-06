ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Comments / 1

Related
utv44.com

ALDOT to resurface portion of US-98 in Baldwin County

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) anticipates beginning a project to resurface a portion of the US-98 (SR-42) from West of Elberta City Limits to the Perdido Bay Bridge. The scope of the project includes 11.687 miles (approx. MP 69 to 81) of planning, paving, and striping operations as well...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Medical overlay to come to Daphne, residents skeptical

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mayor Robin Lejeune is looking to bring more medical facilities to Daphne to meet the needs of his growing city. A new medical development is planned near the Thomas Hospital's free standing emergency room off of Highway 181. People living near the proposed development have some mixed emotions about this. Mayor Lejeune says this is a win for Daphne, but others are a little skeptical.
DAPHNE, AL
utv44.com

McGregor Ave. construction to create year-long, three-mile detour

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. Tim Goodwin knew about it... kind of... "I saw a sign the other day,” he says, “but I didn't really pay much attention to it." Probably because he doesn't come this way too often. But if your daily commute takes you on that stretch of McGregor Avenue between Springhill Avenue and Old Shell Road? Well, you'll be paying attention soon enough.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Baldwin Co Sheriff's Office seeks man they say led officers on dangerous high speed chase

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance locating a wanted subject. George Logan Tollison (34) of Robertsdale led Deputies on a high-speed pursuit from Alabama into Escambia County, FL. this past Sunday. During the pursuit, Tollison had no regard for the safety of the public nor the deputies.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

ALDOT to start an 11.7 mile resurfacing project just outside of Elberta

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation announced an 11.7 mile resurfacing project on Highway 98. It will cause some lane closures from just west of the Elberta city limits to the Perdido Bay Bridge in Lillian. The project is expected to begin Wednesday, Jan. 11. James Gordon, ALDOT Public Information Specialist, said […]
ELBERTA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Local bar owner proposes plan to Mobile to stop violence downtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Greg Loughlin, owner of Saddle Up Saloon in downtown Mobile thinks allowing people to loiter along Dauphin Street with an alcoholic beverage in hand is a recipe for disaster. Loughlin wrote a one page letter with three points aimed at cutting back on violence in the...
MOBILE, AL
thepulsepensacola.com

Medical Center Clinic Is Pleased To Announce Dakotah James as Customer Relations Representative

Medical Center Clinic is pleased to announce Dakotah James as the customer relations representative for the Quality Assurance Department. As a customer relations representative, Dakotah will continue to advocate for patients by developing and executing solutions that meet our patients’ needs while maintaining our purpose: to be the premier provider of compassionate, quality health care.
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Millions in improvements coming to Bayfront Park

The Mobile County Commission is set to allocation an additional $3.8 million for the expansion and renovation of Bay Front Park in Coden. The park was closed temporarily in March 2022 for the renovation project which is expected to take about a year. Once completed, the 20-acre park will include...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Peak North America USA to bring new jobs, facility in Irvington

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce announced that Peak North America USA, a provider of construction and steel fabrication solutions for the wood products industry, is acquiring a local fabrication company and adding a new state-of-the-art facility to the property in Irvington. The move represents a...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
darkhorsepressnow.com

25-Year-Old Killed In George County Wreck Near Alabama State Line

On Thursday, January 5, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 98 in George County. The wreck happened near the Alabama state line around 2:30 p.m. According to authorities, a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by 25-year-old Louanntha M. Macarilla of Mobile, AL, traveled West on Highway 98 when it collided with a 2014 Dodge Ram Pickup driven by 47-year-old Damian Cunningham, of Mobile, AL, traveling East on Highway 98 and a 2014 Honda Accord driven by 50-year-old Johnathon Brantley of Forest, MS.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WEAR

Police investigating robbery at Synovus Bank in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police are investigating a robbery at a Synovus Bank in Pensacola Tuesday morning. The bank is located at 4440 Bayou Blvd. Police confirmed the bank robbery at 11:15 a.m. Pensacola Police say the suspect is a black female who presented a teller a note saying she was...
PENSACOLA, FL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy