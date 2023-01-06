ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Norte County, CA

kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 2:39 p.m.–(Info on Highways 96 and 299] Flooding, Snow, and Wild Wind: Northwestern Californian Highways Take a Beating

The storms continue to pour rain, pile up snow, and throw wind at northwestern California today. While rain falls in the lower elevations, snow is blanketing the higher mountains. “A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of N Trinity County above 4500 ft thru 10 PM this evening,” according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. However, snow is already covering some areas. Chains are required on parts of Hwys 3 and 36. The Weather Service predicts, “Additional #snow accumulation of up to 10″ at Scott Mountain Summit [on Hwy 3]. Snow levels will rise overnight… .”
CALIFORNIA STATE
North Coast Journal

Woman Found Dead in Recycling was Likely Sheltering from Storm

The Eureka Police Department has identified the woman found dead among recycling being dropped off by a Recology truck at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center last week as 57-year-old Jestine Green, a woman who local outreach workers say had been living on the streets of Eureka for at least a couple of years.
kymkemp.com

Current Humboldt County Road Closures

Lily Rd. at p.m. 0.20, closest cross street is Meyers Rd. due to trees across road and in power lines. Shower’s Pass Closed at Mountain View post mile 17.11 due to culvert damage. Fickle Hill Road 7600-8600 Block multiple trees down and powerlines down PG&E is on scene. Coffee...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

State Announces $3M to Help Humboldt County Residents Impacted by the Recent Earthquakes

Senate Majority Leader Mike McGuire, Assemblymember Jim Wood, the State Office of Emergency Services and the California Department of Housing & Community Development have announced $3 million in available funding to aid residents impacted by the December 20 and January 1 earthquakes. The relief funds will focus on those most in need and help communities get back on their feet.
KTVU FOX 2

Woman found dead in Northern California recycling truck

EUREKA, Calif. - Police are investigating Sunday after a woman was found dead in a load of recycling picked up by a truck in Northern California. The body was discovered Thursday morning at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center in Humboldt County, according to the Eureka Police Department. Trucks deliver loads...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Preliminary 3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Northern California Coast

A preliminary 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 9:21 a.m. and was centered 35.7 miles west of Ferndale, 41.4 miles west of Fortuna and 44.9 miles west-southwest of Eureka, the USGS said. No...
FERNDALE, CA
kymkemp.com

Man Arrested After Early Morning Vandalism, Says Rio Dell PD

This is a press release from the Rio Dell Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01-10-23 at approximately 8:22 am, the Rio Dell Police Department responded to the 100 block of...
RIO DELL, CA
North Coast Journal

NCJ Preview: 2022 Photos, Domestic Violence and Relief in Rio Dell

This week we're perusing Mark Larson's photo's of Humboldt in 2022. We're also looking at a tragic killing in Eureka and how it appears to fit a tragically familiar pattern of domestic violence. In the wake of the Jan. 1 aftershock, which hit Rio Dell even harder than the Dec. 20 quake in some respects, we're talking about what help is needed, how local organizations and everyday people are pitching in, and how it's impacting the town's small community of restaurants. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt stories.
RIO DELL, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Hundreds, Perhaps Thousands of Humboldt County Residents Won’t Have Their Power Restored for Another Two Weeks, According to an Estimate From PG&E

Thousands of Humboldt County residents are still without electricity days after heavy rain and high winds knocked out power across the region. While power has been restored to the vast majority of Humboldt Bay area residents who lost power on Jan. 4, many others could be left in the dark for nearly two weeks.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

UPDATED: 3.6 Earthquake Strikes Near Fieldbrook

A preliminary magnitude-3.6 earthquake (which was first reported as a 3.5 before being downgrade to a 3.4 before being upgrade by USGS) struck near Fieldbrook at 10:32 a.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the temblor hit at a depth of 13.35 miles about a mile from Fieldbrook, 4 miles from McKinleyville and 6 miles from Arcata.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Pelican Bay Blues

An opinion piece about her experiences at Pelican Bay prison in Del Norte County by Cecelia Holland who wrote the book My Brother’s Keeper II: Voices: Writing and Art by the Men of Pelican Bay:. The class meets in an old mess hall—bare concrete walls, metal tables bolted to...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA

