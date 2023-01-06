ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore, AL

Comments / 0

Related
utv44.com

Medical overlay to come to Daphne, residents skeptical

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mayor Robin Lejeune is looking to bring more medical facilities to Daphne to meet the needs of his growing city. A new medical development is planned near the Thomas Hospital's free standing emergency room off of Highway 181. People living near the proposed development have some mixed emotions about this. Mayor Lejeune says this is a win for Daphne, but others are a little skeptical.
DAPHNE, AL
utv44.com

Sinkhole in Prichard getting dangerously close to a busy road

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — A sinkhole in Prichard is getting dangerously close to a busy road. Residents nearby said it's time something permanent is done before someone gets hurt. "It's a danger, not only for the homeowners, but traffic and school children," one resident said. The sinkhole is located...
PRICHARD, AL
utv44.com

McGregor Ave. construction to create year-long, three-mile detour

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. Tim Goodwin knew about it... kind of... "I saw a sign the other day,” he says, “but I didn't really pay much attention to it." Probably because he doesn't come this way too often. But if your daily commute takes you on that stretch of McGregor Avenue between Springhill Avenue and Old Shell Road? Well, you'll be paying attention soon enough.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. deputies investigating Monday morning shooting at Rowland Court

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning, leaving one with non-life-threatening injuries. ECSO said deputies were called to Rowland Court at Jardine Road a little after 10 a.m., for shots fired. They said upon arrival, they discovered one victim with non-life-threatening injuries. ECSO told […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

ALDOT to resurface portion of US-98 in Baldwin County

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) anticipates beginning a project to resurface a portion of the US-98 (SR-42) from West of Elberta City Limits to the Perdido Bay Bridge. The scope of the project includes 11.687 miles (approx. MP 69 to 81) of planning, paving, and striping operations as well...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man killed in two-car crash on Saturday: ALEA

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said they are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday afternoon. Officials said Jason E. Thompson, 50, was killed when his 2008 Ford Focus was hit from behind by a 2020 Ford F-250 driven by an Arkansas man. Officials also said that after […]
MOBILE, AL
wdhn.com

Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
ELBA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pet of the week: Eddie

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A new pet of the week stopped by the studio on Studio10. Eddie is a 7-month-old Shepherd mix puppy. If you would like to adopt Eddie please visit The Haven. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Two arrested for assaulting a victim with a beer bottle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two females have been arrested for assaulting a victim with a beer bottle at a local bar, according to police. Authorities said on Jan. 1 at 1869 St. Stephens Road, Soul House Lounge, two female subjects assaulted a victim with a beer bottle and pepper spray.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man arrested after leading police on foot chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile police pursuit around noon today resulted in the arrest of the 33-year-old man. The chase started on Cherokee Street near Bankhead Street after investigators say officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle. That’s when the driver got out of the vehicle and led officers on a foot pursuit that ended with his capture near Halls Mill Road and Rickarby Street.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD finds 2 wrecked, shot-up cars but no victims

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are left with a mystery after finding two wrecked, bullet-riddled cars on St. Stephens Road Thursday night. Officers investigating a report of shots fired responded to St. Stephens Road and Laws Street shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday and found two wrecked, abandoned vehicles with multiple bullet holes, authorities said. A nearby occupied residence was also struck by gunfire.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 arrested, 1 hospitalized in Daphne hotel fentanyl bust

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police Chief Brian Gulsby said a woman was transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose and a man was arrested after police responded to the Woodspring Suites off I-10 early Friday morning. Steven Yelding, 48, of Daphne is charged with drug trafficking. Gulsby said they and the Fire […]
DAPHNE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy