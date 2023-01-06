ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Xpress

Rotary Club of Asheville announces Teachers of Excellence Awards Program

The Rotary Club of Asheville is proud to announce its inaugural Teachers of Excellence Awards Program. An awards luncheon will be held at Noon on January 26 at Trinity Episcopal Church. Five teachers will receive a cash award of $2,000. The following teachers have each been recognized for their outstanding...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

What’s new in food: Reimagined Tastee Diner celebrates official ribbon-cutting

Driving down Haywood Road in West Asheville, it’s hard to not notice the new paint job on the exterior of Tastee Diner. Inside, some additional changes are apparent as well. Local art is now available for sale on the diner’s walls. Also hanging is a gilded framed portrait of French chef and restaurateur Auguste Escoffier. Meanwhile, animal skulls line the service counter.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday 1/10/23

Press release from the Asheville Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday, 1/10/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and 31° F, respectively. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Wellness roundup: Detention center distributes hygiene products upon release

People who leave the Buncombe County Detention Facility now receive care kits containing toiletries and personal items upon their departure. The kits include a comb, HotHands hand warmers, sanitizing wipes, a toothbrush, toothpaste, socks, sunscreen and lip balm, and come in a reusable bag. The kit also includes contact information for food pantries and health care support.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Land of Sky Regional Council receives $3.9+ million grant

“This grant required a multi-state approach for intermediary organizations like Land of Sky Regional Council so we are partnering with the East Tennessee Development District for this project. We will be serving at-risk youth in the two highest poverty census tracts in the City of Asheville and in East Tennessee” — Nathan Ramsey, Executive Director at Land of Sky Regional Council.
ASHEVILLE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Historic Mill Purchased With Plans For Affordable Housing

The historic Clinchfield Mill in McDowell County has been purchased with plans to turn it into affordable housing. Givens Communities, an Asheville non-profit, purchased the Mill, located at 56 Branch Street in Marion, on December 21st after receiving a $3 million grant from the Dogwood Health Trust. In late December,...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Around Town: Literary series will focus on trees, nature in Jewish poetry

Jewish poetry has been at the heart of Western culture for thousands of years, says Asheville poet Richard Chess. “Think of the psalms and the work of the prophets.”. But the UNC Asheville English professor emeritus believes society has not done a good job supporting the work of Jewish poets for a variety of reasons, including antisemitism.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter at capacity for dogs

The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter took in 64 dogs and 74 cats in the two weeks before Dec. 28, causing them to stop intake for dogs. “For the whole entire past year, we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs. We always have probably three times as many cats as we do dogs in the building at any given time, but this year we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs coming in,” said Shelter Director Tammy Davis. “And typically, you know, spring and summer months we know we’re going to have an increase. It’s kitten season, that always happens, but it’s very unusual for us to have this large number of animals coming in in November and December.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wataugaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, Ashe County, Wilkes County – Sunday January 8, 2023

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>017-022-032-033-WVZ042-081645- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick- Franklin-Mercer- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke, Salem, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. and Bluefield. 340 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023. …WINTER...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
supertalk929.com

Convicted killer to have post conviction relief hearing in Carter County

A man found guilty in 2015 for the bludgeoning death of a 78-year-old resident is asking for post-conviction relief in Carter County. A hearing is scheduled for this week for Timothy Pate who is currently serving a life sentence for the 2012 murder of Lonnie Townsend. Pate and his girlfriend had befriended Townsend who police said was killed by Pate with a hammer.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Avery County, NC at 301 pm EST, Jan 7th 2023

NCZ033-049-050-501-503-505-080900- Avery-Yancey-Mitchell-Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains- McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Swiss,. Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine,. Poplar, Patterson, Jonas Ridge, Ashford, Sugar Hill, Woodlawn,. and Old Fort. 301 PM EST Sat Jan 7 2023. …LIGHT WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING…. A...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Airbnb releases statement on quadruple stabbing in Madison County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A quadruple stabbing in Madison County left people in one small mountain community shocked and with a lot of questions. Early Monday morning, the Sheriff’s Office responded to an Airbnb rental that now has the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations involved. One resident,...
MADISON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

One person arrested after communicating threats at license plate agency, officials say

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A man is behind bars after being accused of making a threat at a license plate agency on Tuesday. Around 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 10, the McDowell County Sheriff's Office says law enforcement responded to the License Plate Agency on East Court Street in Marion after receiving reports of an active shooter inside the facility. However, once they arrived, it appeared a man was making threats.
MARION, NC
WLOS.com

6 people charged in Madison County quadruple-stabbing

MADISON COUNTY, NC (WLOS) — Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood confirms with News 13, three people are hospitalized, including at least one suspect, after an early morning stabbing on Monday. Sheriff Harwood says the incident happened at an Airbnb property in a secluded area of Madison County, near Brush...
MADISON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy