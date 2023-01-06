ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Robeson prepared for future severe weather

By Copeland Jacobs Staff writer
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2veI4n_0k610Pys00

LUMBERTON — “It’s been a calm weather, unusual as far as temperature, which concerns me,” said Stephanie Chavis, Director or Emergency Management. True to her words the Friday weather was, as of the morning, mild and sunny with nary a trace of the thunderstorm which struck Robeson County on Tuesday.

According to Chavis around 2,000 residents serviced by two power companies were without electricity. The storm knocked down power lines and trees. By Chavis’ account there were more trees downed than power lines, and the fallen trees contributed to the damage to the power lines, though there was no standout incident that caused a majority of the problems.

During the Tuesday storm Chavis monitored the National Weather Service and 911 reports from her handheld radio. Listening to these allowed her to interpret the main area affected by the thunderstorm and know where the damage is happening.

“I know we had power outages in the northern part of the county,” said Chavis.

Some towns managed to ride out the storm largely unscathed, like Rowland and Fairmont.

“The town hall, the water plant, and the sewer plant had power through the storm,” said Rowland Town Clerk David Townsend.

“We got fortunate for once. Usually we lose power when storms go through,” Townsend said.

Though Townsend said there was no severe damage whatsoever, and did not affect Rowland proper, the Tuesday thunderstorm still intruded unpleasantly into the town when the western part of the town lost power. Townsend also lost power at his house.

Fairmont Mayor Charles Kemp said he rides around a lot and didn’t see any trees down in Fairmont.

“We didn’t have anything this week. We dodged a bullet with that,” said Public Works Director Ronnie Seals.

After the power outages Chavis spoke with NWS who told her on Tuesday repair teams would be dispatched on Wednesday to repair the damage. She said the teams were successful in fixing the issue. According to a text sent to Chavis by the NWS the team found microburst damage in the county from 60-70 mile per hour winds. She also received a call about a building near Tobemory Road in Parkton that was blown over by the storm.

Chavis believes the county is prepared for future disasters because of past experiences.

“I hate to make reference to Matthew and Florence, but after going through those two storms, we are prepared,” Chavis said.

However, Chavis said periods of alternating cold and warm weather, like Robeson County has experienced over the winter, are in some instances preludes to dangerous weather like ice storm or thunderstorms.

The Tuesday thunderstorm, Chavis said, was a surprise, though she had watched what was happening in other states in the weather.

“I still say we as a county are prepared as far as our responders,” Chavis said.

Robeson County can only hope the future holds few of its kind.

Comments / 0

Related
sandhillssentinel.com

Mobile home destroyed in afternoon fire

A mobile home in eastern Moore County was destroyed in a fire Monday. Emergency units were dispatched to the blaze on Kelly Drive in Cameron just before 2 p.m. The first arriving units advised heavy fire was showing from the structure as well as a pump house on fire. Both...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Crews respond to two-vehicle crash on Morganton Road

Two people were sent to the hospital, and several lanes of Morganton Road were shut down after a two-vehicle crash on Monday in Southern Pines. According to first responders, the incident happened shortly after noon near the entrance to Pinecrest Plaza. Investigators say a Mercedes C230 failed to yield and turned into the path of a Chevrolet Monte Carlo.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Teens Found Safe at Lake

After a long cold night, the missing teenagers at Lake Waccamaw turned up safe early Monday morning. Officials said the two teenagers were reported missing Sunday evening at Lake Waccamaw. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said the juveniles were last seen at the dam at Lake Waccamaw around 6:30 to...
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
WECT

One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - According to a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a 31-year-old man was killed on Monday, Jan. 9. The incident report lists the weapons as “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun,” and the location as the 2500 block of M M Ray Road in Clarendon.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

‘Critical injuries’ reported in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — “Critical injuries” were reported Saturday night after a crash in Marion County, according to Marion Fire Rescue. It happened at about 9 p.m. in the area of Highway 501 and Old Corner Court, according to Marion Fire Rescue. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and at least one person […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WRAL

Home completely destroyed in Fayetteville fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — An early morning fire destroyed a home in Fayetteville. The fire was reported Monday after 12 a.m. at a mobile home on Harveydale Drive. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker was to see the aftermath. The home was completely charred and a total loss. WRAL is working...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
bladenonline.com

Cool Safe Climate Controlled Storage Has Ribbon Cutting

Cool Safe Climate Controlled Storage held a ribbon cutting last Thursday to officially open its new business in Elizabethtown. The business is located at 204 W. Swanzy Street and is in the same building as Bladen Builders Supply. It offers indoor storage units of various sizes. Members of the Elizabethtown-White...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WRAL

Students return to Fayetteville school destroyed by fire

The sounds of children filled the air once again at New Life Christian Academy. They were playing in the shadow of their school that was destroyed 10 days ago. The sounds of children filled the air once again at New Life Christian Academy. They were playing in the shadow of their school that was destroyed 10 days ago.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
bladenonline.com

Cape Fear Valley Ribbon Cutting, Tours Friday In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE – Cape Fear Valley Health will host a ribbon cutting and grand opening event at 10 a.m. Friday for the new Center for Medical Education and Neuroscience Institute. There will be facility tours and Simulation Center demonstrations from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Campaign donors and project partners have also been invited to a private Grand Opening Gala on Thursday evening.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Robesonian

The Robesonian

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy