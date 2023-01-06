Read full article on original website
Related
Gulf Shores Council Approves $7.4 Million For School Sitework, votes down golf carts on West Lagoon
Gulf Shores, Ala. - (OBA) - During the City Council meeting on January 9th, the members approved Resolution #6633 which allows just over $7.4 million dollars to be spent on the sitework for the new Gulf Shores High School. The contract will be awarded to Cunningham & Delaney. The other two bids on the project were at least $2 million higher.
utv44.com
ALDOT to resurface portion of US-98 in Baldwin County
The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) anticipates beginning a project to resurface a portion of the US-98 (SR-42) from West of Elberta City Limits to the Perdido Bay Bridge. The scope of the project includes 11.687 miles (approx. MP 69 to 81) of planning, paving, and striping operations as well...
utv44.com
Medical overlay to come to Daphne, residents skeptical
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mayor Robin Lejeune is looking to bring more medical facilities to Daphne to meet the needs of his growing city. A new medical development is planned near the Thomas Hospital's free standing emergency room off of Highway 181. People living near the proposed development have some mixed emotions about this. Mayor Lejeune says this is a win for Daphne, but others are a little skeptical.
Move over Gulf Shores and Orange Beach? Mobile officials advancing new beach projects
Sugar-white sand beaches. A breeze coming off waterfronts. Families flocking for surf, sun, and fun. For most in coastal Alabama, it sounds like picture-perfect day in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, or Dauphin Island. But it’s also a future coveted along the western shorefront of Mobile Bay where public beaches are...
utv44.com
McGregor Ave. construction to create year-long, three-mile detour
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. Tim Goodwin knew about it... kind of... "I saw a sign the other day,” he says, “but I didn't really pay much attention to it." Probably because he doesn't come this way too often. But if your daily commute takes you on that stretch of McGregor Avenue between Springhill Avenue and Old Shell Road? Well, you'll be paying attention soon enough.
Peak North America USA announces $24 million Mobile County project, to hire 175
Peak North America USA today announced a new $24 million project to open a facility in Mobile County’s Irvington community to produce wood products equipment. The Mobile Chamber said the project will create 175 jobs over the next four years. Renovations on the facility at 7555 Half Mile Road...
WPMI
Baldwin Co Sheriff's Office seeks man they say led officers on dangerous high speed chase
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance locating a wanted subject. George Logan Tollison (34) of Robertsdale led Deputies on a high-speed pursuit from Alabama into Escambia County, FL. this past Sunday. During the pursuit, Tollison had no regard for the safety of the public nor the deputies.
ALDOT to start an 11.7 mile resurfacing project just outside of Elberta
ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation announced an 11.7 mile resurfacing project on Highway 98. It will cause some lane closures from just west of the Elberta city limits to the Perdido Bay Bridge in Lillian. The project is expected to begin Wednesday, Jan. 11. James Gordon, ALDOT Public Information Specialist, said […]
Mobile mayor: ‘Everything’ under consideration for securing downtown Mobile after New Year’s Eve shooting
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says “everything” is under consideration for improving safety in downtown Mobile in the aftermath of a deadly shooting on New Year’s Eve that sparked chaos along the heavily populated stretch of Dauphin Street less than an hour before midnight. But the potential of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Local bar owner proposes plan to Mobile to stop violence downtown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Greg Loughlin, owner of Saddle Up Saloon in downtown Mobile thinks allowing people to loiter along Dauphin Street with an alcoholic beverage in hand is a recipe for disaster. Loughlin wrote a one page letter with three points aimed at cutting back on violence in the...
thepulsepensacola.com
Medical Center Clinic Is Pleased To Announce Dakotah James as Customer Relations Representative
Medical Center Clinic is pleased to announce Dakotah James as the customer relations representative for the Quality Assurance Department. As a customer relations representative, Dakotah will continue to advocate for patients by developing and executing solutions that meet our patients’ needs while maintaining our purpose: to be the premier provider of compassionate, quality health care.
utv44.com
Millions in improvements coming to Bayfront Park
The Mobile County Commission is set to allocation an additional $3.8 million for the expansion and renovation of Bay Front Park in Coden. The park was closed temporarily in March 2022 for the renovation project which is expected to take about a year. Once completed, the 20-acre park will include...
WALA-TV FOX10
Peak North America USA to bring new jobs, facility in Irvington
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce announced that Peak North America USA, a provider of construction and steel fabrication solutions for the wood products industry, is acquiring a local fabrication company and adding a new state-of-the-art facility to the property in Irvington. The move represents a...
Escambia Co. Fire Rescue announces the death of Lt. Terrell Jackson
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, Escambia County Fire Rescue announced the passing of Lt. Terrell Jackson. ECFR said Jackson passed away after experiencing a medical emergency on Monday, Jan. 9. He was 38 years old. Jackson began his career in 2007 when he became a volunteer firefighter with ECFR at the Ferry Pass […]
New rules in Downtown Mobile: LoDa ArtWalk guidelines, weekend parking on Dauphin Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Downtown Mobile Alliance has announced parking changes to Dauphin Street for every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Between the hours of 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., you will no longer be allowed to park your car between Conception and Jackson Streets. This is an effort to ease traffic backups in the area. […]
utv44.com
Prichard residents gather to protest planned destruction of historic Harlem Hotel
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Protesters gathered in Prichard today to fight against the tearing down of an historic building. The Harlem Hotel used to sit next to the Harlem Duke, a once thriving music club. The Harlem Duke started in the 1950's and hosted stars like BB King, Ray...
darkhorsepressnow.com
25-Year-Old Killed In George County Wreck Near Alabama State Line
On Thursday, January 5, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 98 in George County. The wreck happened near the Alabama state line around 2:30 p.m. According to authorities, a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by 25-year-old Louanntha M. Macarilla of Mobile, AL, traveled West on Highway 98 when it collided with a 2014 Dodge Ram Pickup driven by 47-year-old Damian Cunningham, of Mobile, AL, traveling East on Highway 98 and a 2014 Honda Accord driven by 50-year-old Johnathon Brantley of Forest, MS.
WALA-TV FOX10
Several shots fired into vehicles and homes in Baldwin County cities
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County deputies are trying to solve a string of shots fired calls in Daphne and Bay Minette. There were four different crimes with someone shooting up cars and homes. It happened late last month, and investigators need help finding whoever this is, so they can...
Family member shoots man after he shoots wife in Foley: Baldwin Co. Sheriff’s Office
Witnesses told deputies that after the call Scott Blackwell became physically violent with his wife Cindy and shot her. A family member then shot Scott Blackwell, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office.
WEAR
Police investigating robbery at Synovus Bank in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police are investigating a robbery at a Synovus Bank in Pensacola Tuesday morning. The bank is located at 4440 Bayou Blvd. Police confirmed the bank robbery at 11:15 a.m. Pensacola Police say the suspect is a black female who presented a teller a note saying she was...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1