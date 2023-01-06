This week we're perusing Mark Larson's photo's of Humboldt in 2022. We're also looking at a tragic killing in Eureka and how it appears to fit a tragically familiar pattern of domestic violence. In the wake of the Jan. 1 aftershock, which hit Rio Dell even harder than the Dec. 20 quake in some respects, we're talking about what help is needed, how local organizations and everyday people are pitching in, and how it's impacting the town's small community of restaurants. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt stories.

RIO DELL, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO