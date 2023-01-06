ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXL

Two Arrested For Allegedly Ramming Police Car

(Portland, OR) — Two men are facing charges after allegedly ramming a police vehicle while trying to escape officers. It happened Friday night in Portland. Police say they responded to the 69-hundred block of North Olympia Street to perform a welfare check on two unconscious people inside a vehicle. Officers determined the vehicle was stolen and boxed it in with their patrol cars to try to prevent the suspects from fleeing. After waking the suspects, the driver of the stolen vehicle allegedly rammed the patrol vehicles out of the way and escaped to Northeast 89th Avenue and Killingsworth Street, where they crashed into another vehicle. Police caught up to the two and arrested them.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Three Appalling Incidents Start the Year on a Bleak Note

A city that entered 2023 in a foul humor received a triple dose of horror during the holiday break. With Portland experiencing 101 homicides over the previous year, it’s difficult to label any confluence of events as “a new low,” but three shocking regional incidents in the space of a week—two violent attacks at train stations and the destruction of a religious landmark—seemed to consolidate most of the city’s fears into easily digestible nuggets of nastiness. It helped that the common elements in the incidents were social ills that residents already felt were spiraling out of control.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Two teenagers caught in stolen car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police officers arrested two teenagers in a stolen car early Monday morning. Just before 1 a.m. a sergeant with a police dog saw a Kia crash into a parked car on Southeast 99th Avenue near Southeast Harold Street. Three people got out of the crashed car and ran.
PORTLAND, OR
KVAL

Portland man with 18 prior felonies sentenced for illegally owning a gun

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man with a criminal history spanning decades was sentenced to federal prison after being arrested for firing a gun he illegally owned. Tyrone Lamont Allen, 53, was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release on January 9. He was arrested for firing a gun in the air outside a local restaurant during an altercation with his girlfriend.
PORTLAND, OR
houston-today.com

Police, paramedics shot with pellet gun on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

A man was arrested inside a Downtown Eastside rooming house Sunday night (Jan. 8), after police say he fired a pellet gun at officers and paramedics. The Vancouver Police Department says paramedics were responding to an emergency call in the lane behind the Carnegie Centre, near Main and Hastings streets, around 11 p.m. when someone began firing at them from an open window overhead.
VANCOUVER, WA
KXL

Suspect Arrested In 2021 House Party Shooting

(Portland, OR) — A suspect is in custody in Portland in connection with a fatal shooting at a 2021 house party in Portland. Police confirmed over the weekend that 25-year-old Kevin Clay was extradited from Seattle to Portland to face charges in late November. Seattle police arrested him for the murder in June. He’s accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Jamare Manns. Clay has been charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Co-owner in Portland animal shelter abuse case to plead guilty, 117 animals seized

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 55-year-old woman is due to plead guilty to several charges related to animal abuse at a shelter she helped operate. Tori Head, 55, is scheduled to plead guilty to several charges in Multnomah County Court Tuesday afternoon. Head will get five years probation and be banned from owning any domestic animals or working in an animal care facility according to a plea agreement.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Homeless man seriously injured in shooting, arson attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was seriously injured Thursday morning after someone shot him and lit his tent on fire, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At 11:42 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on North Interstate Avenue. They found the man shot and the tent on fire. Portland Fire and Rescue put out the fire and the man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested after speeding, crashing car with no license plates

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Thursday night after speeding in a car with no license plates and crashing, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 10:30 p.m. officers saw a black Dodge Charger with no license plate driving upwards of 80 miles an hour on Southeast 122nd Avenue. The Charger matched the description of a car that escaped a police officer in the same area the night before.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy