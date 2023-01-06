Late Stax Records founder Jim Stewart to receive 'special' Grammy

Jim Stewart publicity photo. (Courtesy Stax Museum of American Soul Music)

A month after his death at age 92, Stax Records founder Jim Stewart has been announced as a recipient of a Special Merit Award from the Recording Academy, the organization that presents the annual Grammy Awards. The organization announced this year’s Special Merit honorees on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Stewart, who launched what would become Stax Records in the late 1950s, will be among a dozen figures honored, both living and posthumous, when these awards are presented in Los Angeles next month, as part of a week of events culminating in the televised Grammy Awards.

The late Stewart will be one of three to receive the Trustees Award, joining photographer Henry Diltz and jazz pianist and educator Ellis Marsalis.

Stewart is cited for the role Stax played in launching the careers of artist such as Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes and Booker T. & the MGs, including releasing more than 800 singles and 300 albums in the label’s 1960s and 1970s heyday. Among those were nearly 250 R&B chart hits and more than 150 pop chart hits.

Stewart is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and was part of the inaugural class of the Memphis Music Hall of Fame.

Stewart is actually the third Stax executive to receive a Grammy Trustees Award, joining his sister and label co-owner Estelle Axton (2007) and his later partner Al Bell (2011).

Other Memphians to receive the Trustee Award have been Sun Records founder Sam Phillips (1991), Beale Street jazz legend W.C. Handy (1993) and Royal Studios impresario Willie Mitchell (2008).

In addition to the Trustees Award, the annual Lifetime Achievement Award is also part of the Special Merit program. Recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award this year are Nirvana, Bobby McFerrin, Ma Rainey, Nile Rodgers, Slick Rick, the Supremes, and Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson.

Past Memphis-connected winners of the Lifetime Achievement Award are plentiful, among them Elvis Presley (1971), B.B. King (1987), Bobby “Blue” Bland (1997), Otis Redding (1999), Johnny Cash (1999), Al Green (2002), Jerry Lee Lewis (2005), Booker T. & the MGs (2007), The Memphis Horns (2012) and Isaac Hayes (2020).