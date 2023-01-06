Read full article on original website
Prepare for US house prices to slump, unemployment to spike, and a recession to set in, Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff says
Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff expects a slump in US house prices and a wave of job losses. The Fed will likely have to keep interest rates higher for a while to crush inflation, he said. Rogoff expects that to hit asset prices and economic growth, making a recession a near...
Stocks will plunge 3% on Thursday if December inflation comes in higher than expected, JPMorgan says
Thursday's CPI report could jolt markets in a big way, according to a note from JPMorgan. The bank said the S&P 500 could plunge as much as 3% if inflation is higher than expected. JPMorgan said the most likely scenario is for inflation to come in around consensus estimates, which...
Top Biden advisor says the U.S. economy has a ‘fighting chance’ of avoiding a recession with a ‘soft landing’
It’s hard to avoid the doom and gloom about where the U.S. economy is headed. High-profile business leaders and top economists have been warning for months about a looming recession, with many criticizing the Fed for keeping interest rates too high in its effort to tame inflation. But Heather...
The Fed is embarrassed about its inflation mistake and will likely go too far in raising interest rates, former Fed president says
The Fed blew it on inflation and it will likely hike interest rates too far, according to former Fed President Richard Fisher. Central bankers have signaled they will raise rates past 5%, with a possible 25- to 50-basis-point hike in February. Stocks may not have priced in rates that high,...
CNBC
Where to keep your cash amid high inflation and rising interest rates: It's 'a little tricky,' says expert
Picking the right place for short-term savings can be "tricky" amid high inflation and rising interest rates. While there have been signs of slowing inflation, the Federal Reserve expects higher interest rates to continue. Experts cover what to expect from savings, certificates of deposit and Series I bonds. Investors have...
The looming recession will stop short of a full-blown financial crisis because the Fed is still in control, ex-NY Fed chief Bill Dudley says
A looming economic recession won't spiral into a full blown financial crisis, according to ex-NY Fed chief Bill Dudley. That's because the recession, which is "pretty likely" according to Dudley, will be induced by the Fed. "I think this is a recession where the Fed has the controls, when they...
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Four days until automatic payments between $1,827 & $4,555 start hitting accounts – birthday determines if you get money
THE first batch of new Social Security checks for 2023 worth up to $4,555 will be going out in just days and it could arrive to you depending on when your birthday lands. This year, benefits for retirees will be boosted thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increasing by 8.7 percent.
Fed’s 2% inflation target means deep recession, says BlackRock
If the Federal Reserve wants to drive inflation down to its target of 2%, it will force a deep recession, according to BlackRock’s 2023 Outlook. The central bank is using an old tool for the new problem of production constraints, BlackRock analysts wrote. The Fed’s increases of its funds rate will do little to tame inflation that has already sent bond yields soaring while grounding equities and fixed income.
More interest rate hikes coming? Fed will remain committed to reducing inflation, official says
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – The Federal Reserve remains committed to reducing inflation in the U.S. economy, an official told an audience at the 21st Annual Economic Forecast Forum on Friday afternoon. According to Tom Barkin, the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, demand for goods...
Recession is likely to bump inflation out of the driver's seat for the economy — so investors should brace for uncertainty, Mohamed El-Erian says
"In this new year, recession, actual and feared, has joined inflation in the driver seat of the global economy and is likely to displace it," El-Erian said.
The Fed wants a recession and is desperate to convince markets it's serious about bringing inflation down, Bank of America chief economist says
The Fed wants a recession to convince markets it's serious about bringing inflation down, BofA's chief economist Ethan Harris said. "They told us they want a weak economy. I think that's a very friendly way of saying you want a recession," Harris warned. He predicted the central bank would raise...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price targets include new $14K dip as Fed’s Powell avoids inflation
Bitcoin (BTC) traders faced disappointment at the Jan. 10 Wall Street open after the United States Federal Reserve declined to comment on future policy. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it stayed flat at around $17,250 on Bitstamp. Hopes had focused on a fresh BTC price...
Quartz
Why Goldman Sachs is no longer predicting a recession for the euro zone
After scaling back its darkest forecasts for the European economy in November, Goldman Sachs has now fully withdrawn its recession call for the euro area. Economists working under Sven Jari Stehn say they now anticipate a growth rate of 0.6% for the euro area in 2023. Previously, they had predicted an economic contraction of 0.1% for the region.
The December inflation report will make the Fed realize it'll be more costly to plunge the US into recession than dial back on interest rate hikes, Fundstrat says
December CPI will make the Fed realize a recession is more costly than pivoting on rate hikes, Fundstrat said. Fundstrat's Tom Lee has predicted the Fed will soon ease up on rates hikes. The S&P 500 could jump 20% this year as the Fed narrative changes, Lee said. The December...
Americans see inflation cooling further over the next year, NY Fed survey shows
U.S. households are becoming more optimistic about inflation, with consumers seeing prices falling to 5% one year from now, the lowest level since July 2021.
CNBC
Currency experts are turning bullish on the euro as Europe looks to hold off a recession
"The euro is trading within its late December range, but incoming data since the beginning of 2023 suggest to us that it should be stronger," Steve Englander, head of global G-10 FX research at Standard Chartered, said in a note Monday. Incoming data trends suggest a need for continued hawkishness...
BlackRock’s CIO Rieder says Fed overtightening ‘dangerous’ to many business sectors
BlackRock’s Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income Rick Rieder sat down with FOX Business on Monday to discuss the likelihood of interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2023
New inflation data to be released as Federal Reserve weighs another interest rate hike
The government is expected to release new inflation data Thursday. Lori Bettinger, the president of BancAlliance and a former director of the Troubled Asset Relief Program at the Treasury Department, joined CBS News after the closing bell on Wall Street to discuss the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation and how investors are reacting.
morningbrew.com
The bank(s) who cried recession
Contextualizing the finance news you need to know. Before the rest of us could pack up our holiday cheer, the world’s Big Banks™ were done being merry. With headlines like HSBC’s “Looking for the silver lining” and Fidelity’s “Navigating the polycrisis” (*gulp*), the financial industry’s new year outlooks are giving doom and gloom (and a smidgen of hope for a rosy rebound at some point, of course).
