Mountain Xpress
Rotary Club of Asheville announces Teachers of Excellence Awards Program
The Rotary Club of Asheville is proud to announce its inaugural Teachers of Excellence Awards Program. An awards luncheon will be held at Noon on January 26 at Trinity Episcopal Church. Five teachers will receive a cash award of $2,000. The following teachers have each been recognized for their outstanding...
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Reimagined Tastee Diner celebrates official ribbon-cutting
Driving down Haywood Road in West Asheville, it’s hard to not notice the new paint job on the exterior of Tastee Diner. Inside, some additional changes are apparent as well. Local art is now available for sale on the diner’s walls. Also hanging is a gilded framed portrait of French chef and restaurateur Auguste Escoffier. Meanwhile, animal skulls line the service counter.
WLOS.com
Up for vote: Plan for installing cameras across city to 'deter criminal activity' proposed
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Real Time Intelligence Center could be expanding with a new partnership in the works with the City of Asheville. An interlocal agreement between BCSO and the city is now awaiting city council approval. The agreement would give...
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday 1/10/23
Press release from the Asheville Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday, 1/10/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and 31° F, respectively. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort...
Mountain Xpress
Wellness roundup: Detention center distributes hygiene products upon release
People who leave the Buncombe County Detention Facility now receive care kits containing toiletries and personal items upon their departure. The kits include a comb, HotHands hand warmers, sanitizing wipes, a toothbrush, toothpaste, socks, sunscreen and lip balm, and come in a reusable bag. The kit also includes contact information for food pantries and health care support.
Mountain Xpress
Land of Sky Regional Council receives $3.9+ million grant
“This grant required a multi-state approach for intermediary organizations like Land of Sky Regional Council so we are partnering with the East Tennessee Development District for this project. We will be serving at-risk youth in the two highest poverty census tracts in the City of Asheville and in East Tennessee” — Nathan Ramsey, Executive Director at Land of Sky Regional Council.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Historic Mill Purchased With Plans For Affordable Housing
The historic Clinchfield Mill in McDowell County has been purchased with plans to turn it into affordable housing. Givens Communities, an Asheville non-profit, purchased the Mill, located at 56 Branch Street in Marion, on December 21st after receiving a $3 million grant from the Dogwood Health Trust. In late December,...
WLOS.com
Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
Mountain Xpress
Around Town: Literary series will focus on trees, nature in Jewish poetry
Jewish poetry has been at the heart of Western culture for thousands of years, says Asheville poet Richard Chess. “Think of the psalms and the work of the prophets.”. But the UNC Asheville English professor emeritus believes society has not done a good job supporting the work of Jewish poets for a variety of reasons, including antisemitism.
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter at capacity for dogs
The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter took in 64 dogs and 74 cats in the two weeks before Dec. 28, causing them to stop intake for dogs. “For the whole entire past year, we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs. We always have probably three times as many cats as we do dogs in the building at any given time, but this year we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs coming in,” said Shelter Director Tammy Davis. “And typically, you know, spring and summer months we know we’re going to have an increase. It’s kitten season, that always happens, but it’s very unusual for us to have this large number of animals coming in in November and December.”
Search for Madalina Cojocari expands to NC mountains
Two and a half hours from Charlotte, off the long, winding Lonesome Mountain Road in Madison County, north of Asheville, neighbors say law enforcement knocked on doors in the investigation into the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius.
caldwelljournal.com
Caldwell County Emergency Services Experiences Record Number of Calls
LENOIR, NC (January 9, 2023) — Caldwell County 911 Communications responded to a record number of calls over the holiday. From December 23 through January 1, dispatchers answered 3,599 administrative and 911 calls. “This was the single busiest time span for call volume that the system has ever seen...
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, Ashe County, Wilkes County – Sunday January 8, 2023
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>017-022-032-033-WVZ042-081645- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick- Franklin-Mercer- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke, Salem, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. and Bluefield. 340 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023. …WINTER...
WLOS.com
Swain County Schools to operate as normal after 'threatening social media post' addressed
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Swain County Schools representatives say they've been made aware of what they're calling a "threatening social media post." An announcement about the post was made Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8, via the school system's website and Facebook page. There are no details as to what...
FOX Carolina
Suspect charged after threatening license plate agency in McDowell Co.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday after reportedly making threats at a License Plate Agency on E. Court Street in Marion. Deputies said they responded to the area at around 9:45 a.m. after someone...
supertalk929.com
Convicted killer to have post conviction relief hearing in Carter County
A man found guilty in 2015 for the bludgeoning death of a 78-year-old resident is asking for post-conviction relief in Carter County. A hearing is scheduled for this week for Timothy Pate who is currently serving a life sentence for the 2012 murder of Lonnie Townsend. Pate and his girlfriend had befriended Townsend who police said was killed by Pate with a hammer.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Avery County, NC at 301 pm EST, Jan 7th 2023
NCZ033-049-050-501-503-505-080900- Avery-Yancey-Mitchell-Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains- McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Swiss,. Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine,. Poplar, Patterson, Jonas Ridge, Ashford, Sugar Hill, Woodlawn,. and Old Fort. 301 PM EST Sat Jan 7 2023. …LIGHT WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING…. A...
FOX Carolina
Airbnb releases statement on quadruple stabbing in Madison County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A quadruple stabbing in Madison County left people in one small mountain community shocked and with a lot of questions. Early Monday morning, the Sheriff’s Office responded to an Airbnb rental that now has the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations involved. One resident,...
WLOS.com
One person arrested after communicating threats at license plate agency, officials say
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A man is behind bars after being accused of making a threat at a license plate agency on Tuesday. Around 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 10, the McDowell County Sheriff's Office says law enforcement responded to the License Plate Agency on East Court Street in Marion after receiving reports of an active shooter inside the facility. However, once they arrived, it appeared a man was making threats.
WLOS.com
6 people charged in Madison County quadruple-stabbing
MADISON COUNTY, NC (WLOS) — Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood confirms with News 13, three people are hospitalized, including at least one suspect, after an early morning stabbing on Monday. Sheriff Harwood says the incident happened at an Airbnb property in a secluded area of Madison County, near Brush...
