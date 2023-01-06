Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
What to eat at Seattle's Pike Place MarketNick DaviesSeattle, WA
Related
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 11 notes
Here’s the list for your Sunday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. LOW BRIDGE CLOSED: Reminder that the West Seattle low bridge is in its third week of being closed to all street and path users until it’s fixed, and there’s no word yet how long that’ll take.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 9 views of our feathered neighbors
With the Seahawks having just won in OT, it’s too late for counterprogramming but we still have time this Sunday afternoon to show some of the bird photos we’ve received in recent weeks – thanks to all who’ve sent them (we publish some with our daily event lists, too). Above, Angela Summerfield‘s view of Cedar Waxwings in Fauntleroy in late November. Below, a wind-ruffled Steller’s Jay photographed by Jerry Simmons:
westseattleblog.com
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Sailing race on a soggy day
Thanks to everyone who’s sent photos of the sailboats off West Seattle this afternoon! Above, Chris Frankovich‘s view from Seola; below, Brooke Gozstola‘s view from further north:. And from Mike Fischer, who notes that this is the Three Tree Point Yacht Club‘s Duwamish Head Race. According...
westseattleblog.com
FOUND CAT: Gray and white in Gatewood – January 8, 2023 7:00 pm
Small gray and white male cat found in 4100 block of SW Kenyon. The cat has been hanging out in the yard of a couple of homes since November and survived the cold days of December outside in a cat shelter. Cat is currently indoors and safe. If this cat is yours, please call Paddy at 650 823 3297.
westseattleblog.com
SPORTS: High-school basketball scores
Now that we’re past winter break, we’re in the heart of high-school basketball season. Varsity teams from both local schools had games last night. Both West Seattle High School teams played Seattle Prep at home – according to the Metro League scoreboards, the girls won 48-31, boys won 48-44. Chief Sealth International High School played at Nathan Hale – girls won 41-21, boys lost 46-37.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Admiral corner mailbox stolen, again
Look closely at the top half of that photo and you’ll see bolts that formerly held the Admiral Way/Belvidere USPS mailbox. We got a tip this morning that the big blue collection box was missing again, more than 11 years after its previous theft. A spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service confirms to WSB that the mailbox was indeed stolen – and says it’s just been recovered this past hour “in the Burien area.” We have followup questions out including when it happened (we recall seeing the box in place just a few days ago) and what you should do if you might have had mail in the box; we’ll add whatever we hear back.
westseattleblog.com
LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE: Here’s how app-based free Water Taxi/bus rides will work
As promised, SDOT has gone public before week’s end with details of how you can ride the West Seattle Water Taxi and/or Metro buses fare-free for the duration of the low-bridge closure. As SDOT reps told West Seattle Bike Connections on Tuesday, the plan uses the Transit GO app, so if you’re interested, you have to download that if you don’t have it already. Here’s what happens from there, as explained by SDOT:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hit-run homicide arraignment Monday; 35th/Avalon arrests; garage burglary
HIT-RUN HOMICIDE ARRAIGNMENT MONDAY: As reported here Wednesday, a suspect is now charged with vehicular homicide and felony hit-run in last July’s death of Robb Mason. 20-year-old Mohamed A. Yusuf will be arraigned tomorrow morning at 8:30 am in courtroom E-955 at the King County Courthouse. His family and friends sent a statement that they “would like to let the West Seattle community know that the arraignment is open to the public for anyone who can be present as a show of support for Claudia Mason and her beloved husband Robb.” The courthouse is at 516 Third Avenue.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Store-robbery suspect arrested; JTF burglary reported
Two items in West Seattle Crime Watch this evening:. ROBBERY SUSPECT ARRESTED: Seattle Police just announced an arrest in the early-morning holdup at the 35th/Barton 7-11 on December 4th. They say the 22-year-old man was identified through evidence gathered by detectives and arrested Thursday in Auburn. He is in the King County Jail, bail set at $750,000. No word on other suspects’ status in the case; when the robbery happened, police said three people were involved, and that they also were likely suspects in a holdup a short time later in Burien.
westseattleblog.com
ELECTION 2023: Less than 3 weeks until your next ballot arrives
City of Seattle Initiative Measure 135 concerns developing and maintaining affordable social housing in Seattle. This measure would create a public development authority (PDA) to develop, own, and maintain publicly financed mixed-income social housing developments. The City would provide start-up support for the PDA. The City Council would determine the amount of ongoing City support. Before it transfers any public lands for nonpublic use, the City would be required to consider a transfer to the PDA. The PDA’s Charter would govern the election, composition, and duties of the PDA’s Board of Directors.
westseattleblog.com
Teenager investigated for DUI after crash at Walnut/Hinds
SPD has released information today about a crash last night at Walnut/Hinds in which they are investigating a teenage driver for DUI. Above is a photo sent to us today by a neighbor; police say two people were taken to the hospital after the 6:30 pm crash, including the “male juvenile” driver. Police say witnesses told them the driver was speeding before hitting another car and then a utility pole, Their report continues:
Comments / 0