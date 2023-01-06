Jan. 1, 2023 swearing in ceremony in Burnet County
- From left) County Commissioner, Precinct 2, Damon Beierle; 424th District Court Judge Evan Stubbs; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Jane Marie Hurst; County Judge James Oakley; County Court at Law, Cody Henson; County Commissioner, Precinct 4, Joe Don Dockery; County Clerk, Vicinta Stafford; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Debra Bindseil; County Treasurer, Karrie Crownover; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Lisa Whitehead; District Clerk, Casie Walker; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Roxanne Nelson.
- Burnet County Pct. 2 County Commissioner Damon Beierle, who took the oath of office, and his wife, Monica, were among attendees at the swearing in ceremony Jan. 1, 2023 at the Burnet County Courthouse. Contributed photo/BCRW
- Johnnie Bindseil assisted his wife Debbie Bindseil as she was sworn in Jan. 1, 2023 as Burnet County precinct 4 justice of the peace at a ceremony at the Burnet County Courthouse. Contributed photo/BCRW
- Cody Henson took the oath of office to become the Burnet County court-at-law judge on Jan. 1, 2023 at the Burnet County Courthouse. He is pictured here with his wife Susan and their children. Contributed photo/BCRW
- Karrie Crownover was sworn in as county treasure for Burnet County on Jan. 1, 2023. She is pictured with her husband, Laine, and her daughter Bo and son Tripp. Contributed photo/BCRW
- Vicinta Stafford was sworn in Jan. 1, 2023 as Burnet County Clerk. Her husband Jason and son Mason attended the event at the courthouse in Burnet. Contributed photo/BCRW
- Burnet County Judge James Oakley was sworn in on Jan. 1, 2023 at the Burnet County Courthouse. He is pictured here with his wife, Julie. Contributed photo/BCRW
- Casie Walker, sworn in as Burnet County district clerk, sworn in by outgoing county clerk Janet Parker, is pictured here with her husband Brett. Contributed photo/BCRW
Several recently elected and re-reelected public officials swore the oath of office for their respective positions Jan. 1 in Burnet at the County Courthouse. (From left) County Commissioner, Precinct 2, Damon Beierle; 424th District Court Judge Evan Stubbs; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Jane Marie Hurst; County Judge James Oakley; County Court at Law, Cody Henson; County Commissioner, Precinct 4, Joe Don Dockery; County Clerk, Vicinta Stafford; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Debra Bindseil; County Treasurer, Karrie Crownover; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Lisa Whitehead; District Clerk, Casie Walker; and Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Roxanne Nelson.
