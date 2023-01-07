ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Are Just Finding Out The Voice Of The Killer Doll M3GAN Is The Internet Famous "Penny Nickel Dime" Girl

By Matt Stopera
 3 days ago

M3GAN is finally out!

Blumhouse Productions

And as someone who has an affinity for murderous dolls, she is the GOAT.

Blumhouse Productions

The movie has a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, which if you're into that sort of thing, is major.

#M3GAN is now #CertifiedFresh at 95% on the #Tomatometer, with 114 reviews: https://t.co/Mb9Vvyib81

@RottenTomatoes 06:29 PM - 06 Jan 2023

AND it's doing incredibly well at the box office.

#M3GAN starts with $3M+ previews in US/CAN. Solid reviews with 95% RT. Strong sales for FRI. The weekend should go over $30M, possibly in the mid-30s.

@meJat32 07:27 AM - 06 Jan 2023

Basically, M3GAN is the moment.

Blumhouse Productions

That said, people are just finding out that M3GAN is voiced by someone from a TikTok famous meme.

Blumhouse Productions

I'm talking about Penny Nickel Dime Girl.

M3GAN actress is the penny nickel dime girl 😭

@rideurwaves 01:36 AM - 05 Jan 2023

Yes, THE Penny Nickel Dime Girl.

just found out penny nickel dime girl is the voice of M3GAN LSKSKKD

@igetmystified 02:21 AM - 06 Jan 2023

Seriously.

Ain’t no way the penny nickel dime girl is the voice actor of Megan💀 but it’s true

@WhatTheDuck0103 05:52 PM - 06 Jan 2023

If you've been on TikTok, then you've probably seen or heard "Penny Nickel Dime."

Penny Nickel Dime Girl's real name is Jenna Davis.

@jennadavis/ Instagram: @jennadavis

And yep, that's her!

IN CONCLUSION, go see M3GAN . It's every bit as ridiculous and campy as you'd expect it to be*.

best actress 2024 for voicing m3gan

@kenzvanunu 05:43 AM - 06 Jan 2023

Comments / 0

