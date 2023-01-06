Jameis Winston wins 2022 Ed Block Courage Award in a vote by his teammates

Jameis Winston received the New Orleans Saints’ 2022 Ed Block Courage Award after a vote by his teammates, who recognized Winston’s resolve in exiting and entering the lineup over the last few years. Winston has had to manage a series of injuries in each of his two years as the Saints’ starting quarterback, and the coaches chose to keep him sidelined after turning to Andy Dalton this year.

The Ed Block Courage Award highlights players who have persevered through adversity; Kwon Alexander won the award in 2021, with Terron Armstead recognized in 2020. Other past award-winners include Sheldon Rankins and Jermon Bushrod. All of them have dealt with severe injuries or personal challenges. Winston is in rare company. Here’s each of the Saints’ Ed Block Courage Award winners over the last 10 years: