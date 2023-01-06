ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnet County, TX

Jan. 1, 2023 swearing in ceremony in Burnet County

By News Staff
The Highlander
The Highlander
 5 days ago
Jan. 1, 2023 swearing in ceremony in Burnet County News Staff Fri, 01/06/2023 - 10:29 Image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PFTp8_0k60X4Lh00 From left) County Commissioner, Precinct 2, Damon Beierle; 424th District Court Judge Evan Stubbs; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Jane Marie Hurst; County Judge James Oakley; County Court at Law, Cody Henson; County Commissioner, Precinct 4, Joe Don Dockery; County Clerk, Vicinta Stafford; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Debra Bindseil; County Treasurer, Karrie Crownover; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Lisa Whitehead; District Clerk, Casie Walker; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Roxanne Nelson.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AIT9Q_0k60X4Lh00 Burnet County Pct. 2 County Commissioner Damon Beierle, who took the oath of office, and his wife, Monica, were among attendees at the swearing in ceremony Jan. 1, 2023 at the Burnet County Courthouse. Contributed photo/BCRW
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XWw1C_0k60X4Lh00 Johnnie Bindseil assisted his wife Debbie Bindseil as she was sworn in Jan. 1, 2023 as Burnet County precinct 4 justice of the peace at a ceremony at the Burnet County Courthouse. Contributed photo/BCRW
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aKhEH_0k60X4Lh00 Cody Henson took the oath of office to become the Burnet County court-at-law judge on Jan. 1, 2023 at the Burnet County Courthouse. He is pictured here with his wife Susan and their children. Contributed photo/BCRW
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Buu1T_0k60X4Lh00 Karrie Crownover was sworn in as county treasure for Burnet County on Jan. 1, 2023. She is pictured with her husband, Laine, and her daughter Bo and son Tripp. Contributed photo/BCRW
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0riUht_0k60X4Lh00 Vicinta Stafford was sworn in Jan. 1, 2023 as Burnet County Clerk. Her husband Jason and son Mason attended the event at the courthouse in Burnet. Contributed photo/BCRW
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D5RVa_0k60X4Lh00 Burnet County Judge James Oakley was sworn in on Jan. 1, 2023 at the Burnet County Courthouse. He is pictured here with his wife, Julie. Contributed photo/BCRW
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RotqR_0k60X4Lh00 Casie Walker, sworn in as Burnet County district clerk, sworn in by outgoing county clerk Janet Parker, is pictured here with her husband Brett. Contributed photo/BCRW
  • Vicinta Stafford was sworn in Jan. 1, 2023 as Burnet County Clerk. Her husband Jason and son Mason attended the event at the courthouse in Burnet. Contributed/Burnet County Republican Women
Body

Several recently elected and re-reelected public officials swore the oath of office for their respective positions Jan. 1 in Burnet at the County Courthouse. (From left) County Commissioner, Precinct 2, Damon Beierle; 424th District Court Judge Evan Stubbs; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Jane Marie Hurst; County Judge James Oakley; County Court at Law, Cody Henson; County Commissioner, Precinct 4, Joe Don Dockery; County Clerk, Vicinta Stafford; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Debra Bindseil; County Treasurer, Karrie Crownover; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Lisa Whitehead; District Clerk, Casie Walker; and Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Roxanne Nelson. Photo by Raymond V. Whelan/The Highlander

Comments / 0

Related
The Highlander

Library fracas, new leadership and land swap contoversy among the top 2022 stories in the Llano County area

Library fracas, new leadership and land swap contoversy among the top 2022 stories in the Llano County area Phil Reynolds Staff Writer Tue, 01/10/2023 - 02:25 Image A proposal to trade some county-owned land for land owned by the city of Llano, including the Kuykendall Center, began in late spring and continued through the end of the year. File photos ...
LLANO COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County commissioners call for legislation to end property tax loophole

Members of the Williamson County Commissioners Court gave an update on their priorities for the Texas legislative session Jan. 10. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Members of the Williamson County Commissioners Court discussed legislative priorities Jan. 10 as state lawmakers met for the first day of the Texas legislative session, focusing on potential bills to close tax loopholes that allow public facility corporations to remove properties from a government body’s tax rolls.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Battle for Belton Confederate Statue Removal Carries to 2023

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) — The Bell County Commissioners Court met early this morning to tackle an ongoing controversial agenda, the confederate soldier statue on the northwest corner of Courthouse Square. For the past few years, some county leaders and members of the community have been advocating for the...
BELTON, TX
The Highlander

MFISD launches leadership search

MFISD launches leadership search Connie Swinney Associate Editor Tue, 01/10/2023 - 02:25 Image Body The Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees launched discussion on Jan. 6 at a special meeting about how the district should proceed in finding new leadership as the departure date of the...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 5, 2023

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 5, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Bella Sera gets OK to expand original Marble Falls location

The Marble Falls City Council on Jan. 3 approved a right-of-way abandonment that will allow Bella Sera Italian Restaurant to expand the building and rework the parking lot at its original site, 1125 U.S. 281. Improvements include adding more than 3,000 square-feet of interior space and making the parking lot...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
B106

Time to Celebrate Marcus Simmons Day in Killeen, Texas

(Killeen, Texas) We all need a party to pick us up out of the post-holidays slump, so you’re all invited to come out and celebrate the wonderful life of Marcus Simmons. Marcus was an amazing individual who unfortunately passed away in May 2009 from sickle cell complications. Since then, his family has endeavored to keep his spirit of positivity and love of his community alive and share it with the good people of Central Texas.
KILLEEN, TX
KTBS

A new Texas bill could extend gun-carrying privileges to public schools

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy. The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen....
TEXAS STATE
The Highlander

Commissioners make key appointments

Commissioners make key appointments Raymond V. Whelan Staff Writer Fri, 12/30/2022 - 02:16 Image The final 2022 regular meeting of the Burnet County Commissioners Court proceeded quietly. (From left) Precinct 1 Commissioner Jim Luther Jr., Precinct 2 Commissioner Damon Beierle, Precinct 4 Commissioner Joe Don Dockery and; Precinct 4 Commissioner Billy Wall. (Behind the commissioners, from left) First Assistant County Auditor Cindy Dalrymple, County Human Resources Director...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
The Highlander

The Highlander

186
Followers
213
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The Highlander

Comments / 0

Community Policy