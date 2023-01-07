People Are Just Finding Out The Voice Of The Killer Doll M3GAN Is The Internet Famous "Penny Nickel Dime" Girl

Related
"M3GAN" Has The Internet In A Chokehold, So Here Are 22 Funny Tweets For Anyone As Obsessed With It As I Am
M3GAN's giving "slay" a whole new meaning, TBH. 💅🔪
wegotthiscovered.com
‘M3GAN’ director admits the movie’s budget is behind the killer doll’s lack of CGI
It’s only been days since M3GAN hit theaters, but the new film is already shaping up to be a horror classic. Killer dolls tend to do well among fans of the genre, but it’s been a while since a murderous doll has slayed the audience this hard — M3GAN has already made over $10 million more than predicted in the box office. A doll this uncanny seems like it would be created digitally, but fans might be surprised to discover that due to budget concerns, the titular doll was created using minimal CGI.
Here Are The Actors Voicing Every Character In "Puss In Boots: The Last Wish"
There are quite a few familiar voices joining the cast.
James Wan Pushes Back Against Horror Fans Complaining That M3GAN Isn’t R-Rated
Producer James Wan pushes back on fans' complaints over M3GAN’s PG-13 rating.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds already on damage control after Hugh Jackman potentially leaks ‘Deadpool 3’ title
Marvel Cinematic Universe spoilers are an inevitable fact of life, with everyone from Tom Holland to Mark Ruffalo accidentally dropping bombs way ahead of time, but we expected better from the consummate professional that is Hugh Jackman, after the actor may have leaked the title for Deadpool 3. In his...
50 Things Literally Everyone Used To Have In Their Home 30 Years Ago That I Can Guarantee No One Has Anymore
There's no way anyone has any of these things in their home anymore.
17 Unintentionally Scary Images That Will Make You Say, "OMG" And Then, "Phew, Okay, It's Not THAT Bad"
Nature really doesn't have to go this hard...
Brendan Fraser's Battle With Ex-Wife Afton Smith Over Alimony Exposed As Actor's Career Resurges
Brendan Fraser's career has reached an all-time high after his captivating performance in The Whale earned him a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival, putting him back in the limelight years after he stepped away amid a court battle with his ex-wife.The actor continues to be the talk of the town following his emotional portrayal of Charlie, an obese and reclusive English teacher who tries to reconnect with his estranged teen daughter, in the moving film about redemption directed by Darren Aronofsky.Fraser said the praise he's received over the acclaimed film has been both "gratifying" and "eye-opening,"...
‘He’s Broken My Heart’: Brendan Fraser’s Estranged Brother Accused Actor Of Refusing To Help Him When He Was Broke & Homeless Years Before ‘The Whale’ Success
Oscar hopeful Brendan Fraser has been riding high with his career resurgence after a critically acclaimed performance in The Whale — but years before the actor was haunted by family drama including a homeless brother who said the A-list star refused to help him, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fraser’s estranged brother Regan spoke out in 1999 as the actor was riding high on the success of The Mummy. In an interview, Regan said he was homeless while his brother was making millions. “I’ve hit rock bottom and my brother is a superstar, yet he acts like I’m not even alive,” Regan...
Gen Z shocked to see what 45-year-olds looked like in the 1990s
A popular 1990s film has sparked a discussion about how Hollywood portrayed people in their 40s in the late-20th century versus today. Filmmaker Jessica Ellis started the conversation when she tweeted a poster for “Father of the Bride 2,” featuring stars Steve Martin and Diane Keaton in their classic mom and dad get-ups. In the follow up to 1991’s “Father of the Bride,” the A-listers reprised their roles as ...
'Father of the Bride' photo goes viral, sparks debate about how culture presented 40-year-olds in the 90s
Twitter discusses a photo of Steve Martin and Diane Keaton from the film 'Father of the Bride Part II' and how differently 40-year-olds used to dress.
19 Simple Foods That Rich People Have Totally Ruined, According To Cooks Around The World
On today's episode of Rich People Ruin Everything.
25 Hilarious Hidden Messages Out In The Real World That Prove People Are Really, Really Clever
These folks won't disappoint.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ex-DC star Dwayne Johnson retreats to the woods, calls himself a T-Rex, and embraces failure in bizarre video
If you’d dedicated 15 years of your life to a passion project, only to see it go up in smoke at the very first hurdle, how would you react? If you’re Dwayne Johnson, you head deep into the woods for a bizarre video about embracing the nature of failure.
suggest.com
Mark Wahlberg Jokes His 12-Year-Old Daughter Looks Just Like Him When He Used To Rock Long Hair
Many children of celebrities end up looking exactly like their famous parents, but a new social media post has us seeing double! Mark Wahlberg just posted a photo of his daughter alongside a snap of himself when he was younger, and the pair looks just alike. Wahlberg Posts Throwback Photo...
"I can’t work with these guys. They're falling down drunk" - the story of Thin Lizzy's Dancing In The Moonlight
How Thin Lizzy took a funky Phil Lynott bass riff and “a gamble” to make their classic Dancing In The Moonlight
A Teacher Transformed Her Students' Drawings Of Monsters Into Stuffed Animals, And Parents Say "It’s Going To Leave An Impact"
"Taking something from their imagination, putting it down on paper and then seeing it come to life in the physical world can help them understand that ideas don't just have to exist inside their heads."
Woman Comes to Realization That She and Her Husband May Have Spent Many Lifetimes Together
A true love story if there ever were one...
Upworthy
Photo of a dad sleeping on a hospital floor sparks conversation about equal parenting
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 23, 2021. It has since been updated. A viral photo of an exhausted father sleeping on a hospital floor following a long day at work has sparked an important discussion about equal parenting. The photo—shared by Sara Duncan, a teacher from Fredericktown, Missouri, on Facebook—shows her husband, Joe Duncan, sneaking in a nap on the hard floor of an emergency room after the couple had to take their youngest child to the hospital. "Let's talk about this because it doesn't get enough attention...," the mother-of-two wrote. "What some may see: a dad sleeping while mom stays awake holding their sleeping baby in the ER at 2 am."
‘Glass Onion’ Director Rian Johnson Says He’s “Pissed Off” to Have ‘Knives Out’ in the Title
Hollywood continues to be in an IP-driven moment, with an emphasis on reboots, sequels and branded product, but Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery director Rian Johnson wishes that he could have trimmed a few words from that title. During an interview with The Atlantic that published online Monday, Johnson said that he strived to make both the current Netflix film and Lionsgate’s original 2019 hit Knives Out feel like complete stories that can exist on their own. Daniel Craig, who plays tenacious detective Benoit Blanc, is the only returning castmember for the sequel, which is simply titled as Glass...
BuzzFeed
27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0