Nevada State

Tesla's Trillion Dollar Weapon

Tesla is quietly building up a trillion dollar weapon. It's a division that will be just as big or bigger than its car business. Tesla is quietly building a trillion dollar weapon. Tesla built the world's largest Lithium-ion battery built in Hornsdale, South Australia, using Tesla's Megapack batteries. In its first year of operation, it saved $40 million and helped stabilize the electricity grid.
Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai: Manufacturing A Model Y Faster Than You Can Brew Espresso

Tesla's Gigafactory in Shanghai is already one of the fastest production hubs in the world; assembly lines are already capable of assembling a black Tesla Model Y in just 40 seconds, an amazing feature. Now, to make coffee using a French Press would take you 2-4 minutes; espresso has an especially brief brew time: it is in contact with the water for only 30-40 seconds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tesla Adds Over $700 Million Expansion To Giga Texas

Tesla is expanding the already enormous Giga Texas with an over $700 million add-on. Tesla filed for four new projects around January 9th and this was with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Tesla is expanding Giga Texas with a $716 million investment including a cathode plant. These projects...
Tesla Implements Severe Consequences for Misusing FSD Systems

Given the increasingly common drivers' mistakes (in some cases, “voluntary” mistakes) when using Tesla's FSD package, the Austin company will take rather harsh measures against those who do not comply with the rules when driving its electric cars. The very fact of selling something does not necessarily mean...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tesla Model 2: Delay in Launch Expected Until 2024 or 2025

Loup Ventures, a Stock Analysis company, anticipates the presentation date of Tesla's most affordable electric car, the hypothetical Model 2 (or “Model C”), and the reasons why it will not hit the market soon. There has been a lot of back and forth in recent years about Tesla's...
Tesla Reveals an Unconventional Welcome Perspective on Competition

Grace Tao, the Vice President of Tesla, made headlines on January 9th when she spoke to the media about the company’s policy, strategy, and pricing. This was in response to the recent news of price cuts that Tesla has been implementing. Tao discussed Tesla's role in the Chinese automotive market and highlighted how Tesla's only competition lies in the traditional combustion engine vehicles. All other electric vehicles were deemed allies by Tao, according to Auto Report.
Fix That Old Hard to Start Ford Truck

Here’s a simple diagnosis and fix for an old Ford Truck that refused to start. Plus, an important caveat to this repair video. If you are not a trained mechanic and you cannot take the time and money to enroll in a technical school program but would like to learn how to do at least some repairs yourself (or maybe even start an old truck restoration project) there are several paths toward accomplishing this goal.
Lucid Stock Rises On EV Sector's 2022 Growth

Lucid's share price receives a welcome boost on news of America's growing appetite for electric vehicles with over 800,000 sold in 2022. Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID) started the week on the right foot after a difficult start to 2023, gaining 6% to finish the day at $7.19 per share and mirror the climb of other EV stocks.
Why Subaru Sells So Few BRZ Coupes - Does It Have A Place In The AWD Lineup?

Subaru reports unimpressive sales for the 2023 Subaru BRZ sales for 2022 to finish the year. Why does Subaru keep it around, and is there still a place for the sport coupe in the all-wheel-drive lineup? Check out the report here. Why does Subaru of America keep the rear-drive 2023...
Tesla's 360 Degree Parking View With FSD Beta 10.69.25

We have a video of a 360 degree parking view in a Tesla with a latest update with FSD. One of the complaints about Tesla vehicles is that the backup camera is often cloudy and dirty and doesn't have a 360 degree parking view. With a latest update with FSD Beta, you now can see a top down view of your car parking.
Toyota Owners Fume Over Outrageous Markups on 2023 Sequoia at Local Dealership

Prospective owners are furious at their local dealership for making insane market adjustments to the price. Some dealerships raised the price almost 25%!. We have covered many topics regarding this new phenomenon of dealerships of almost all companies marking up their newest stock of inventory because it’s an “issue with the economy.” We have listed reasons, excuses, amounts, and percentages all dealing with the greedy dealerships. As a short recap, a dealership makes money not by marking up the price of the car, but by the percentage of cars it sells. Think of it like an incentive program, the more cars you sell, the more money you make from the manufacturer. At the time of that article being researched, most dealerships were getting about 2% of the value of the car they sold. This number fluctuates depending on the MSRP of the car.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
When We Could See an Andretti Cadillac Team Compete in Formula One

Andretti Global and Cadillac announced that they are working to enter Formula One Racing. However, it could be a while before we see the team take the track. Michael Andretti has been trying to get an F1 team for a couple of years now. Andretti’s father, Mario, is one of the best-known names in racing. Mario was the Formula One Champion in 1978. Michael also competed in the early 1990s. Up until recently, F1 has been reluctant to expand its ten team, twenty race car field. Now, Cadillac, which is already a respected name in racing can help bolster the Andretti bid. Cadillac has been routinely winning in recent years, capturing championships. Even if F1 does make room for another team, it is unlikely the team could be ready until 2026.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Simplicity of Charging Your Tesla Vehicle

Charging a Tesla at a Supercharger is very simple. You just grab the charger and plugin. Everything else is taken care of. It doesn't take much to charge your Tesla vehicle. You simply arrive at a Tesla Supercharger and tap twice on your charge port. Then you plugin in the charger to your charge port. Then you car begins charging. That's it. Credit card and payment information is automatically linked through the Tesla app on the phone.
Tesla China Rumors Debunked

Tesla China VP Tao Lin says that many of the rumors about Tesla China are not true. Here are those rumors. These rumors are being debunked by Tesla China VP, Tao Lin:. * Tesla making mobile phones in China or anywhere else. * Tesla will be making a Model 2...
Driving a Tesla Across the Country on a Road Trip

We have a video from someone who drove their Tesla Model Y vehicle across the country in the U.S. on a road trip. Here's how it went. This past summer, Gjeebs drove his Model Y from Phoneix, Arizona, to Washington, DC, and back to Phoenix, Arizona. It was about a 5,000 mile road trip. He simply put in his destination and drove off (after packing some things).
PHOENIX, AZ
Troubleshooting Waze Audio Issues on Your 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Via Bluetooth

Owners of 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid have experienced losing audio when connecting their android phone via Bluetooth and not receiving audio from the Waze navigation app. With the updated infotainment system installed on the 2023 model of the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, users now feel like they are no longer stuck in the mid 2010’s with that very analog feeling infotainment system. Some users even said that they felt that infotainment systems of older Toyota’s were better than the one in the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. I can attest to these opinions as when we test drove the RAV4 of a previous year, we saw a significant difficulty trying to find things in the infotainment system.
Consumer Reports Recommended Midsized SUVs with the Best Fuel Economy

Here’s your chance to discover Consumer Reports latest listing of used fuel-efficient, 2-row SUV recommendations focused on shoppers looking for smaller SUVs for taking long road trips with their families. Fuel Efficient Used SUVs. Are you looking to make the most of your fuel dollar with a used SUV...
KBB's 10 Best AWD Models And SUVs Under $30K - Subaru Outback Scores Both Again

Which are the best new SUVs under $30,000 for shoppers in 2023? How about the best all-wheel-drive vehicles under $30,000? KBB ranks the 2023 Subaru Outback among the best in both categories again. Check out the top-rated models here. Subaru is known for its affordable compact and midsize SUVs, and...

