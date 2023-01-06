ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

Scoring drought allows Arkansas to roll past Missouri

COLUMBIA - The Missouri women's basketball team fell to Arkansas 77-55 in their first conference loss of the season. Coach Robin Pingeton said she "didn't necessarily see [the game] playing out this way." "Those are the ones that sting a little bit deeper, because you hate to disappoint," Pingeton said,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Missouri holds on to win against Vanderbilt in 'game of runs'

COLUMBIA - The Missouri men's basketball team escaped Mizzou Arena with a 85-82 win over Vanderbilt, the win following four double-digit scoring performances by the Tigers. "I am happy about how our guys responded in the last three minutes," head Coach Dennis Gates said, "and utmost respect to the environment. Our fans won the game tonight with our effort."
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Driver extricated from overturned vehicle near MU campus

COLUMBIA - A man was extricated from his vehicle after it crashed and overturned in Columbia Thursday night. MU police, Columbia police and Columbia fire responded to the crash around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of College Avenue and University Avenue. The driver was traveling westbound on University and lost...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Jan. 7

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed Passion's Adult Boutique at gunpoint Thursday night. Passion's shared its surveillance footage with KOMU 8. The suspect entered the business, fired one shot into the ceiling and demanded money from the registers. He fled on foot after thanking the employees and taking an undisclosed amount of cash.
PARIS, MO
KOMU

City of Columbia to host input meeting on trash collection

COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia is set to host the first of two input meetings on Tuesday to let residents weigh in on the future of curbside trash collection in the city. The meetings will be an opportunity for the public to learn about solid waste collection, ask questions and voice their concerns, according to a press release. Although the input sessions will focus on solid waste, the city's recycling program is currently not set to change.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Standoff in Holts Summit neighborhood ends in suspect arrest

HOLTS SUMMIT — One person is in custody after a standoff in a Holts Summit neighborhood Sunday morning. The incident happened in the 200 Block of Spalding Road in Holts Summit. Holts Summit Police responded to a "disturbance with a firearm" at 5:29AM and found that shots had been...
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
KOMU

Lake Ozark Fire Department announces addition of Cyanokits for first responders

LAKE OZARK— The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District announced Friday the addition of Cyanokits to all front-line paramedic units. According to a press release, studies show levels of Cyanide are present in the bloodstream in 35% of all fire victims. Effects from this chemical can range from minor to severe toxicity with unconsciousness, and even death, if left untreated.
LAKE OZARK, MO
KOMU

Boonville police search for suspects after Break Time armed robbery

BOONVILLE - A suspect is at large after robbing the Break Time convenience store on Pioneer Street Thursday night, according to the Boonville Police Department. The suspect wore a mask and brandished a gun, police said. Police say the suspect is no longer thought to be in the area and...
BOONVILLE, MO
KOMU

Columbia's bus service Go COMO proposes combining bus routes

COLUMBIA - New changes could be coming to Columbia's bus routes in February. On Monday, the Columbia City Council will review a plan created by Go COMO, the city's public transit service, that proposes combining bus routes amid staffing issues. Go COMO wants to combine its six routes into three...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Domestic assault suspect killed by Laurie police officer

MORGAN COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrols says it's taking over an investigation into a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in Laurie. According to the Laurie Police Department, Brian Mummert, 44, of Sunrise Beach, was shot and killed by a Laurie police officer. Springfield-based television station KY3 reports...
LAURIE, MO
KOMU

One person killed, 3 injured in Highway 50 crash

OSAGE COUNTY - One person was killed and three others were injured after a crash on U.S. Highway 50 in Osage County Thursday morning. The crash occurred east of Hickory Street, when Nicholas White's vehicle crossed the center line and struck Courtney Sims' vehicle head on, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Police search for suspect who robbed Passion's Adult Boutique at gunpoint

COLUMBIA - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed Passion's Adult Boutique at gunpoint Thursday night. Officers responded to the store located at 1108 Business Loop 70 E around 8:06 p.m. Passion's shared its surveillance footage with KOMU 8. The suspect entered the business, fired one shot into the...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy