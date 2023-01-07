People Are Just Finding Out The Voice Of The Killer Doll M3GAN Is The Internet Famous "Penny Nickel Dime" Girl

It’s only been days since M3GAN hit theaters, but the new film is already shaping up to be a horror classic. Killer dolls tend to do well among fans of the genre, but it’s been a while since a murderous doll has slayed the audience this hard — M3GAN has already made over $10 million more than predicted in the box office. A doll this uncanny seems like it would be created digitally, but fans might be surprised to discover that due to budget concerns, the titular doll was created using minimal CGI.

4 HOURS AGO