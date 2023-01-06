Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:39 p.m.–(Info on Highways 96 and 299] Flooding, Snow, and Wild Wind: Northwestern Californian Highways Take a Beating
The storms continue to pour rain, pile up snow, and throw wind at northwestern California today. While rain falls in the lower elevations, snow is blanketing the higher mountains. “A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of N Trinity County above 4500 ft thru 10 PM this evening,” according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. However, snow is already covering some areas. Chains are required on parts of Hwys 3 and 36. The Weather Service predicts, “Additional #snow accumulation of up to 10″ at Scott Mountain Summit [on Hwy 3]. Snow levels will rise overnight… .”
kymkemp.com
3.5 Earthquake Centered Near McKinleyville
According to the National Weather Service in Eureka, “A magnitude 3.5 earthquake occurred 4 miles east of McKinleyville, CA at 10:32 AM PST. There is no tsunami threat.”
North Coast Journal
Woman Found Dead in Recycling was Likely Sheltering from Storm
The Eureka Police Department has identified the woman found dead among recycling being dropped off by a Recology truck at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center last week as 57-year-old Jestine Green, a woman who local outreach workers say had been living on the streets of Eureka for at least a couple of years.
kymkemp.com
Apartment Building Evacuated Yesterday in Rio Dell Barely Survived the 1964 Flood
Yesterday, Rio Dell Police notified about a dozen residents they had to immediately evacuate their apartment building at the south end of Rio Dell after large cracks appeared near the building. A reader reminded us that this building had been in a precarious position before…. In 1964, the 777 Restaurant...
KTVL
Firefighters put out structure fire in rural Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire and Grants Pass Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in Sunny Valley Tuesday morning. According to officials, a detached shop was fully engulfed by flames and the fire had spread to a nearby RV. RMF says the main house was not...
kymkemp.com
Current Humboldt County Road Closures
Lily Rd. at p.m. 0.20, closest cross street is Meyers Rd. due to trees across road and in power lines. Shower’s Pass Closed at Mountain View post mile 17.11 due to culvert damage. Fickle Hill Road 7600-8600 Block multiple trees down and powerlines down PG&E is on scene. Coffee...
lostcoastoutpost.com
State Announces $3M to Help Humboldt County Residents Impacted by the Recent Earthquakes
Senate Majority Leader Mike McGuire, Assemblymember Jim Wood, the State Office of Emergency Services and the California Department of Housing & Community Development have announced $3 million in available funding to aid residents impacted by the December 20 and January 1 earthquakes. The relief funds will focus on those most in need and help communities get back on their feet.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman found dead in Northern California recycling truck
EUREKA, Calif. - Police are investigating Sunday after a woman was found dead in a load of recycling picked up by a truck in Northern California. The body was discovered Thursday morning at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center in Humboldt County, according to the Eureka Police Department. Trucks deliver loads...
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary 3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Northern California Coast
A preliminary 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 9:21 a.m. and was centered 35.7 miles west of Ferndale, 41.4 miles west of Fortuna and 44.9 miles west-southwest of Eureka, the USGS said. No...
kymkemp.com
Man Arrested After Early Morning Vandalism, Says Rio Dell PD
This is a press release from the Rio Dell Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01-10-23 at approximately 8:22 am, the Rio Dell Police Department responded to the 100 block of...
kymkemp.com
Flash Flood Watch for the Area of the August Complex in Parts of Trinity County and Mendocino County
According to the National Weather Service in Eureka at 10:55 a.m., “A flash flood watch has been issued for the August Complex in southern Trinity county and northeast Mendocino county from 4pm Saturday through 7am Sunday. This highlights the potential for Debris Flow in heavy rain and thunderstorms.”. The...
KTVL
Josephine County Search & Rescue save two people stranded in Northern California
Del Norte County, Ca. — On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Josephine County Search & Rescue rescued two people stranded in Northern California. At approximately 4:45 pm last Wednesday, Josephine County 911 received a call from two people in a vehicle stuck in the snow on Happy Camp Rd, south of the Oregon/California border.
North Coast Journal
McGuire Announces $3 Million in Earthquake Aid, Virtual Town Hall Meeting
The state of California has authorized $3 million in disaster relief aid for Humboldt County residents impacted by the magnitude 6.4 earthquake Dec. 20 and the Jan. 1 aftershock, North Coast state Sen. Mike McGuire announced this afternoon. According to a release from McGuire's office, the funds will "focus on...
North Coast Journal
NCJ Preview: 2022 Photos, Domestic Violence and Relief in Rio Dell
This week we're perusing Mark Larson's photo's of Humboldt in 2022. We're also looking at a tragic killing in Eureka and how it appears to fit a tragically familiar pattern of domestic violence. In the wake of the Jan. 1 aftershock, which hit Rio Dell even harder than the Dec. 20 quake in some respects, we're talking about what help is needed, how local organizations and everyday people are pitching in, and how it's impacting the town's small community of restaurants. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt stories.
kymkemp.com
EPD Says Woman Found Dead in Recycling at Samoa Resource Recovery Center Died of Accidental Causes
On January 5, 2023, the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. As part of the investigation, an autopsy was performed. The cause of death has been...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Hundreds, Perhaps Thousands of Humboldt County Residents Won’t Have Their Power Restored for Another Two Weeks, According to an Estimate From PG&E
Thousands of Humboldt County residents are still without electricity days after heavy rain and high winds knocked out power across the region. While power has been restored to the vast majority of Humboldt Bay area residents who lost power on Jan. 4, many others could be left in the dark for nearly two weeks.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Police Release Identity of Woman Whose Body Was Located Amongst Recycling in Samoa
On January 5, 2023, the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. As part of the investigation, an autopsy was performed. The cause of death has been...
North Coast Journal
UPDATED: 3.6 Earthquake Strikes Near Fieldbrook
A preliminary magnitude-3.6 earthquake (which was first reported as a 3.5 before being downgrade to a 3.4 before being upgrade by USGS) struck near Fieldbrook at 10:32 a.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the temblor hit at a depth of 13.35 miles about a mile from Fieldbrook, 4 miles from McKinleyville and 6 miles from Arcata.
lostcoastoutpost.com
The Power Outages Are Rolling In as the Next Phase of the Atmospheric River Strikes Humboldt
The winds are rising, and they’re gonna be with us for at least the next couple of days. The second wave of the great turn-of-the-year atmospheric river is upon us, and by all accounts it looks to be even more impactful than last week’s. (Though apparently the Bay Area is getting the worst of it.)
kymkemp.com
Pelican Bay Blues
An opinion piece about her experiences at Pelican Bay prison in Del Norte County by Cecelia Holland who wrote the book My Brother’s Keeper II: Voices: Writing and Art by the Men of Pelican Bay:. The class meets in an old mess hall—bare concrete walls, metal tables bolted to...
Comments / 0