Read full article on original website
Related
pocketnow.com
A new leak shows off the Galaxy S23 series in all color options
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As we’re inching towards the release of the new and upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series, we are receiving more information every week, claiming to be new specifications, design decisions, and other tidbits. Today, a new leak showcased the Galaxy S23 series in four new colors, and we have images displaying the alleged Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra devices.
Dear Samsung Galaxy fans, it's time to try a different Android phone
Samsung may have heritage, but there are a wealth of other top handsets which are worth your time
makeuseof.com
Google Play Store vs. Samsung Galaxy Store: What's the Difference and Which Should You Use?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Play Store and the Samsung Galaxy Store are both app stores meant for Android devices. Being owned by Google, the Play Store comes preloaded on most Android phones except for those from the likes of Huawei. The Galaxy Store is available exclusively on Samsung phones and tablets.
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy phones get 'Matter Easy Pair' for quick smart home setups
A pop-up should appear when a Matter-enabled device is nearby. Samsung has enabled Matter Easy Pair on Galaxy Phones via its Nearby Device Scanning app. Galaxy users will now see a pop-up when a Matter-enabled device is nearby. Samsung is updating its Nearby Device Scanning feature with the ability to...
BBC
Many Android phones to get satellite connectivity
A new partnership between the satellite phone firm Iridium and chip giant Qualcomm will bring satellite connectivity to premium Android smartphones later in the year. It means that in places where there is no mobile coverage, handsets can connect with passing satellites to send and receive messages. Qualcomm's chips are...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Now Cheaper for Some Subscribers
PlayStation Plus subscriptions are now cheaper, but only for some subscribers, or rather potential subscribers. Right now, two of the three versions of PS Plus -- PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium -- are 30 to 40 percent off via the official PlayStation website. There are some catches though. The first is that this is only available when you buy three or 12 months of the subscription service. There's no such offer for a single month of PS Plus. The other catch, which is going to disqualify a lot of people, is that it's for new subscribers only. Not only can existing subscribers not stack, but if you've been subscribed in the past the offer isn't available, even if your subscription has lapsed and isn't currently active.
pocketnow.com
Should you buy the Galaxy S22 series now or wait for Galaxy S23 series?
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra were announced in March, 2022. The devices look stylish and have all the power most users would want and need. They’re excellent devices, but now that we’re getting close to the new, more powerful Galaxy S23 series, it’s time to ask whether it’s still worth buying, or whether you should hold out and wait for the next generation of flagships. That’s what we’re going to find out in this article, and for the first time, we’ll combine all three Galaxy S22 series into a single article.
MotorAuthority
Lightyear 2 EV teased with starting price in $40,000 bracket
The first model from Lightyear only went into production in December, but the Dutch EV startup has already provided a teaser of a second, much more attainable model. The new Lightyear 2 is a compact hatch with an aerodynamic fastback design similar to the Lightyear 0. The 0 is Lightyear's breakthrough model; it costs more than $250,000 and has a 0.17 drag coefficient, which is a record for a production car.
Autoweek.com
This Solar-Powered EV Is Promised for under $43,000
The Lightyear 2 was announced at this week's Consumer Electronics Show, and the Dutch company is accepting names for the waitlist to order one. This four-door battery-electric fastback—with both a plug and solar panels—is planned to start production before the end of 2025. Lightyear says it will reveal...
ComicBook
PS5 Users Warned of Potential Design Flaw that Can Ruin Console
PS5 users have been warned of a potential design flaw that is said to have the ability to ruin their console. The PlayStation 5 was released in 2020, and just like the Xbox Series X, there have been no hardware issues so far, at least of the major variety. However, sometimes it takes a little time for issues to present themselves and be discovered. To this end, it looks like those who have been using their console vertically may soon have a problem on their hands.
Android Authority
Amazon announces Matter-over-Thread is coming to Echo devices this spring
Amazon says it will bring Matter-over-Thread support to its Echo devices this spring. All of the company’s remaining compatible Echo and Eero devices will be updated to support Matter by spring as well. The Alexa app will now remember when you change a device name in the app or...
The Verge
Nothing Phone 1 comes to US via $299 beta program
Nothing is finally giving people in the US a way to purchase its debut smartphone… sort of. After its CEO teased a “US launch” last month, the company has officially announced a new US-focused beta program. Customers can pay Nothing $299 and, in return, receive the black version of the smartphone with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage to test. At launch last year, the phone was only officially sold in European and Asian markets.
Amazon rolls out Ring Car Cam: This is what to know about it — and when you can buy one.
Ring announced it will launch the Ring Car Camera, a small two-way camera that sits on the dashboard of your vehicle.
MotorAuthority
2024 Porsche 911, rotary engine's return: Car News Headlines
Porsche is working on an update for the 911, and a new could be engine on the way for the Carrera models, which include the base Carrera, plus sportier S, 4S, and GTS versions. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for a Carrera Cabriolet with most of the camouflage removed.
Digital Trends
This 85-inch Samsung QLED TV has a $1,300 discount today
I’ve covered a few sales on Samsung’s Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV in my time here, but never one as big as this. Yes, this time it is the colossal 85-inch version that is getting the Samsung TV deals treatment. Usually starting at $3,300, you can get one for only $2,000 today. That’s $1,300 off on a Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV!
ZDNet
How to enable UWB on Android (and why you should)
UWB stands for Ultra Wide Band and is used as a short-range wireless communication protocol that's used to track the location of objects. UWB works by calculating locations within less than half an inch by measuring how long it takes short radio pulses to travel between one device and another. UWB was originally designed as a means to transfer data but its ability to track very precise positioning has made it quite useful for modern devices.
iPhone Was Revealed 16 Years Ago Today: Here's The Presentation That Started It All
Today marks the 16th anniversary of Steve Jobs announcing the first iPhone. In an iconic Macworld keynote on January 9, 2007, in San Francisco, the late Apple CEO introduced the innovative smartphone that continues to thrive today. The invention of the iPhone was a defining moment in the history of smartphones and mobile devices. Let's look back at the keynote and how much the iPhone has changed since then.
BMW latest concept car looks straight out of a cartoon
The electric BMW concept car is covered in tiny screens that let it change color on demand, and it even has facial expressions, like Pixar's "Cars."
TechCrunch
Does everyone want to be a landlord, or what?
Helloooo and Happy New Year! Feels like it’s been a while since I sat down to write this newsletter. I’ve missed it!. Before I dive into the news, I wanted to say that I hope you all had a restful and fun holiday. Ours was super low-key but that’s not a bad thing. Still, I will admit it has taken a bit for my brain to switch back to work mode this week…so bear with me.
MotorAuthority
BYD launches YangWang premium EV brand with U9 hypercar, U8 SUV
Chinese auto giant BYD last week launched the new premium EV brand YangWang tasked with targeting top European automakers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz. BYD also revealed during a Jan 5. launch event the first two products from YangWang: the U9 hypercar and U8 rugged SUV. Both vehicles are based on...
Comments / 0