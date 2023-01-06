Read full article on original website
KXL
Two Arrested For Allegedly Ramming Police Car
(Portland, OR) — Two men are facing charges after allegedly ramming a police vehicle while trying to escape officers. It happened Friday night in Portland. Police say they responded to the 69-hundred block of North Olympia Street to perform a welfare check on two unconscious people inside a vehicle. Officers determined the vehicle was stolen and boxed it in with their patrol cars to try to prevent the suspects from fleeing. After waking the suspects, the driver of the stolen vehicle allegedly rammed the patrol vehicles out of the way and escaped to Northeast 89th Avenue and Killingsworth Street, where they crashed into another vehicle. Police caught up to the two and arrested them.
Portland police, Crime Stoppers offer $2,500 for info in deadly June shooting
Portland police are asking the public for help in finding the person who shot and killed a 22-year-old man in Southeast Portland over the summer.
WWEEK
Three Appalling Incidents Start the Year on a Bleak Note
A city that entered 2023 in a foul humor received a triple dose of horror during the holiday break. With Portland experiencing 101 homicides over the previous year, it’s difficult to label any confluence of events as “a new low,” but three shocking regional incidents in the space of a week—two violent attacks at train stations and the destruction of a religious landmark—seemed to consolidate most of the city’s fears into easily digestible nuggets of nastiness. It helped that the common elements in the incidents were social ills that residents already felt were spiraling out of control.
kptv.com
Two teenagers caught in stolen car
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police officers arrested two teenagers in a stolen car early Monday morning. Just before 1 a.m. a sergeant with a police dog saw a Kia crash into a parked car on Southeast 99th Avenue near Southeast Harold Street. Three people got out of the crashed car and ran.
Stolen car, body armor at SE Portland motel; man arrested
A 31-year-old man faces 3 felonies after his arrest Sunday morning outside a Southeast Portland motel by officers checking on a suspicious vehicle.
KVAL
Portland man with 18 prior felonies sentenced for illegally owning a gun
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man with a criminal history spanning decades was sentenced to federal prison after being arrested for firing a gun he illegally owned. Tyrone Lamont Allen, 53, was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release on January 9. He was arrested for firing a gun in the air outside a local restaurant during an altercation with his girlfriend.
Convicted felon sentenced to federal prison after SE Portland shooting
A convicted felon was sentenced to serve more than 6 years in federal prison after firing a gun outside a Southeast Portland restaurant and bar in fall of 2021, the U.S. District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.
Woman dies 2 days after crash that injured child in stroller
The woman struck by a vehicle while pushing a stroller in Forest Grove has died, Forest Grove police announced Monday.
houston-today.com
Police, paramedics shot with pellet gun on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside
A man was arrested inside a Downtown Eastside rooming house Sunday night (Jan. 8), after police say he fired a pellet gun at officers and paramedics. The Vancouver Police Department says paramedics were responding to an emergency call in the lane behind the Carnegie Centre, near Main and Hastings streets, around 11 p.m. when someone began firing at them from an open window overhead.
$100k worth of fentanyl seized in Portland drug bust
Nearly $100,000 worth of fentanyl was seized during a massive drug bust in Portland, authorities said Tuesday.
Police identify Portland pedestrian killed in second fatal crash of 2023
Portland police have identified the pedestrian who died Friday evening after being struck by an SUV in the Centennial neighborhood as 68-year-old Penny A. Griffith. Police and medical crews responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and an SUV at Southeast Division Street and 168th Avenue around 5:15 p.m. Friday.
Driver dies after being thrown from vehicle in Vancouver crash
A driver is dead after being ejected from their vehicle near downtown Vancouver early Monday morning, according to Washington State Patrol.
KXL
Suspect Arrested In 2021 House Party Shooting
(Portland, OR) — A suspect is in custody in Portland in connection with a fatal shooting at a 2021 house party in Portland. Police confirmed over the weekend that 25-year-old Kevin Clay was extradited from Seattle to Portland to face charges in late November. Seattle police arrested him for the murder in June. He’s accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Jamare Manns. Clay has been charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
KGW
Portland police to increase patrols around Franklin High after shooting outside school
Portland police chief said he'll add extra patrols in the neighborhood around Franklin High. The PPS superintendent said he wants more patrols around all schools.
KATU.com
Co-owner in Portland animal shelter abuse case to plead guilty, 117 animals seized
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 55-year-old woman is due to plead guilty to several charges related to animal abuse at a shelter she helped operate. Tori Head, 55, is scheduled to plead guilty to several charges in Multnomah County Court Tuesday afternoon. Head will get five years probation and be banned from owning any domestic animals or working in an animal care facility according to a plea agreement.
kptv.com
Homeless man seriously injured in shooting, arson attack
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was seriously injured Thursday morning after someone shot him and lit his tent on fire, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At 11:42 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on North Interstate Avenue. They found the man shot and the tent on fire. Portland Fire and Rescue put out the fire and the man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover.
Man badly wounded in North Portland shooting
Officials are investigating a shooting and what they call an arson attack that happened in North Portland shortly before noon Thursday.
Embassy Suites murder suspect arraigned on charges
A Vancouver man is facing charges in connection to a murder that occurred at the Embassy Suites near the Portland International Airport on November 19.
kptv.com
Man arrested after speeding, crashing car with no license plates
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Thursday night after speeding in a car with no license plates and crashing, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 10:30 p.m. officers saw a black Dodge Charger with no license plate driving upwards of 80 miles an hour on Southeast 122nd Avenue. The Charger matched the description of a car that escaped a police officer in the same area the night before.
Pedestrian hit, killed by suspected intoxicated driver ID’d
A man who was hit and killed by a driver suspected of DUII was identified by Portland police on Thursday.
