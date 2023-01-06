Read full article on original website
Escambia Co. Fire Rescue announces the death of Lt. Terrell Jackson
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, Escambia County Fire Rescue announced the passing of Lt. Terrell Jackson. ECFR said Jackson passed away after experiencing a medical emergency on Monday, Jan. 9. He was 38 years old. Jackson began his career in 2007 when he became a volunteer firefighter with ECFR at the Ferry Pass […]
Medical overlay to come to Daphne, residents skeptical
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mayor Robin Lejeune is looking to bring more medical facilities to Daphne to meet the needs of his growing city. A new medical development is planned near the Thomas Hospital's free standing emergency room off of Highway 181. People living near the proposed development have some mixed emotions about this. Mayor Lejeune says this is a win for Daphne, but others are a little skeptical.
Sinkhole in Prichard getting dangerously close to a busy road
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — A sinkhole in Prichard is getting dangerously close to a busy road. Residents nearby said it's time something permanent is done before someone gets hurt. "It's a danger, not only for the homeowners, but traffic and school children," one resident said. The sinkhole is located...
Residents in one Gulf Shores community could learn fate of golf carts
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Residents on West Lagoon Avenue in Gulf Shores could find out ttoday if they will be allowed to ride golf carts on their street. West Lagoon is currently not designated as 'golf cart friendly.'. 100 other streets in Gulf Shores are. A resident is...
Car hits oil change business on Airport Boulevard: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that a car hit a business on Airport Boulevard. WKRG News 5 sent a team out to the business, Take 5 Oil Change, where Mobile Fire Rescue, EMS, and Mobile Police were on the scene. A vehicle was seen being towed away soon […]
McGregor Ave. construction to create year-long, three-mile detour
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. Tim Goodwin knew about it... kind of... "I saw a sign the other day,” he says, “but I didn't really pay much attention to it." Probably because he doesn't come this way too often. But if your daily commute takes you on that stretch of McGregor Avenue between Springhill Avenue and Old Shell Road? Well, you'll be paying attention soon enough.
Escambia Co. deputies investigating Monday morning shooting at Rowland Court
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning, leaving one with non-life-threatening injuries. ECSO said deputies were called to Rowland Court at Jardine Road a little after 10 a.m., for shots fired. They said upon arrival, they discovered one victim with non-life-threatening injuries. ECSO told […]
ALDOT to resurface portion of US-98 in Baldwin County
The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) anticipates beginning a project to resurface a portion of the US-98 (SR-42) from West of Elberta City Limits to the Perdido Bay Bridge. The scope of the project includes 11.687 miles (approx. MP 69 to 81) of planning, paving, and striping operations as well...
Mobile man killed in two-car crash on Saturday: ALEA
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said they are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday afternoon. Officials said Jason E. Thompson, 50, was killed when his 2008 Ford Focus was hit from behind by a 2020 Ford F-250 driven by an Arkansas man. Officials also said that after […]
Baldwin County Sheriff looking for Robertsdale man who led them on high-speed chase
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in locating a Robertsdale man who led police on a “high-speed pursuit.” Officials said George Logan Tollison, 34, led deputies on a chase from Alabama into Escambia County, Fla. on Sunday. Deputies said Tollison had “no regard for the […]
Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
Pet of the week: Eddie
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A new pet of the week stopped by the studio on Studio10. Eddie is a 7-month-old Shepherd mix puppy. If you would like to adopt Eddie please visit The Haven. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location...
Barrel racer dies in Okaloosa County rodeo, deputies investigating: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the death of a barrel racer that happened during a local rodeo. Officials said the 56-year-old woman from out of state was competing in the Baker Rodeo on Saturday, Jan. 7, when she was thrown from her horse. The […]
Two arrested for assaulting a victim with a beer bottle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two females have been arrested for assaulting a victim with a beer bottle at a local bar, according to police. Authorities said on Jan. 1 at 1869 St. Stephens Road, Soul House Lounge, two female subjects assaulted a victim with a beer bottle and pepper spray.
ECSO searching for missing, endangered woman last seen in October
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman last seen in October. Hannah Louise Rolin, 24, was last seen on Oct. 8, 2022, on the 1000th-block of Forehand Road in the Cantonment area. ECSO said she is 5’8”, 169 lbs, and has brown hair and […]
Mobile man arrested after leading police on foot chase
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile police pursuit around noon today resulted in the arrest of the 33-year-old man. The chase started on Cherokee Street near Bankhead Street after investigators say officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle. That’s when the driver got out of the vehicle and led officers on a foot pursuit that ended with his capture near Halls Mill Road and Rickarby Street.
MPD finds 2 wrecked, shot-up cars but no victims
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are left with a mystery after finding two wrecked, bullet-riddled cars on St. Stephens Road Thursday night. Officers investigating a report of shots fired responded to St. Stephens Road and Laws Street shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday and found two wrecked, abandoned vehicles with multiple bullet holes, authorities said. A nearby occupied residence was also struck by gunfire.
Gunman fires shots into Mobile jewelry store during attempted burglary caught on camera
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Karat Patch in Mobile got an unlikely visitor early Monday morning. In the surveillance video, you can see the suspect look around the building before pulling out a gun and firing a shot into the door. He tries to bash his way in before firing...
Calm terrier will be great companion
Our Pet of the Week is a five-year-old terrier mix named Ruckus. Ruckus came from the Mobile City Animal Shelter.
1 arrested, 1 hospitalized in Daphne hotel fentanyl bust
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police Chief Brian Gulsby said a woman was transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose and a man was arrested after police responded to the Woodspring Suites off I-10 early Friday morning. Steven Yelding, 48, of Daphne is charged with drug trafficking. Gulsby said they and the Fire […]
