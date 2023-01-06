ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, SC

WYFF4.com

Pickens County residents push back on large developments

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — Hundreds of residents in Pickens County met Friday night to discuss what they call unchecked growth in their area. They are calling themselves the Community Alliance for Sustainable Development. Their concern is primarily over large developments in Pickens County, like a recent proposal by a developer that was presented to county council in December. The proposed development would have had 946 single-family homes and 322 townhomes, on about one square mile of property.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
groundbreakcarolinas.com

Harper General Contractors President David Wise on Building Trust in the Carolinas

Grounded in a culture of trust and community and 73 years of experience, Harper General Contractors has grown into an almost 300-employee company, with offices spreading across North and South Carolina. Harper is a full-service general contracting and construction management firm with a very distinct and enduring philosophy: “Do what you say you’re going to do, the way you say you’re going to do it.”
GREENVILLE, SC
hhsrampage.com

New Simpsonville Attractions to Come

A new food court as well as a mini golf area have been approved by the city of Simpsonville, calling itself “The Yard”. This will soon be found between 210 and 216 NE Main Street. Construction should be completed sometime between Summer of 2023, adding even more excitement to Main Street. Get ready to open up your appetites and your wallets for a good time only a short drive away.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
AOL Corp

SC woman charged with abusing vulnerable adult at Midlands facility for disabled

A West Columbia woman has been arrested and accused of abusing a vulnerable adult living in a center operated by the state Department of Disabilities and Special Needs. Carrol Moore Hall, 58, was charged Wednesday with abuse of a vulnerable adult by the State Law Enforcement Division. Hall was working at the Midlands Regional Center on Farrow Road north of Columbia, when she allegedly placed a resident of the facility in a chokehold on three occasions on Dec. 9, according to the arrest warrant.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
gsabusiness.com

Greenville bank completes merger with Alabama company

United Community Banks Inc. of Greenville completed its merger with Progress Financial Corp., effective Jan. 3. Progress's bank subsidiary, Progress Bank and Trust, was merged into United's bank subsidiary, United Community Bank. Progress will now operate under the United brand, according to a news release. Progress is headquartered in Huntsville,...
GREENVILLE, SC
roadtripsandcoffee.com

10 Sensational Local Places for Brunch in Columbia, SC

I’ve never been a morning person. I’ve always thought anything before noon should be illegal. Just let me sleep in, wake up sans the alarm clock, and everything will be alright. But the one thing I would get up early for is a great breakfast. Even better – brunch.
COLUMBIA, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Upstate city named a best place to raise a family

Fortune magazine recently named our next guest’s Upstate city as one of the top 25 places in the country to raise a family, the only one on the list from South Carolina. Mike Switzer interviews JR Charles, community development director for the city of Mauldin, SC. After almost 20...
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Fight in Greenville County roadway leads to shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person outside a business on Thursday night. Deputies said someone reported the shooting just after 11:18 p.m. in the parking lot shared by Citgo and McDonald’s in the 1700-block of White...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate farmer weighs in on nationwide increase in egg prices

GRAY COURT, S.C. — An outbreak of avian flu is being blamed for the rising cost of eggs across the country, but one Upstate farmer says his prices have remained fairly constant over the past year. "We haven't raised our prices for about a year now," said Steve Ellis,...
GRAY COURT, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from hit-and-run in Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight hit-and-run near Boiling Springs. According to Highway Patrol, the victim was on SC-9 around 1:16 a.m. on Friday when they were hit by an unknown vehicle. Sadly, they passed away at the scene.
BOILING SPRINGS, SC

