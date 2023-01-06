Read full article on original website
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
Filing closes with heavily contested seats for mayors, councils, in March 7 municipal elections
Laurens County, South Carolina – Filing closed at noon today,. Friday, Jan. 6, ahead of the county’s March 7, 2023 municipal elections. In Clinton, there are already four candidates for the City of Clinton District 2 council seat, but incumbent Shirley Jenkins is not among them. “I decided...
WYFF4.com
Pickens County residents push back on large developments
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — Hundreds of residents in Pickens County met Friday night to discuss what they call unchecked growth in their area. They are calling themselves the Community Alliance for Sustainable Development. Their concern is primarily over large developments in Pickens County, like a recent proposal by a developer that was presented to county council in December. The proposed development would have had 946 single-family homes and 322 townhomes, on about one square mile of property.
Newberry County residents concerned by 'blood dumps' in the road; sheriff responds
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Frustrated residents in Newberry County have begun questioning an unusual sight in their community - blood in the road and what some describe as "protein" and others simply call "guts." And while the cause may be less disturbing than it initially sounds, some residents say it's...
groundbreakcarolinas.com
Harper General Contractors President David Wise on Building Trust in the Carolinas
Grounded in a culture of trust and community and 73 years of experience, Harper General Contractors has grown into an almost 300-employee company, with offices spreading across North and South Carolina. Harper is a full-service general contracting and construction management firm with a very distinct and enduring philosophy: “Do what you say you’re going to do, the way you say you’re going to do it.”
hhsrampage.com
New Simpsonville Attractions to Come
A new food court as well as a mini golf area have been approved by the city of Simpsonville, calling itself “The Yard”. This will soon be found between 210 and 216 NE Main Street. Construction should be completed sometime between Summer of 2023, adding even more excitement to Main Street. Get ready to open up your appetites and your wallets for a good time only a short drive away.
AOL Corp
SC woman charged with abusing vulnerable adult at Midlands facility for disabled
A West Columbia woman has been arrested and accused of abusing a vulnerable adult living in a center operated by the state Department of Disabilities and Special Needs. Carrol Moore Hall, 58, was charged Wednesday with abuse of a vulnerable adult by the State Law Enforcement Division. Hall was working at the Midlands Regional Center on Farrow Road north of Columbia, when she allegedly placed a resident of the facility in a chokehold on three occasions on Dec. 9, according to the arrest warrant.
gsabusiness.com
Greenville bank completes merger with Alabama company
United Community Banks Inc. of Greenville completed its merger with Progress Financial Corp., effective Jan. 3. Progress's bank subsidiary, Progress Bank and Trust, was merged into United's bank subsidiary, United Community Bank. Progress will now operate under the United brand, according to a news release. Progress is headquartered in Huntsville,...
roadtripsandcoffee.com
10 Sensational Local Places for Brunch in Columbia, SC
I’ve never been a morning person. I’ve always thought anything before noon should be illegal. Just let me sleep in, wake up sans the alarm clock, and everything will be alright. But the one thing I would get up early for is a great breakfast. Even better – brunch.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Upstate city named a best place to raise a family
Fortune magazine recently named our next guest’s Upstate city as one of the top 25 places in the country to raise a family, the only one on the list from South Carolina. Mike Switzer interviews JR Charles, community development director for the city of Mauldin, SC. After almost 20...
Another Upstate woman dead in 2nd weekend shooting
Another Upstate woman is dead in a seemingly un-related shooting over the weekend. Pickens County Deputies responded to a disturbance call at a home on Crest Way in Easley, Saturday.
FOX Carolina
Fight in Greenville County roadway leads to shooting
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person outside a business on Thursday night. Deputies said someone reported the shooting just after 11:18 p.m. in the parking lot shared by Citgo and McDonald’s in the 1700-block of White...
1 dead, 1 charged following crash in Cherokee Co.
One person is dead and another person is charged following a crash in Cherokee County.
FOX Carolina
Upstate pharmacy to pay $275K after 46 bottles of cough syrup go missing, investigators say
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Justice said an Upstate pharmacy has agreed to pay $275,000 after an inspection revealed the business could not account for 46 bottles of cough syrup. The Drug Enforcement Agency and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control launched an...
Two Rock Hill parking decks will soon go gateless. Here's how you'll pay for parking
ROCK HILL, S.C. — There's a new way to pay for parking in Rock Hill, and it doesn't involve paying at the gate. That's mainly because there won't be a gate at two parking decks in town. So how do you pay?. The City of Rock Hill has partnered...
WYFF4.com
Upstate farmer weighs in on nationwide increase in egg prices
GRAY COURT, S.C. — An outbreak of avian flu is being blamed for the rising cost of eggs across the country, but one Upstate farmer says his prices have remained fairly constant over the past year. "We haven't raised our prices for about a year now," said Steve Ellis,...
FOX Carolina
Greenville listed in top 10 real estate markets
Why more adults age 26 to 41 are living with their parents. Is Greenville growing taller? How density will play a role in GVL 2040 plan. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News.
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies pedestrian from deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol have released a description of the car wanted in a deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg County. It happened at 1:16 a.m. on Friday on Highway 9 near Rocky Branch Road. Troopers said a pedestrian was hit and killed, and...
2 hit by vehicle along US-29 in Spartanburg Co.
Two people have been hospitalized after they were hit by a vehicle in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from hit-and-run in Boiling Springs
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight hit-and-run near Boiling Springs. According to Highway Patrol, the victim was on SC-9 around 1:16 a.m. on Friday when they were hit by an unknown vehicle. Sadly, they passed away at the scene.
