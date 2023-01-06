Virginia Tech received a huge boost to their defensive line when Norell Pollard announced via social media that he will be returning to Blacksburg, Virginia next fall. The fifth year senior was named a Captain ahead of the 2022 season and started in all 11 games. The seasoned defensive lineman has recorded 94 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, 2 fumble recoveries and 3 forced fumbles in his playing career.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 4 HOURS AGO