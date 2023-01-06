Read full article on original website
Related
torquenews.com
Tesla's Trillion Dollar Weapon
Tesla is quietly building up a trillion dollar weapon. It's a division that will be just as big or bigger than its car business. Tesla is quietly building a trillion dollar weapon. Tesla built the world's largest Lithium-ion battery built in Hornsdale, South Australia, using Tesla's Megapack batteries. In its first year of operation, it saved $40 million and helped stabilize the electricity grid.
torquenews.com
Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai: Manufacturing A Model Y Faster Than You Can Brew Espresso
Tesla's Gigafactory in Shanghai is already one of the fastest production hubs in the world; assembly lines are already capable of assembling a black Tesla Model Y in just 40 seconds, an amazing feature. Now, to make coffee using a French Press would take you 2-4 minutes; espresso has an especially brief brew time: it is in contact with the water for only 30-40 seconds.
torquenews.com
Tesla Adds Over $700 Million Expansion To Giga Texas
Tesla is expanding the already enormous Giga Texas with an over $700 million add-on. Tesla filed for four new projects around January 9th and this was with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Tesla is expanding Giga Texas with a $716 million investment including a cathode plant. These projects...
torquenews.com
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
torquenews.com
Tesla Implements Severe Consequences for Misusing FSD Systems
Given the increasingly common drivers' mistakes (in some cases, “voluntary” mistakes) when using Tesla's FSD package, the Austin company will take rather harsh measures against those who do not comply with the rules when driving its electric cars. The very fact of selling something does not necessarily mean...
torquenews.com
Mercedes-Benz Unveils Its Own Charging Network, Rivaling Tesla's Supercharger at CES 2023
At the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Mercedes-Benz showcased its advancements in electric vehicle (EV) development and forward thinking. The company took advantage of the event to announce the launch of its global branded, high-power charging network in North America. This charging network will debut in 2023...
torquenews.com
Tesla Model 2: Delay in Launch Expected Until 2024 or 2025
Loup Ventures, a Stock Analysis company, anticipates the presentation date of Tesla's most affordable electric car, the hypothetical Model 2 (or “Model C”), and the reasons why it will not hit the market soon. There has been a lot of back and forth in recent years about Tesla's...
torquenews.com
Tesla Reveals an Unconventional Welcome Perspective on Competition
Grace Tao, the Vice President of Tesla, made headlines on January 9th when she spoke to the media about the company’s policy, strategy, and pricing. This was in response to the recent news of price cuts that Tesla has been implementing. Tao discussed Tesla's role in the Chinese automotive market and highlighted how Tesla's only competition lies in the traditional combustion engine vehicles. All other electric vehicles were deemed allies by Tao, according to Auto Report.
torquenews.com
Fix That Old Hard to Start Ford Truck
Here’s a simple diagnosis and fix for an old Ford Truck that refused to start. Plus, an important caveat to this repair video. If you are not a trained mechanic and you cannot take the time and money to enroll in a technical school program but would like to learn how to do at least some repairs yourself (or maybe even start an old truck restoration project) there are several paths toward accomplishing this goal.
torquenews.com
Lucid Stock Rises On EV Sector's 2022 Growth
Lucid's share price receives a welcome boost on news of America's growing appetite for electric vehicles with over 800,000 sold in 2022. Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID) started the week on the right foot after a difficult start to 2023, gaining 6% to finish the day at $7.19 per share and mirror the climb of other EV stocks.
torquenews.com
Why Subaru Sells So Few BRZ Coupes - Does It Have A Place In The AWD Lineup?
Subaru reports unimpressive sales for the 2023 Subaru BRZ sales for 2022 to finish the year. Why does Subaru keep it around, and is there still a place for the sport coupe in the all-wheel-drive lineup? Check out the report here. Why does Subaru of America keep the rear-drive 2023...
torquenews.com
Tesla's 360 Degree Parking View With FSD Beta 10.69.25
We have a video of a 360 degree parking view in a Tesla with a latest update with FSD. One of the complaints about Tesla vehicles is that the backup camera is often cloudy and dirty and doesn't have a 360 degree parking view. With a latest update with FSD Beta, you now can see a top down view of your car parking.
torquenews.com
Toyota Owners Fume Over Outrageous Markups on 2023 Sequoia at Local Dealership
Prospective owners are furious at their local dealership for making insane market adjustments to the price. Some dealerships raised the price almost 25%!. We have covered many topics regarding this new phenomenon of dealerships of almost all companies marking up their newest stock of inventory because it’s an “issue with the economy.” We have listed reasons, excuses, amounts, and percentages all dealing with the greedy dealerships. As a short recap, a dealership makes money not by marking up the price of the car, but by the percentage of cars it sells. Think of it like an incentive program, the more cars you sell, the more money you make from the manufacturer. At the time of that article being researched, most dealerships were getting about 2% of the value of the car they sold. This number fluctuates depending on the MSRP of the car.
torquenews.com
When We Could See an Andretti Cadillac Team Compete in Formula One
Andretti Global and Cadillac announced that they are working to enter Formula One Racing. However, it could be a while before we see the team take the track. Michael Andretti has been trying to get an F1 team for a couple of years now. Andretti’s father, Mario, is one of the best-known names in racing. Mario was the Formula One Champion in 1978. Michael also competed in the early 1990s. Up until recently, F1 has been reluctant to expand its ten team, twenty race car field. Now, Cadillac, which is already a respected name in racing can help bolster the Andretti bid. Cadillac has been routinely winning in recent years, capturing championships. Even if F1 does make room for another team, it is unlikely the team could be ready until 2026.
torquenews.com
The Simplicity of Charging Your Tesla Vehicle
Charging a Tesla at a Supercharger is very simple. You just grab the charger and plugin. Everything else is taken care of. It doesn't take much to charge your Tesla vehicle. You simply arrive at a Tesla Supercharger and tap twice on your charge port. Then you plugin in the charger to your charge port. Then you car begins charging. That's it. Credit card and payment information is automatically linked through the Tesla app on the phone.
torquenews.com
Tesla China Rumors Debunked
Tesla China VP Tao Lin says that many of the rumors about Tesla China are not true. Here are those rumors. These rumors are being debunked by Tesla China VP, Tao Lin:. * Tesla making mobile phones in China or anywhere else. * Tesla will be making a Model 2...
torquenews.com
Driving a Tesla Across the Country on a Road Trip
We have a video from someone who drove their Tesla Model Y vehicle across the country in the U.S. on a road trip. Here's how it went. This past summer, Gjeebs drove his Model Y from Phoneix, Arizona, to Washington, DC, and back to Phoenix, Arizona. It was about a 5,000 mile road trip. He simply put in his destination and drove off (after packing some things).
torquenews.com
Troubleshooting Waze Audio Issues on Your 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Via Bluetooth
Owners of 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid have experienced losing audio when connecting their android phone via Bluetooth and not receiving audio from the Waze navigation app. With the updated infotainment system installed on the 2023 model of the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, users now feel like they are no longer stuck in the mid 2010’s with that very analog feeling infotainment system. Some users even said that they felt that infotainment systems of older Toyota’s were better than the one in the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. I can attest to these opinions as when we test drove the RAV4 of a previous year, we saw a significant difficulty trying to find things in the infotainment system.
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Recommended Midsized SUVs with the Best Fuel Economy
Here’s your chance to discover Consumer Reports latest listing of used fuel-efficient, 2-row SUV recommendations focused on shoppers looking for smaller SUVs for taking long road trips with their families. Fuel Efficient Used SUVs. Are you looking to make the most of your fuel dollar with a used SUV...
torquenews.com
KBB's 10 Best AWD Models And SUVs Under $30K - Subaru Outback Scores Both Again
Which are the best new SUVs under $30,000 for shoppers in 2023? How about the best all-wheel-drive vehicles under $30,000? KBB ranks the 2023 Subaru Outback among the best in both categories again. Check out the top-rated models here. Subaru is known for its affordable compact and midsize SUVs, and...
Comments / 0