Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
Downtown Farmer's Market Confirmed to Move to New Downtown Park in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
Swift Creek Loop Trail at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve Re-Opens After Boardwalk ReplacementJames TulianoCary, NC
Affordable homeownership opportunity in Chapel HillThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
North Carolina Courage re-sign Pinto to 3-year dealThe Triangle TribuneCary, NC
Related
Fighting Irish Legacy Heading Back to Notre Dame This Weekend
On Saturday, Notre Dame will hold its first Junior Day of the new year. The staff will focus its attention on the class of 2024 and is set to host a variety of prospects. As of today, six Notre Dame commits are expected on campus. Quarterback CJ Carr, receiver Cam Williams, offensive lineman Peter Jones, defensive lineman Owen Wafle, cornerback Karson Hobbs and tight end Jack Larsen have plans to be in South Bend. We are still trying to confirm if running back Aneyas Williams will be on campus.
und.com
Irish Prevail over Georgia Tech in Overtime, 73-72
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame men’s basketball squad (9-8, 1-5) can take a big sigh of relief as they got the ACC monkey off its back with a hard-fought 73-72 overtime win over Georgia Tech (8-8, 1-5) on Tuesday night inside Purcell Pavilion. Down seven points with 2:20 to go in regulation, the Irish stormed back to tie it at 65-all and even had a chance to win it a the buzzer. Then fought punch-for-punch in overtime, as a last-second defensive stand sealed it.
Does Sam Hartman Make Notre Dame A National Championship Contender
Irish Breakdown discusses whether or not landing Sam Hartman makes Notre Dame a title contender in 2023
und.com
Notre Dame falls to North Carolina in Top-25 Battle, 60-50
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — After three consecutive wins to begin play in what is a chaotic ACC, No. 4 Notre Dame (12-2, 3-1) fell at No. 22 North Carolina (10-5, 1-3) on Sunday, 60-50. It was a physical game on both ends of the floor, with 39 total fouls between the teams. Notre Dame had what was by far its worst shooting game of the year, finishing with just a 28.1 percent success rate. The Irish had not been held under 40 percent this year. They were uncharacteristically off from behind the arc, going just 2-22.
und.com
Game 17 Preview: Irish vs. Yellow Jackets
GAME 17:NOTRE DAME (8-8, 0-5) vs GEORGIA TECH (8-7, 1-4) SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame men’s basketball squad is back at home and will look to get that ACC monkey off its back in a matchup with Georgia Tech on Tuesday, Jan. 10, inside Purcell Pavilion. The Fighting Irish (8-8, 0-5) will tip off against the Yellow Jackets (8-7, 1-4) at 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network.
saturdaytradition.com
Former MSU DB reveals in-state transfer commitment
A former Michigan State defensive back has made his transfer commitment choice. Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior, announced Monday that he would commit to Western Michigan after spending four years with the Spartans. A Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is staying in his home state and will have the chance to...
und.com
Irish Set to Play in 11th Annual ALS Awareness Game at Fenway Park
The Red Sox and Boston College have announced the 2023 Eagles’ ALS Awareness Game at Fenway Park will be played on Friday, May 19, on the first day of the three-game series between the Irish and Eagles. Notre Dame is set to play Boston College in the final series of the 2023 regular season on May 19-21, with first pitch on Friday set for 7 p.m.
max983.net
Plymouth High School Teacher Receives Diamond Coach Award
A local teacher has been awarded the National Speech & Debate Association’s Diamond Coach Award. David McKenzie was recognized for his professional career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education. This is his seventh Diamond Coach Award. Since 1925, the National Speech & Debate Association has...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South Bend
South Bend might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from South Bend.
abc57.com
South Bend International Airport responds to FAA computer outage
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend International Airport is responding to the nationwide grounding of planes, following an outage through the Federal Aviation Administration. "The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. ET to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information by fully restoring the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. Travelers should check their flight status with the airline they are flying on. We have three morning departures that have been impacted," the airport said in a statement.
WNDU
Rehab project for Angela Boulevard bridge approved
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Commissioners approved plans on Tuesday to rehabilitate the Angela Boulevard bridge in over the St. Joseph River in South Bend. The project, which was approved unanimously, is part of the county’s major bridge rehab projects. Officials say the bridge is in...
WNDU
Teens arraigned in murder of St. Joe Co. corrections officer
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit has identified the pedestrian as Jonathan Simanton, 51, of Goshen. Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.
abc57.com
Neighbors react to fatal crash involving two semis on U.S. 12
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Neighbors who live close to U.S. 12, where a crash involving two semis resulted in the deaths of two people on Monday, say the crash sounded like a bomb going off, and now they’re saying accidents seem to be more and more common on the road.
95.3 MNC
Warsaw woman killed in U.S. 30 crash
A Warsaw woman was killed in a crash on U.S. 30. The collision happened around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road when the 41-year-old Warsaw man driving car smashed into the back of a semi, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
abc57.com
South Bend Police warn public of Netflix text scam
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is warning the public about a recent text scam convincing victims that their Netflix account has been suspended. The text asks receivers to click on a link to recover their Netflix account. If you receive a text like this, do not...
abc57.com
ACLU sues City of Warsaw for incident involving police captain, chief
WARSAW, Ind. - The ACLU of Indiana is suing the City of Warsaw after a captain with the Warsaw Police Department allegedly held a man while investigating a New Year's party at the man's home in 2022, according to court documents. In the early hours of January 1, 2022, Chief...
rvbusiness.com
Jayco, Goshen Health Unveil Fitness Center, Medical Clinic
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. – RV manufacturer Jayco cut the ribbon on its new Family Care Clinic at 109 W. U.S. 20, Middlebury, on Monday (Jan. 9), making it the first RV OEM in Elkhart County to offer such a facility to its employees and their families. For roughly 15 years,...
abc57.com
Two dead after crash closes area of U.S. 12, Portage Road near Niles
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Two people have died following a crash involving two semi-trucks on US-12, near Portage Road, in Berrien County Monday. The driver of a liquid-propane hauler was traveling eastbound on US-12 when the driver crossed the median and struck a gasoline hauler head-on, according to Michigan State Police.
WNDU
Elkhart County RV-maker builds healthcare clinic for employees at work
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County RV-maker has put health care within walking distance of many of its workers. “It’s so convenient, and we don’t have to leave work. We can come right across the parking lot and come right here,” said Jayco VP of Marketing Trey Miller after ribbon cutting ceremonies marked the opening of a new health clinic for workers and their family members on Jayco’s Middlebury campus. “Wasn’t feeling very well, called over and said, hey, I’d love to get in there. I feel like I have something with my sinuses. They were able to see me within a few hours. Came in and got a Z-pack and in a few days, I felt great.”
hometownnewsnow.com
Police Looking for Driver in New Year's Hit and Run
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened New Year’s Eve, leaving a local woman seriously injured. According to reports, Angel Egmer of La Porte was struck by a black Mustang after leaving Barker Pub in Michigan City Sunday night. The car allegedly drove over her a second time before fleeing the scene.
Comments / 0