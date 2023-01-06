Senate Majority Whip Steve Hinebauch (SD18, Wibaux) discusses his bill to increase compensation for participants of Montana’s Block Management program which provides incentives for landowners to allow public hunting on their private property. Then, Governor Greg Gianforte stopped in-studio to discuss measures the state has taken, and has planned, to combat rising crime, as well as promote his budget proposal to refund a portion of the state’s budget surplus through property tax rebates.

MONTANA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO