Albany, OR

kezi.com

Early morning vehicle pursuit leads to crash, arrest

EUGENE, Ore. – A man is in police custody Monday after leading police on an early morning vehicle chase through the city, according to Eugene Police Department. EPD said the incident began at about 5:16 a.m. on January 9 when an officer in his patrol vehicle was nearly struck by a pick-up truck that police said was driving recklessly on west Sixth Avenue. EPD said the officer went after the truck, but when the officer tried to pull over the vehicle the driver refused to stop and sped north on Highway 99. EPD said the truck passed another officer near Highway 99 and Prairie Road. Police said both officers agreed the operator of the truck was driving recklessly and posed a risk to the public, and initiated a pursuit.
EUGENE, OR
philomathnews.com

Highway 20 crash near Hyak Park kills Albany man

A trailer that detached from a hitch and hit another vehicle led to a crash Wednesday that killed a 69-year-old Albany man, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies responded at 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 4 to the incident on Highway 20 near Hyak Park west of Albany. The...
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Man walking along Highway 126 struck and killed by car, OSP says

WALTERVILLE, Ore. -- A man is dead after a vehicle struck him on Highway 126 after dark Thursday night, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said they and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported vehicle and pedestrian collision on Highway 126 near Latta Road at about 6:09 p.m. on January 5. Troopers said their initial investigation revealed that Brandon Philes, 50, of Springfield, had been walking on the eastbound fog line of the highway when he was struck by an eastbound Subaru Outback. OSP said Philes was declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Man convicted of shooting at police officer dies in prison

UMATILLA, Ore. -- A Lane County man who was convicted in 2018 of shooting an Oregon State Police Trooper has passed away in prison, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. According to court documents, Edward P. Dungan, then 31, fired a gun at an OSP trooper during a traffic...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

BENTON COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Man arrested for fatal Highway 20 crash outside Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A man has been arrested in connection to a December 18 head-on collision that left a 47-year-old woman dead, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. The BCSO said that on December 18, a westbound Volkswagen Touareg later found to be operated by Serrano Patrick, 24, left its lane during a curve and struck an eastbound Honda CRV, operated by Andrea Thornberry, 47. The BCSO said Thornberry suffered fatal injuries in the crash, and Patrick was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police respond to gunshot wound call, suspect in custody

EUGENE, Ore. -- A suspect is in custody after an alleged shooting sent one man to the hospital. Police said they responded to a call about a gunshot wound on 2900 Allane Avenue near HWY 99 in Eugene, on Saturday, January 7 at 10:40 a.m. Police say the suspect, Dustin...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Officials searching for missing man in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore.- Officials are on the lookout for a missing and endangered man. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 83-year-old Clarence Taylor of Mapleton. He goes by the name of ‘Chuck’. Taylor has dementia and is believed to have wandered away from his residence in the 88000blk of Chestnut St. in Mapleton sometime late Saturday night.
LANE COUNTY, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Fire damages hotel room

Fire damaged a hotel room in the 1800 block of South Main Street Friday evening, Jan. 7, Lebanon Fire District reported. At approximately 9:50 p.m., LFD personnel responded to a report of a structure fire, but when they arrived at the scene, the battalion chief reported nothing showing and began investigating.
LEBANON, OR
kykn.com

One Arrested after Minor Traffic Crash in Salem

Salem, Ore. — One man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after a minor traffic collision led to gunfire and assault. At approximately 4:40 p.m. on January 3, Salem Police officers responded to the intersection of Lancaster DR and Market ST NE on the report of a traffic crash. Officers learned the male driver of a crossover sedan used a firearm to shoot at a mid-size SUV he believed struck his vehicle. The man driving the SUV was pulling over to the side of the road when the driver of the sedan, identified as Samuel Bailey Caster-Winegeart, approached the SUV, and yelled a racial slur at the driver who is Black. Caster-Winegeart, who is White, then punched through the partially-open window of the SUV, striking the driver of the SUV in the face.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Former ODOT employees sentenced to prison for 16-year crime spree

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – Three former Oregon Department of Transportation employees were sentenced to up to 12 years in prison Friday after reselling stolen equipment worth millions of dollars. According to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, the former employees and one of their spouses used their positions...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
KATU.com

Man accused of attacking woman in Salem park previously had identical charges dismissed

SALEM, Ore. — A 25-year-old man was arrested after attempting to assault a woman in Minto-Brown Island Park on Monday. David William Belluno was detained by police after he allegedly stalked a female jogger, grabbed her by the throat, and attempted to drag her off the path. The woman managed to fight him off, and Belluno was arrested after he became stranded in a high-water area of the park.
SALEM, OR

