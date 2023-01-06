Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PaulTed RiversSaint Paul, MN
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?Ty D.Philadelphia, PA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next WeekVegOut MagazineMinneapolis, MN
Related
KELOLAND TV
Sanford merger meetings start in Minnesota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Minnesota meetings on the proposed Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services of Minneapolis start Tuesday evening in St. Paul. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison scheduled four meetings this month around the state to get feedback from Minnesotans on the proposed merger. All the community...
Greater Minnesota cities push Legislature for more money
Greater Minnesota’s cities announced their priorities for this year’s legislative session on Monday: More local government aid, changes to disability pensions and improving access to housing and child care. The cities want to use 2020 census data to update the formula that determines how much money each city gets under Minnesota’s local government aid (LGA) […] The post Greater Minnesota cities push Legislature for more money appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Small Minnesota City Has the Most Mispronounced Name in the U.S.
There are a lot of cities and towns here in Minnesota that can be a little tricky to pronounce. But one small Minnesota city was named the town with the most mispronounced name in the entire country. Having city and town names that are tough to pronounce is not just...
What Was Behind the Twin Cities Metro’s Violent Crime Spike?
Violent crime has sharply risen since the pandemic started, leaving many to wonder when and how we can get back to the way things were The post What Was Behind the Twin Cities Metro’s Violent Crime Spike? appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
drydenwire.com
$15.1 Million Dollar Winning Megabucks Ticket Sold In Northwest Wisconsin
LUCK, WI — The luck of the draw was in the town of Luck, Wisconsin on Wednesday night. A $15.1 million Megabucks jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Wayne's Food Plus located at 151 Butternut Ave for the January 4, 2023, drawing, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The winning numbers...
insideradio.com
Steve Gorman Named As Tom Barnard’s Successor At KQRS Minneapolis.
Former Black Crowes drummer turned broadcaster Steve Gorman is named morning host at Cumulus Media classic rock KQRS Minneapolis (92.5). Gorman, who will continue to host the Westwood One-syndicated “Steve Gorman Rocks” night show, succeeds the legendary Tom Barnard, who retired at the end of 2022. Gorman, who...
Carleton Student Hit By Vehicle Near College in Northfield
The Northfield Police Department assisted the Minnesota State Patrol in responding to a reported crash Monday on Highway 19 near Carleton College. The accident was reported 9:43 a.m. Northfield officers discovered a car had struck a pedestrian crossing Highway 19 near a crosswalk. The pedestrian was identified by the State...
Pregnant Woman Killed in Shooting at Amazon Warehouse in Minnesota
Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville have arrested the man suspected of shooting and killing a pregnant woman outside of an Amazon warehouse over the weekend. A news release from the Lakeville Police Department says officers responded to the report of a 31-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle outside of the online retailer’s Lakeville warehouse shortly before 7p.m. Sunday. She was pronounced dead by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner Sunday night.
Man arrested for murder near U.S. Bank Stadium
A man was arrested in the murder of a Plymouth man near U.S. Bank Stadium last Friday night. The suspect was out on bond after charges of murdering a man in Moorhead in 2021.
MN Supreme Court Won’t Hear Owatonna Man’s Appeal in Murder Case
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Supreme Court has refused to hear an Owatonna man's appeal involving his conviction for the murder of a Minneapolis man. 29-year-old Mubarak Musse admitted to a second-degree murder charge last year and was sentenced to almost 22 years in prison. He later appealed his sentence by claiming the judge in the case abused her discretion when she denied his motion for a downward departure from state sentencing guidelines, but the Minnesota Court of Appeals sided with the judge.
Amazing Drone Footage of The Mysterious Structures Along This Minnesota Highway
What in the world is happening out there? Have you ever driven on County Road 46 in Rosemount? I don't believe I've ever visited this area, but I was completely mesmerized by the drone footage over an area that has strange duplicated structures standing seemingly forever in the countryside. What are these structures?
Minneapolis residents voice frustrations over large snow mounds
MINNEAPOLIS – Snow may have stopped falling by Friday, but the aftermath of the white stuff is still a danger to travelers in Minneapolis."It's just kind of hard dealing with this," Roberta Bacon said. "This winter is worse than the others."Bacon is frustrated with her street in south Minneapolis and is concerned with conditions of snow piles, streets and sidewalks."What's the purpose? Kids be on these corners and y'all piling snow up here and there," she said. "How can a bus driver see them?"After a two-day snow streak, cleanup takes a while. During that process, snow often times get pushed...
KNOX News Radio
At least 1 wounded in shooting at MN mall
At least one person has been wounded in another shooting at a Minnesota mall. The shooting inside Southdale Center in Edina occurred just after noon today (Mon) A city spokesperson said officers located blood inside the mall but haven’t found whoever was hit. She said the discharge appears to have been accidental.
Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake
Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
ccxmedia.org
Ice Dams Plague Homeowners, ‘They’re Starting to Get Bad’
Drive down any neighborhood in Robbinsdale and you’ll likely notice icicles dangling off the roofs of homes. Our recent rollercoaster weather is to blame. “It got cold, warm, cold, and now it’s really warm,” said Greg Platzer, owner of Totally Guaranteed Painting Company. Besides painting, Platzer removes...
4 people shot near light rail station in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Four people were injured on Monday night after two groups had an altercation, according to police. Officials told the media that police heard gunfire in the area around East Lake Street and 22nd Avenue South a few minutes ahead of 10:30 p.m. Officers found four victims. One...
After Rose Parade glory, flights carrying Rosemount High School's marching band get diverted
ROSEMOUNT, Minn. – On Tuesday night, there was a "full ground stop" at MSP at about 6:30 p.m., after another plane landing from Cabo San Lucas slid 30 feet off the taxi way into a snow bank.This temporary closure caused several evening flights to divert, including two planes carrying the Rosemount High School Marching Band.Two-hundred-and-thirty-four students and their staff were on their way home after performing in the Tournament of Roses Parade in California, which was an unforgettable moment for them to be one of 15 bands participating, and the only one from Minnesota."To see all those people there, knowing...
Kirk Cousins’ Neighbor Makes Sure His Driveway Is Always Clear Of Snow
Nobody said it was easy being a Vikings fan, but when your neighbor is Kirk Cousins, you have to show your purple pride and Minnesota Nice. When Cousins first came to Minnesota I remember seeing an interview with him and his wife and young son and I thought to myself not only were they the cutest couple, but he and his wife seemed so incredibly nice. That has not changed although I do joke that Cousins is a robot since he is always so cool and calm during games.
CBS News
NEXT Weather Alert: Drawn-out snow storm could leave metro with 8-10 inches by Thursday
MINNEAPOLIS -- More rounds of shoveling and plowing are in store for many Minnesotans this week. The Twin Cities were downgraded Tuesday night from a Winter Storm Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory. Southwestern Minnesota will also be downgraded at midnight Wednesday. The advisory mainly warns of poor road conditions and possible blowing snow.
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 0