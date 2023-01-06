ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

247Sports

Fighting Irish Legacy Heading Back to Notre Dame This Weekend

On Saturday, Notre Dame will hold its first Junior Day of the new year. The staff will focus its attention on the class of 2024 and is set to host a variety of prospects. As of today, six Notre Dame commits are expected on campus. Quarterback CJ Carr, receiver Cam Williams, offensive lineman Peter Jones, defensive lineman Owen Wafle, cornerback Karson Hobbs and tight end Jack Larsen have plans to be in South Bend. We are still trying to confirm if running back Aneyas Williams will be on campus.
SOUTH BEND, IN
und.com

Irish Prevail over Georgia Tech in Overtime, 73-72

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame men’s basketball squad (9-8, 1-5) can take a big sigh of relief as they got the ACC monkey off its back with a hard-fought 73-72 overtime win over Georgia Tech (8-8, 1-5) on Tuesday night inside Purcell Pavilion. Down seven points with 2:20 to go in regulation, the Irish stormed back to tie it at 65-all and even had a chance to win it a the buzzer. Then fought punch-for-punch in overtime, as a last-second defensive stand sealed it.
ATLANTA, GA
und.com

Notre Dame falls to North Carolina in Top-25 Battle, 60-50

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — After three consecutive wins to begin play in what is a chaotic ACC, No. 4 Notre Dame (12-2, 3-1) fell at No. 22 North Carolina (10-5, 1-3) on Sunday, 60-50. It was a physical game on both ends of the floor, with 39 total fouls between the teams. Notre Dame had what was by far its worst shooting game of the year, finishing with just a 28.1 percent success rate. The Irish had not been held under 40 percent this year. They were uncharacteristically off from behind the arc, going just 2-22.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
und.com

Game 17 Preview: Irish vs. Yellow Jackets

GAME 17:NOTRE DAME (8-8, 0-5) vs GEORGIA TECH (8-7, 1-4) SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame men’s basketball squad is back at home and will look to get that ACC monkey off its back in a matchup with Georgia Tech on Tuesday, Jan. 10, inside Purcell Pavilion. The Fighting Irish (8-8, 0-5) will tip off against the Yellow Jackets (8-7, 1-4) at 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network.
SOUTH BEND, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Former MSU DB reveals in-state transfer commitment

A former Michigan State defensive back has made his transfer commitment choice. Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior, announced Monday that he would commit to Western Michigan after spending four years with the Spartans. A Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is staying in his home state and will have the chance to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
und.com

Irish Set to Play in 11th Annual ALS Awareness Game at Fenway Park

The Red Sox and Boston College have announced the 2023 Eagles’ ALS Awareness Game at Fenway Park will be played on Friday, May 19, on the first day of the three-game series between the Irish and Eagles. Notre Dame is set to play Boston College in the final series of the 2023 regular season on May 19-21, with first pitch on Friday set for 7 p.m.
BOSTON, MA
max983.net

Plymouth High School Teacher Receives Diamond Coach Award

A local teacher has been awarded the National Speech & Debate Association’s Diamond Coach Award. David McKenzie was recognized for his professional career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education. This is his seventh Diamond Coach Award. Since 1925, the National Speech & Debate Association has...
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

South Bend International Airport responds to FAA computer outage

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend International Airport is responding to the nationwide grounding of planes, following an outage through the Federal Aviation Administration. "The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. ET to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information by fully restoring the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. Travelers should check their flight status with the airline they are flying on. We have three morning departures that have been impacted," the airport said in a statement.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Rehab project for Angela Boulevard bridge approved

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Commissioners approved plans on Tuesday to rehabilitate the Angela Boulevard bridge in over the St. Joseph River in South Bend. The project, which was approved unanimously, is part of the county’s major bridge rehab projects. Officials say the bridge is in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Neighbors react to fatal crash involving two semis on U.S. 12

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Neighbors who live close to U.S. 12, where a crash involving two semis resulted in the deaths of two people on Monday, say the crash sounded like a bomb going off, and now they’re saying accidents seem to be more and more common on the road.
NILES, MI
95.3 MNC

Warsaw woman killed in U.S. 30 crash

A Warsaw woman was killed in a crash on U.S. 30. The collision happened around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road when the 41-year-old Warsaw man driving car smashed into the back of a semi, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Police warn public of Netflix text scam

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is warning the public about a recent text scam convincing victims that their Netflix account has been suspended. The text asks receivers to click on a link to recover their Netflix account. If you receive a text like this, do not...
SOUTH BEND, IN
rvbusiness.com

Jayco, Goshen Health Unveil Fitness Center, Medical Clinic

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. – RV manufacturer Jayco cut the ribbon on its new Family Care Clinic at 109 W. U.S. 20, Middlebury, on Monday (Jan. 9), making it the first RV OEM in Elkhart County to offer such a facility to its employees and their families. For roughly 15 years,...
MIDDLEBURY, IN
abc57.com

Two dead after crash closes area of U.S. 12, Portage Road near Niles

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Two people have died following a crash involving two semi-trucks on US-12, near Portage Road, in Berrien County Monday. The driver of a liquid-propane hauler was traveling eastbound on US-12 when the driver crossed the median and struck a gasoline hauler head-on, according to Michigan State Police.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Elkhart County RV-maker builds healthcare clinic for employees at work

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County RV-maker has put health care within walking distance of many of its workers. “It’s so convenient, and we don’t have to leave work. We can come right across the parking lot and come right here,” said Jayco VP of Marketing Trey Miller after ribbon cutting ceremonies marked the opening of a new health clinic for workers and their family members on Jayco’s Middlebury campus. “Wasn’t feeling very well, called over and said, hey, I’d love to get in there. I feel like I have something with my sinuses. They were able to see me within a few hours. Came in and got a Z-pack and in a few days, I felt great.”
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Police Looking for Driver in New Year's Hit and Run

(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened New Year’s Eve, leaving a local woman seriously injured. According to reports, Angel Egmer of La Porte was struck by a black Mustang after leaving Barker Pub in Michigan City Sunday night. The car allegedly drove over her a second time before fleeing the scene.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

