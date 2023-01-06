Robeson prepared for future severe weather

LUMBERTON — “It’s been a calm weather, unusual as far as temperature, which concerns me,” said Stephanie Chavis, Director or Emergency Management. True to her words the Friday weather was, as of the morning, mild and sunny with nary a trace of the thunderstorm which struck Robeson County on Tuesday.

According to Chavis around 2,000 residents serviced by two power companies were without electricity. The storm knocked down power lines and trees. By Chavis’ account there were more trees downed than power lines, and the fallen trees contributed to the damage to the power lines, though there was no standout incident that caused a majority of the problems.

During the Tuesday storm Chavis monitored the National Weather Service and 911 reports from her handheld radio. Listening to these allowed her to interpret the main area affected by the thunderstorm and know where the damage is happening.

“I know we had power outages in the northern part of the county,” said Chavis.

Some towns managed to ride out the storm largely unscathed, like Rowland and Fairmont.

“The town hall, the water plant, and the sewer plant had power through the storm,” said Rowland Town Clerk David Townsend.

“We got fortunate for once. Usually we lose power when storms go through,” Townsend said.

Though Townsend said there was no severe damage whatsoever, and did not affect Rowland proper, the Tuesday thunderstorm still intruded unpleasantly into the town when the western part of the town lost power. Townsend also lost power at his house.

Fairmont Mayor Charles Kemp said he rides around a lot and didn’t see any trees down in Fairmont.

“We didn’t have anything this week. We dodged a bullet with that,” said Public Works Director Ronnie Seals.

After the power outages Chavis spoke with NWS who told her on Tuesday repair teams would be dispatched on Wednesday to repair the damage. She said the teams were successful in fixing the issue. According to a text sent to Chavis by the NWS the team found microburst damage in the county from 60-70 mile per hour winds. She also received a call about a building near Tobemory Road in Parkton that was blown over by the storm.

Chavis believes the county is prepared for future disasters because of past experiences.

“I hate to make reference to Matthew and Florence, but after going through those two storms, we are prepared,” Chavis said.

However, Chavis said periods of alternating cold and warm weather, like Robeson County has experienced over the winter, are in some instances preludes to dangerous weather like ice storm or thunderstorms.

The Tuesday thunderstorm, Chavis said, was a surprise, though she had watched what was happening in other states in the weather.

“I still say we as a county are prepared as far as our responders,” Chavis said.

Robeson County can only hope the future holds few of its kind.