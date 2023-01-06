Read full article on original website
myklgr.com
Could Above Average Snowfall Provide Drought Relief In Minnesota?
After wetter than normal starts to summer in 2018 and 2019, Minnesota saw drought conditions in 2021 and 2022 but moisture-laden snow events at the end of 2022 and into 2023 could see groundwater reservoirs recharge. The University of Minnesota soil scientist Dr. Jeff Strock says, “We went into this...
Corner Turned: Minnesota Days Are Getting Longer And Longer
One of the hardest parts of enduring a Minnesota winter is dealing with the fact that the sun only seems to be out for a couple of hours every day from November to oh, about May or so. However, the days have actually been getting longer since the end of...
KAAL-TV
A dabble with ice overnight
It’s not much, but it also never takes much to make things slippery. Heads up for a light band of freezing rain that cuts over SE Minnesota. Impacts are a bit more prominent off our northern edge. Locally, a faint glaze of ice is possible. A few snowflakes mix in, with minimal accumulation.
Cute & Chubby Minnesota Bear Cubs Caught On Trail Camera Before Taking It Down
Sometimes you just need to see something that will make you smile. This might do the trick. The Voyageurs Wolf Project up in Northern Minnesota recently shared a video of some bear cubs playing with each other along a trail. Then they decided to turn their attention to the camera that was watching them.
boreal.org
Longer-term forecast: Will Minnesota stay stormy? Cold or mild?
It is not common that every single long-range model agrees on much, but they do all agree on a warmer than normal January which seems to fit considering our pattern so far and what the models are pointing at for the next 7-10 days. To read the full story, visit...
Here Is The Age When You Should Quit Shoveling Snow In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
It's been a snowy winter so far this year in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. So at what age is too dangerous for you to be out shoveling snow?. All indications are that it will be the snowiest winter we have had in a very long time in the midwest.
mprnews.org
Worst winter air quality in Minnesota since 2005. Why is it so bad?
Bright blue skies, fresh snow and crisp sunshine of the weekend gave way to choking fog and haze across much of Minnesota on Monday and Tuesday. It was a dreary scene from the High Bridge in St. Paul late Tuesday morning, as what’s usually a stellar view of downtown, the State Capitol and the Cathedral of St. Paul was instead mostly obscured by the winter smog.
Awake Your Senses! Unique Blindfolded Dining Experience Coming To Minnesota
If you're looking for a very unique experience to help get you through the winter months, then the blindfolded dining experience that is coming to Minnesota is right up your alley. Imagine going to a terrific restaurant to enjoy a 3-course meal, only you have no idea what you'll be...
See This in a Minnesota Store? You Know What Time of Year It Is
When you go out shopping during this time of year, and you run into these types of things for sale in the apparel department, you can probably guess what time of year it is. In Minnesota, if you see swim suits on display and it's January, completely way too cold to wear anything like this, it's time to book a vacation. Most people want to get out of the "frozen tundra" at least for a week or so to get a break from the snow and cold and recharge the batteries, so to speak. When you come back, it's usually enough of a break from this weather so you can have a more positive attitude about the rest of the winter.
There Are Seventeen Kinds of Snakes that Call Minnesota Home
Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
[OPINION] Electric Cars More Popular, But in a Minnesota Winter?
Batteries. We all know they slow down when it's cold out. Especially when it gets "Minnesota" cold. Your phone will lag, when you are at the gas station those machines run so slowly when they are asking you 500 questions before you can pump the gas for your car... gas, yes, gas.
Minnesota Park Named One of Best Places in World For Stargazing
Sure, Minnesota has some great, remote places to check out the stars in the sky, but one park was just named one of the best places in the WORLD for stargazing. If you ask me, one of the best things about heading up north or to the North Shore here in Minnesota is being able to get away from all the hectic hustle and bustle of everyday life and get out and enjoy nature and the vast wilderness that makes up that part of the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
Minnesota’s Famous ‘Igloo’ Ice Bar Open For The 2023 Winter Season
While the igloo ice bar on Lake of the Woods has become a tradition on the Northern Minnesota lake, it has caught the eye of more fans in recent years as Instagrammers, bloggers, and others have caught wind of - and shared - the quirky borderland attraction. If you aren't...
MN State Fair Food Becomes Subject of “Little America” on Apple TV+
Everyone knows that you can get almost ANYTHING on a stick at the Great Minnesota Get-together, otherwise known as the Minnesota State Fair. One of the more unique choices was Camel on a Stick. This was available in the International Bazaar on the fairgrounds. I love going through that area. There is live music, unique foods and drinks. and lots and lots of craft type things and apparel. It's interesting to explore that area each year.
See Photos Of Stunning Ice Formations On Minnesota’s North Shore
Some beautiful photos were taken this last week along Minnesota's North Shore Scenic Drive. Recent weather kicked up enough waves to spray water along the North Shore of Lake Superior. The spray or mist then froze to trees, creating stunning frozen sculptures that were captured by motorists who happened to notice them.
Who’s Right, When There Is No Light & You’ve Got To Turn Left In Minnesota!
A question came to mind the other day while I was sitting at a stoplight getting ready to make a left turn. Do you turn IN FRONT OF an approaching vehicle or BEHIND an approaching vehicle, when both vehicles want to turn left at an intersection with no designated turn lane?
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Wintry mix possible Tuesday night
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Tuesday will be foggy and gray, with plenty of clouds. Then at night comes the possibility of light snow and a wintry mix, which could make roads slippery for the Wednesday morning commute. The high on Tuesday will be around 30 degrees for the Twin Cities....
voiceofalexandria.com
Air Quality Alert in effect until Tuesday noon for the area
(Undated)--The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an Qir Quality Alert for central and northwestern Minnesota. The alert will run through Tuesday, Jan. 10, at noon. Light winds combining with moisture from melting snow will trap fine particulate pollution near the surface in central and northwestern Minnesota through noon...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Air quality alert extended; wintry mix Tuesday night
The air quality alert for much of Minnesota has been extended to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Meanwhile, a wintry mix Tuesday night could spell trouble for the Wednesday morning commute.
Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake
Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
