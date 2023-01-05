Read full article on original website
Arkansas Game and Fish hosting the 'Big Squirrel Challenge'
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Arkansas Game And Fish is hosting the big squirrel challenge this weekend. Participants can start hunting at noon on Jan. 13 through 30 minutes after sunset, then hunt again 30 minutes before sunrise until weigh-in at noon on Jan. 14. The goal of the challenge is to hunt and gather squirrels to have the heaviest three squirrel bag.
Kentucky boy's book developed into animated cartoon narrated by Master P
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Master P announced that the children's book he cosigned by a blind 7-year-old in Kentucky has now been transformed into an animated cartoon. Adventures with Malakai: Teamwork Makes the Dream Work, written by little Malakai Roberts and Percy Miller and animated by Ola Betiku, is about teamwork and overcoming adversity.
