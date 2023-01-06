Read full article on original website
Wichita Falls Officially in Stage 1 Drought Conditions
We have know for quite sometime that if rain didn't start coming in Wichita Falls, we would go into drought conditions here in Wichita Falls. The city has been saying for a couple of months now that this would most likely happen. Well today is that day my friends. Wichita Falls as of January 9th officially in Stage 1 drought conditions.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week January 6, 2023
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
