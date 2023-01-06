Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Eight people displaced after an overnight house fire in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Firefighters responded to a call for a house fire around 10:30 Monday night in the area of N. Douglas Ave. When fire crews arrived, smoke could be seen coming from the back of the two-story home and no occupants were found inside. Firefighters were...
One dog dead, one person displaced following Springfield fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One dog is dead and another person was displaced following a fire in Springfield on Saturday night. Springfield Fire Department Chief Brandon D. Blough said crews arrived on the scene at White Birch Dr. and saw an attached garage on fire. The fire also spread to the attic. The fire was […]
WAND TV
Two injured after car goes airborne in Christian County crash
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a car went airborne in a crash in Christian County Tuesday. Illinois State Police troopers responded to US Route 51 just north of Assumption around 6:30 a.m. Troopers said a vehicle going southbound on US Route 51 near...
wdbr.com
House fire on White Birch Drive
A fire that happened Saturday January 7th on White Birch Drive is under investigation. Springfield Fire Department crews arrived on scene to find an attached garage on fire with fire in the attic. All occupants were accounted for with no injuries. One dog perished in the fire. The fire was...
ISP: IL-54 closed in Bellflower after ‘serious crash’
BELLFLOWER, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said troops are on the scene of a serious crash on IL-54 in Bellflower. They shared on Facebook that the intersection will be closed for an extended period of time. They are advising everyone to avoid the area at this time. This is a developing story.
Domestic altercation causes fire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Battalion Chief Timothy May said the Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire caused by a domestic altercation on Sunday morning. Crews arrived on the scene at the 1100 block of E. Henderson Ave. around 5:00 a.m. They saw light smoke coming from the front door of the house. The fire […]
wlds.com
Two LifeStar EMS Workers Arrested For First-Degree Murder in Springfield Patient’s Death
Two LifeStar EMS workers in Springfield have been charged with first-degree murder of a person in their care. In a press conference today, Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright said that 35 year old Earl L. Moore was in the care of two Lifestar EMS workers after they were called to a home in Springfield last month. 50 year old Peter Cadigan and 44 year old Peggy J. Finley have each been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Moore’s death. The citations for Finley and Cadigan were filed by the Illinois State Police.
Two Springfield EMS workers charged with first-degree murder
This story has been updated with information from Springfield Police about the 911 call. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Springfield emergency workers have been charged with first degree murder for improperly restraining a patient. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced in a news conference Tuesday first-degree murder charges for Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan […]
Body camera footage of two Springfield EMS workers charged with murder released
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County State’s Attorney office has released the full autopsy and body camera footage surrounding the homicide of Earl Moore Jr. Three Springfield Police officers responded to a 911 call by Earl Moore Jr. All three officer’s body cameras footage have been put on the Sangamon County’s YouTube page here, […]
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Investigate Fatal Traffic Crash
VEHICLES: Unit 1 – 2018 Gray Ford Focus. Unit 2 – 2022 Gray Peterbilt Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – 22-year-old male from Highland, IN – Deceased, pending next of kin notification. Unit 2 – Sarah L. White, 39-year-old female from Winter Haven, FL –...
wjbc.com
A pair of Springfield EMT’s reportedly “knew better and just didn’t care”
SPRINGFIELD – The December death of a Springfield man has drawn the attention of the NAACP. Teresa Haley, the organization’s president in Springfield and in Illinois, says the case of Earl Moore, Jr., 35, shows the disparities in health care for Blacks and whites. Moore, who was Black, was hallucinating when a loved one called 9-1-1. EMT’s Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley allegedly were rough with Moore, putting him prone on a stretcher and strapping him in tightly across his back.
Champaign County Coroner identifies man dead following I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the Highland, Ind. man who died in an I-57 crash on Friday. Northrup said 22-year-old Frank A. Vargas was pronounced dead on the scene around 4:12 p.m. He was reportedly traveling northbound on I-57 when his vehicle crossed the median into the southbound […]
Monticello mother reacts after son with autism found safe
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Monticello mother was relieved Friday night to learn her son had been found safe after he disappeared. Kayden Kelly, 18, went missing Friday afternoon, a situation with added urgency due to him having autism. Kelly’s mother Krickett said she was informed by her daughter that something was wrong. “My daughter […]
1470 WMBD
Man arrested after stolen Peoria-area vehicles found in Fulton County
CANTON, Ill. – A Pekin man was arrested in Fulton County over the weekend on drug and stolen vehicle charges. Canton Police say Justin Norman, 41, was taken to jail after a report of a suspicious vehicle at a Casey’s location in the city around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.
Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries. The second vehicle involved, a Ford […]
foxillinois.com
Man arrested for fleeing police with 2-year-old in car
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man is facing charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, armed violence, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and endangering the life of a child. Police say they attempted to make a stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle originally stopped...
WAND TV
Urbana PD ask for public's assistance in identifying man involved in robbery
URBANA, Ill. (WAND)-Urbana Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect who robbed a business at knife point. According to police, the individual got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, and is described as an older Hispanic male, bushy gray eyebrows with a very thick accent.
WAND TV
First responders locate teen last seen in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Kayden T. Kelley, 18, has been located according to a release from the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency. Kayden went missing earlier this afternoon from Bell Ave. in Monticello. It was suspected that he was walking toward Allerton Park. Multiple agencies as well as local...
WAND TV
Decatur Memorial Hospital, St. Mary's announce top baby names for 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital are announcing the top baby names for 2022. Below are the combined top baby boy and baby girl names for deliveries at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital and Decatur Memorial Hospital in 2022. Girls:. Harper (8) Tied for...
Crime Stoppers looking to solve criminal damage in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an instance of criminal damage that happened last month. Officials said that an unknown individual damaged eight air conditioning units located in the parking lot of 202 East Green Street in Champaign. This crime happened between 5 p.m. on […]
