KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Fatima Boys Basketball secures a lopsided 80-52 win over Linn
Behind a 28-point performance by Cooper Kleffner, the Fatima Comets defeated the Linn Wildcats to earn their eighth win of the season. Fatima's next game is on the road at St. James on January 9th.
KOMU
Scoring drought allows Arkansas to roll past Missouri
COLUMBIA - The Missouri women's basketball team fell to Arkansas 77-55 in their first conference loss of the season. Coach Robin Pingeton said she "didn't necessarily see [the game] playing out this way." "Those are the ones that sting a little bit deeper, because you hate to disappoint," Pingeton said,...
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Fatima Girls Basketball dominates Linn 58-30
The Fatima Comets swept a varsity doubleheader against the Linn Wildcats with their girls basketball team earning a 28-point victory. Fatima's Alli Robertson scored a game-high 23 points.
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Blair Oaks begins conference play with a 45-38 victory over Boonville
The Blair Oaks Falcons won their first game of Tri-County Conference play against the Boonville Pirates. Blair Oaks improved its record to 7-4 on the season with another conference matchup up next against Hallsville on January 10th.
KOMU
Missouri holds on to win against Vanderbilt in 'game of runs'
COLUMBIA - The Missouri men's basketball team escaped Mizzou Arena with a 85-82 win over Vanderbilt, the win following four double-digit scoring performances by the Tigers. "I am happy about how our guys responded in the last three minutes," head Coach Dennis Gates said, "and utmost respect to the environment. Our fans won the game tonight with our effort."
KOMU
Endangered silver advisory issued for missing Jefferson City man
JEFFERSON CITY – The Cole County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 63-year-old man with dementia and cancer who went missing Saturday morning. Harland Tyrene Ross was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes. He has a full gray beard. According to a news release...
KOMU
City of Refuge beats donation goal and ranks No. 1 on CoMoGives leaderboard
COLUMBIA - City of Refuge raised $80,060 in December to beat its donation goal of $65,000 in the annual CoMoGives campaign. The organization was also ranked the No. 1 charity on the CoMoGives website. It is the organization's second year in a row for beating its donation goal, but it's...
KOMU
Red Cross to host annual blood drive in memory of fallen Columbia police officer
COLUMBIA — The American Red Cross, Columbia Police Department and Boone County Sheriff's Department are set to host their annual blood drive in memory of CPD officer Molly Bowden. The drive will be held on Friday, Jan. 13 at Grace Bible Church, 601 Blue Ridge Road in Columbia, from...
KOMU
Columbia elementary school teacher wins free coffee for a year in Dunkin' sweepstakes
Dunkin' of Missouri celebrated the grand prize winner of its "Raise a Cup to Teachers" Sweepstakes Wednesday at Locust Street Expressive Arts Elementary School. Preschool teacher Kat Tawfall won free coffee for a year from Dunkin' for going "above and beyond" for students, according to a Dunkin' news release. Dunkin'...
KOMU
Driver extricated from overturned vehicle near MU campus
COLUMBIA - A man was extricated from his vehicle after it crashed and overturned in Columbia Thursday night. MU police, Columbia police and Columbia fire responded to the crash around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of College Avenue and University Avenue. The driver was traveling westbound on University and lost...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Jan. 7
Police are searching for a suspect who robbed Passion's Adult Boutique at gunpoint Thursday night. Passion's shared its surveillance footage with KOMU 8. The suspect entered the business, fired one shot into the ceiling and demanded money from the registers. He fled on foot after thanking the employees and taking an undisclosed amount of cash.
KOMU
City of Columbia to host input meeting on trash collection
COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia is set to host the first of two input meetings on Tuesday to let residents weigh in on the future of curbside trash collection in the city. The meetings will be an opportunity for the public to learn about solid waste collection, ask questions and voice their concerns, according to a press release. Although the input sessions will focus on solid waste, the city's recycling program is currently not set to change.
KOMU
Standoff in Holts Summit neighborhood ends in suspect arrest
HOLTS SUMMIT — One person is in custody after a standoff in a Holts Summit neighborhood Sunday morning. The incident happened in the 200 Block of Spalding Road in Holts Summit. Holts Summit Police responded to a "disturbance with a firearm" at 5:29AM and found that shots had been...
KOMU
City of Refuge partners with Catholic Charities to provide temporary space for operations
COLUMBIA — After the temporary closure of its Columbia location, Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri (CCCNMO) has found a temporary hub for operations with the help of City of Refuge. Over the holiday break, the Catholic Charities location in north Columbia sustained heavy water damage from water...
KOMU
Lake Ozark Fire Department announces addition of Cyanokits for first responders
LAKE OZARK— The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District announced Friday the addition of Cyanokits to all front-line paramedic units. According to a press release, studies show levels of Cyanide are present in the bloodstream in 35% of all fire victims. Effects from this chemical can range from minor to severe toxicity with unconsciousness, and even death, if left untreated.
KOMU
Boonville police search for suspects after Break Time armed robbery
BOONVILLE - A suspect is at large after robbing the Break Time convenience store on Pioneer Street Thursday night, according to the Boonville Police Department. The suspect wore a mask and brandished a gun, police said. Police say the suspect is no longer thought to be in the area and...
KOMU
Columbia's bus service Go COMO proposes combining bus routes
COLUMBIA - New changes could be coming to Columbia's bus routes in February. On Monday, the Columbia City Council will review a plan created by Go COMO, the city's public transit service, that proposes combining bus routes amid staffing issues. Go COMO wants to combine its six routes into three...
KOMU
Domestic assault suspect killed by Laurie police officer
MORGAN COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrols says it's taking over an investigation into a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in Laurie. According to the Laurie Police Department, Brian Mummert, 44, of Sunrise Beach, was shot and killed by a Laurie police officer. Springfield-based television station KY3 reports...
KOMU
One person killed, 3 injured in Highway 50 crash
OSAGE COUNTY - One person was killed and three others were injured after a crash on U.S. Highway 50 in Osage County Thursday morning. The crash occurred east of Hickory Street, when Nicholas White's vehicle crossed the center line and struck Courtney Sims' vehicle head on, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
KOMU
Police search for suspect who robbed Passion's Adult Boutique at gunpoint
COLUMBIA - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed Passion's Adult Boutique at gunpoint Thursday night. Officers responded to the store located at 1108 Business Loop 70 E around 8:06 p.m. Passion's shared its surveillance footage with KOMU 8. The suspect entered the business, fired one shot into the...
