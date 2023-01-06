ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers practice squad LB DQ Thomas suffered fractured femur during Thursday practice

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tzoFj_0k60wxYE00

Green Bay Packers linebacker DQ Thomas, a member of the team’s practice squad, suffered a fractured femur during Thursday’s practice.

Coach Matt LaFleur called it a “freak” injury that happened when Thomas collided knees with a teammate during a live team drill.

“DQ Thomas, unfortunately, suffered a femur fracture. Which is rare, I’ve never been around one like that before,” LaFleur said Friday. “Just the way the week started off, with what transpired in that Monday night game, and then you got a guy have one of these injuries, it’s a bad deal. From what I’ve been told, he had successful surgery, and we’re wishing him well. Look forward to seeing him back, hopefully, tomorrow, in our building.”

The Packers signed Thomas to the practice squad on Sept. 20. He is an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State who originally signed with the New York Jets in May.

Thomas is the school’s all-time leader in tackles for loss (53.0) and third in sacks (20.5).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
iheart.com

Colin Cowherd: It's Time For Packers to Move Off 'Selfish' Aaron Rodgers

Colin Cowherd: “Aaron Rodgers for the third straight year, not only lost at home lost as a favorite, but was outplayed in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. Look at the numbers, not good. Mahomes isn't getting outplayed, Burrow is not getting outplayed, Josh Allen, they're not getting out-played at home three years in a row. This is what he now is. One year can be an aberration, two— not sure, three is reality. He has been outplayed by Jared Goff, by an old Brady, by Jimmy Garoppolo three straight years, fourth quarter, at home. Add to the fact Green Bay's been walking on eggshells for years, add to the fact this organization moved up to see if Jordan Love could be their future. Look at the box score last night, Green Bay had 17 first downs, Jordan Love can do that. Green Bay was 4/12 on third down, Jordan Love can do that. They averaged five yards a play, Detroit averaged more and Detroit's defense is terrible. Jordan Love can do that. Aaron finished 15th in passer rating, he's not close to Mahomes or Josh Allen as a talent, he's not nearly as big and strong as Herbert, he's not even in the same galaxy right now as Joe Burrows situationally. It's time for a grown-up conversation. He's always talking about ‘manifesting’ this and that, he’s out there, man, and he’s not committed in the off-season anymore. Mahomes is, Burrow is, Herbert is… He's now 39 and it feels like the TEAM is second in the off-season. It's time for the grown-up talk. I mean folks, I'm looking at his numbers last night, he got outplayed by Jared Goff – 17/27, 200 yards, a TD, and a pick. Jordan Love can do that, and he doesn't cost anything. This whole thing about dead cap, ‘What will the Packers do with the dead cap!', well, they're not paying Jordan Love anything so it's not nearly as punitive. I went and looked it up this morning, absolutely Green Bay can navigate it. Every bit of that dead cap situation you can navigate, that's what the league does, people manipulate the salary cap, the smart teams have been doing it for years. Rip the Band-Aid off, give me the bad news, let's go, let's not sit around, everybody teeth clenched, walking on eggshells, it's an unhealthy relationship. What the Packers need is another receiver and another tight end, but Aaron doesn't really want to work with them in the off-season… Burrow would, Mahomes would, Allen would, Lawrence would. Aaron's not committed to that, so you're going to be back in the same place. By the way, San Francisco's getting better, Philadelphia is getting better, Kansas City, Cincinnati, Buffalo, Jacksonville, these teams are getting better, the league's pulling away. I don't think Green Bay and Aaron are on the same timeline. This is not an anti-Aaron rant, I was the first guy eight years ago that said I don't like his body language. I think he's selfish, I think he's a ‘bailer’ not a ‘baller’, and he's not good in fourth quarters, and not good when he’s trailing.” (Full Segment Above)
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: NFL World Furious With Missed Penalty On Sunday

The officiating crew in Buffalo missed an easy offsides penalty during the Patriots-Bills game. Bills star defensive tackle Ed Oliver jumped offsides before the ball snapped and the officials somehow didn't see it. It should've been five free yards for the Patriots but instead, they lost yardage on that play....
BUFFALO, NY
Black Enterprise

Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents

According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: New top-5 order leads to huge QB-related trade

Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season did a major number on the top of the order of the 2023 NFL draft. The Houston Texans lost by winning, dropped from first to second after beating the Indianapolis Colts, and fired head coach Lovie Smith for good (or bad) measure. The Chicago Bears went from second to first after losing to the Minnesota Vikings, the Arizona Cardinals went from fourth to third after losing to the San Francisco 49ers, the Colts moved from fifth to fourth after that Texans loss, and the Seattle Seahawks moved from third to fifth by dint of the Denver Broncos (who traded that pick and others for Russell Wilson) beating the Los Angeles Chargers.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings Adam Thielen makes history in Week 18 vs. Bears

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen made history Sunday versus the Chicago Bears when he hauled in a four-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins early in the first quarter to put the Vikings up 6-0. The touchdown reception was Thielen’s 55th in his career. He has now tied former Washington player Hugh Taylor for the third-most receiving touchdowns by an undrafted player in NFL history.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FlurrySports

Early Packers 2023 Mock Draft

Unfortunately, the Green Bay Packers season ended in disappointment, and there are many changes that are needed in order for this team to compete for the Super Bowl next season. While I don't think these changes will take place, it is clear that the team from a personnel standpoint could look very different, due to the number of free agents and the salary cap situation. With this in mind, we have a very early Green Bay Packers mock draft 2023.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs' 2023 home and away opponents set

With the 2022 regular season campaign coming to an end, the Kansas City Chiefs’ home and away opponents for the 2023 NFL season have been finalized. The 2023 NFL schedule won’t officially be revealed until sometime in April, so we don’t have all the details on dates and times yet. However, now that the winners of various divisions have been determined, the Chiefs’ opponents for next year are officially set in stone.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Minnesota Vikings miss the mark but get so much more

Even though the Minnesota Vikings (13-4) had hire aspirations going into today, they still accomplished what’s most important. Finishing the regular season with a win heading into the playoffs. They were embarrassed on the road last weekend at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. Taking away any shot...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
253K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy