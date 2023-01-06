ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed’s 2% inflation target means deep recession, says BlackRock

If the Federal Reserve wants to drive inflation down to its target of 2%, it will force a deep recession, according to BlackRock’s 2023 Outlook. The central bank is using an old tool for the new problem of production constraints, BlackRock analysts wrote. The Fed’s increases of its funds rate will do little to tame inflation that has already sent bond yields soaring while grounding equities and fixed income.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price targets include new $14K dip as Fed’s Powell avoids inflation

Bitcoin (BTC) traders faced disappointment at the Jan. 10 Wall Street open after the United States Federal Reserve declined to comment on future policy. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it stayed flat at around $17,250 on Bitstamp. Hopes had focused on a fresh BTC price...
Quartz

Why Goldman Sachs is no longer predicting a recession for the euro zone

After scaling back its darkest forecasts for the European economy in November, Goldman Sachs has now fully withdrawn its recession call for the euro area. Economists working under Sven Jari Stehn say they now anticipate a growth rate of 0.6% for the euro area in 2023. Previously, they had predicted an economic contraction of 0.1% for the region.
morningbrew.com

The bank(s) who cried recession

Contextualizing the finance news you need to know. Before the rest of us could pack up our holiday cheer, the world’s Big Banks™ were done being merry. With headlines like HSBC’s “Looking for the silver lining” and Fidelity’s “Navigating the polycrisis” (*gulp*), the financial industry’s new year outlooks are giving doom and gloom (and a smidgen of hope for a rosy rebound at some point, of course).
