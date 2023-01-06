Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kezi.com
Early morning vehicle pursuit leads to crash, arrest
EUGENE, Ore. – A man is in police custody Monday after leading police on an early morning vehicle chase through the city, according to Eugene Police Department. EPD said the incident began at about 5:16 a.m. on January 9 when an officer in his patrol vehicle was nearly struck by a pick-up truck that police said was driving recklessly on west Sixth Avenue. EPD said the officer went after the truck, but when the officer tried to pull over the vehicle the driver refused to stop and sped north on Highway 99. EPD said the truck passed another officer near Highway 99 and Prairie Road. Police said both officers agreed the operator of the truck was driving recklessly and posed a risk to the public, and initiated a pursuit.
KVAL
Eugene Police: 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run at W. 7th Ave and Van Buren
UPDATE (1/10/2023): "The vehicle has been located and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to please call 541.682.5138," EPD said in a statement. --- EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police say a 17-year-old male is the victim in a pedestrian hit-and-run Sunday night at W. 7th Avenue and Van Buren.
philomathnews.com
Highway 20 crash near Hyak Park kills Albany man
A trailer that detached from a hitch and hit another vehicle led to a crash Wednesday that killed a 69-year-old Albany man, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies responded at 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 4 to the incident on Highway 20 near Hyak Park west of Albany. The...
kezi.com
Man who allegedly ran across street suffers head injury in car collision
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car while unlawfully running across Main Street on Friday night, according to Springfield Police Department. Springfield police said officers responded to a reported vehicle-pedestrian crash at the intersection of Main Street and 42nd Street at...
kezi.com
Man walking along Highway 126 struck and killed by car, OSP says
WALTERVILLE, Ore. -- A man is dead after a vehicle struck him on Highway 126 after dark Thursday night, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said they and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported vehicle and pedestrian collision on Highway 126 near Latta Road at about 6:09 p.m. on January 5. Troopers said their initial investigation revealed that Brandon Philes, 50, of Springfield, had been walking on the eastbound fog line of the highway when he was struck by an eastbound Subaru Outback. OSP said Philes was declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel.
kezi.com
Man convicted of shooting at police officer dies in prison
UMATILLA, Ore. -- A Lane County man who was convicted in 2018 of shooting an Oregon State Police Trooper has passed away in prison, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. According to court documents, Edward P. Dungan, then 31, fired a gun at an OSP trooper during a traffic...
kezi.com
Detached trailer leads to fatal crash on Highway 20
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A trailer that detached from its towing vehicle while in transit caused a fatal crash near Hyak Park Wednesday afternoon, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO said they responded to a crash on Highway 20 near Hyak park at about 3:50 p.m. on...
kezi.com
Man arrested for fatal Highway 20 crash outside Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. – A man has been arrested in connection to a December 18 head-on collision that left a 47-year-old woman dead, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. The BCSO said that on December 18, a westbound Volkswagen Touareg later found to be operated by Serrano Patrick, 24, left its lane during a curve and struck an eastbound Honda CRV, operated by Andrea Thornberry, 47. The BCSO said Thornberry suffered fatal injuries in the crash, and Patrick was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
kezi.com
Eugene police respond to gunshot wound call, suspect in custody
EUGENE, Ore. -- A suspect is in custody after an alleged shooting sent one man to the hospital. Police said they responded to a call about a gunshot wound on 2900 Allane Avenue near HWY 99 in Eugene, on Saturday, January 7 at 10:40 a.m. Police say the suspect, Dustin...
kptv.com
Driver dies after being ejected from car during crash on SR-14 overpass
The ceremony will take place at the State Capitol in Salem at 1 p.m. One of the quiet struggles for many Oregonians that can fly under the radar is food insecurity.
kezi.com
Officials searching for missing man in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore.- Officials are on the lookout for a missing and endangered man. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 83-year-old Clarence Taylor of Mapleton. He goes by the name of ‘Chuck’. Taylor has dementia and is believed to have wandered away from his residence in the 88000blk of Chestnut St. in Mapleton sometime late Saturday night.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Fire damages hotel room
Fire damaged a hotel room in the 1800 block of South Main Street Friday evening, Jan. 7, Lebanon Fire District reported. At approximately 9:50 p.m., LFD personnel responded to a report of a structure fire, but when they arrived at the scene, the battalion chief reported nothing showing and began investigating.
kykn.com
One Arrested after Minor Traffic Crash in Salem
Salem, Ore. — One man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after a minor traffic collision led to gunfire and assault. At approximately 4:40 p.m. on January 3, Salem Police officers responded to the intersection of Lancaster DR and Market ST NE on the report of a traffic crash. Officers learned the male driver of a crossover sedan used a firearm to shoot at a mid-size SUV he believed struck his vehicle. The man driving the SUV was pulling over to the side of the road when the driver of the sedan, identified as Samuel Bailey Caster-Winegeart, approached the SUV, and yelled a racial slur at the driver who is Black. Caster-Winegeart, who is White, then punched through the partially-open window of the SUV, striking the driver of the SUV in the face.
kptv.com
Former ODOT employees sentenced to prison for 16-year crime spree
OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – Three former Oregon Department of Transportation employees were sentenced to up to 12 years in prison Friday after reselling stolen equipment worth millions of dollars. According to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, the former employees and one of their spouses used their positions...
kptv.com
Money stolen from safe at Oak Grove bar in a matter of minutes, employees say
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) — In less than five minutes, two people broke into an Oak Grove bar and stole a significant amount of cash from the safe early Saturday morning. Lisa Taylor is a bartender at McQueen’s Bar and Grill on Southeast River Road. She said the bar’s...
KVAL
Do you recognize this vehicle? New photos show suspect vehicle sought in hit-and-run
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has released new photos showing a black sedan sought in a hit-and-run crash at 6th and Lincoln that sent a woman to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. The 60-year-old woman was struck in a crosswalk just after 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday,...
Approximately 30 cats dead after fire at Silverton cat rescue
A fire at a Silverton cat rescue took the lives of dozens of cats and caused an estimated $700,000 in damage to the home the fire took place, fire officials said.
Oregon State Police uncover large illegal marijuana operation in Marion County
Oregon State Police say investigators uncovered 2,578 marijuana plants, 53 pounds of processed marijuana and over $5000 in proceeds on Dec. 28, 2022, after serving search warrants at three locations in Marion County.
yachatsnews.com
Owner of embattled wrecking yard sues city of Waldport for $2.35 million, claiming it interfered with his business
The owner of a Waldport wrecking yard who has been fighting with the city of Waldport for a year over its operations and cleanup, has filed a lawsuit against the city seeking $2.35 million in damages. Richard Fidlin of Waldport claims city officials used false allegations of nuisance and environmental...
KATU.com
Man accused of attacking woman in Salem park previously had identical charges dismissed
SALEM, Ore. — A 25-year-old man was arrested after attempting to assault a woman in Minto-Brown Island Park on Monday. David William Belluno was detained by police after he allegedly stalked a female jogger, grabbed her by the throat, and attempted to drag her off the path. The woman managed to fight him off, and Belluno was arrested after he became stranded in a high-water area of the park.
