Minnesota State

myklgr.com

Could Above Average Snowfall Provide Drought Relief In Minnesota?

After wetter than normal starts to summer in 2018 and 2019, Minnesota saw drought conditions in 2021 and 2022 but moisture-laden snow events at the end of 2022 and into 2023 could see groundwater reservoirs recharge. The University of Minnesota soil scientist Dr. Jeff Strock says, “We went into this...
KAAL-TV

A dabble with ice overnight

It’s not much, but it also never takes much to make things slippery. Heads up for a light band of freezing rain that cuts over SE Minnesota. Impacts are a bit more prominent off our northern edge. Locally, a faint glaze of ice is possible. A few snowflakes mix in, with minimal accumulation.
mprnews.org

Worst winter air quality in Minnesota since 2005. Why is it so bad?

Bright blue skies, fresh snow and crisp sunshine of the weekend gave way to choking fog and haze across much of Minnesota on Monday and Tuesday. It was a dreary scene from the High Bridge in St. Paul late Tuesday morning, as what’s usually a stellar view of downtown, the State Capitol and the Cathedral of St. Paul was instead mostly obscured by the winter smog.
Kat Kountry 105

See This in a Minnesota Store? You Know What Time of Year It Is

When you go out shopping during this time of year, and you run into these types of things for sale in the apparel department, you can probably guess what time of year it is. In Minnesota, if you see swim suits on display and it's January, completely way too cold to wear anything like this, it's time to book a vacation. Most people want to get out of the "frozen tundra" at least for a week or so to get a break from the snow and cold and recharge the batteries, so to speak. When you come back, it's usually enough of a break from this weather so you can have a more positive attitude about the rest of the winter.
Kat Kountry 105

There Are Seventeen Kinds of Snakes that Call Minnesota Home

Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Park Named One of Best Places in World For Stargazing

Sure, Minnesota has some great, remote places to check out the stars in the sky, but one park was just named one of the best places in the WORLD for stargazing. If you ask me, one of the best things about heading up north or to the North Shore here in Minnesota is being able to get away from all the hectic hustle and bustle of everyday life and get out and enjoy nature and the vast wilderness that makes up that part of the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
Kat Kountry 105

MN State Fair Food Becomes Subject of “Little America” on Apple TV+

Everyone knows that you can get almost ANYTHING on a stick at the Great Minnesota Get-together, otherwise known as the Minnesota State Fair. One of the more unique choices was Camel on a Stick. This was available in the International Bazaar on the fairgrounds. I love going through that area. There is live music, unique foods and drinks. and lots and lots of craft type things and apparel. It's interesting to explore that area each year.
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Wintry mix possible Tuesday night

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Tuesday will be foggy and gray, with plenty of clouds. Then at night comes the possibility of light snow and a wintry mix, which could make roads slippery for the Wednesday morning commute. The high on Tuesday will be around 30 degrees for the Twin Cities....
voiceofalexandria.com

Air Quality Alert in effect until Tuesday noon for the area

(Undated)--The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an Qir Quality Alert for central and northwestern Minnesota. The alert will run through Tuesday, Jan. 10, at noon. Light winds combining with moisture from melting snow will trap fine particulate pollution near the surface in central and northwestern Minnesota through noon...
1520 The Ticket

Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake

Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
CASS COUNTY, MN
