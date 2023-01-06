Read full article on original website
1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022Charleston News SourceCharleston, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ChattanoogaTed RiversChattanooga, TN
1-5 B & B Marina to Host Brandon MaddoxCharleston News SourceChattanooga, TN
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
The Aviary takes flight: New student space introduced to South Campus
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga South Campus students now have student-centric space within easy walking distance of their residence halls. On Monday, Jan. 9, a grand opening ceremony was held to introduce The Aviary at Stacy Town Center—a community space designed to serve the social and academic needs of students residing in Decosimo, Guerry, Stophel, Walker and UC Foundation Apartments.
Urban Vision Initiative moves past boot camp and closer to goal of empowering successful entrepreneurs
Trying to create an exclusive bridal studio from whole cloth, Veatrice Conley turned to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s Urban Vision Initiative, which connects local entrepreneurs from underserved communities with student consultants to help pave the path to economic viability. Conley and eight other would-be entrepreneurs recently completed...
The Area Boom In Freestanding Emergency Departments
Chattanooga and Hamilton County serve as a regional hub for health care. Now, what are known as freestanding emergency departments - freestanding ER’s - are on the rise in this area. Elizabeth Fite is examining this trend as health care reporter for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Chattanooga, January 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Chattanooga. The Berean Academy basketball team will have a game with St Jude School on January 09, 2023, 13:00:00. The East Ridge High School basketball team will have a game with Tyner Academy on January 09, 2023, 14:00:00.
Second Annual ModelCon Held in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Scale model enthusiasts in our community gathered at the Chattanooga Convention Center today. The annual Chattanooga ModelCon drew scale modelers from all over the region. It was hosted by the Chattanooga Scale Modelers club. There were models of airplanes, tanks, race cars, and plenty of other vehicles....
Third-party security 'not authorized' at Brainerd High School, Hamilton Co. Schools says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A third-party security guard who a family says punched a teenager at Brainerd High School Thursday morning was "not authorized" to be there, Hamilton County Schools said Friday. Instead, it appears Brainerd High School hired the guard on its own, without knowledge of Hamilton County Schools....
1-9 Olin Chlorine Under Investigation
The Jeffrey Miller law firm in Tennessee has partnered with Joey James Law in North Alabama to investigate mercury contaminations and - or exposures at the Olin Chemical plant in Charleston, TN.
Cleveland cuts ribbon on downtown affordable housing
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland is undergoing some major renovations to its historic downtown, including new affordable housing for the community. In partnership with the city council and outside developers, Cleveland Mayor Kevin Brooks is prepared to see his city take some of its older properties and transform them into something new.
Boater escapes burning vessel in Chattanooga Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A boater managed to escape his burning vessel unharmed and swim to safety Monday afternoon in Chattanooga. A post on the Chattanooga Fire Department's Facebook page says the accident happened near Raider Lane, at about 1:30 p.m. CFD says arriving firefighters found the burning boat on...
North Georgia county mourns death of beloved fire chief
CHATSWORTH, Ga — A north Georgia county is mourning the loss of its fire chief. Fire Chief Michael “Moe” Baxter of The Chatsworth Fire department has died, the Murray County Department of Public Safety announced on Sunday. Baxter joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and...
1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022
The following list of local people who are, or have been, behind bars, and may include arrests made by several law enforcement agencies. However, people being held and charged federally, will not be listed. This is because they are not being charged locally.
Teen missing from Chickamauga, last seen at Coolidge Park in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Police in Chickamauga need your help locating a missing 17-year-old. Thursday afternoon, they tweeted that Jason Story left Chickamauga Tuesday night, and was last seen that night in the area of Coolidge Park. If you have seen Story or know where he is, contact Chickamauga Police...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Chattanooga
Chattanooga might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Chattanooga.
Former Hamilton County deputy who allegedly gave minors alcohol hired in Bradley County
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Hamilton County deputy who allegedly gave minors alcohol in 2013 was recently hired by the Bradley County Sheriff's Office. BCSO says Justin Tabor is a recent hire who is in a 3-month on the job training program with a Field Training Officer from their patrol division.
Long John Silver’s intends to rebuild at same location
Kimball, Tenn. – In the dawn of the new year, the Kimball Board of Mayor and Aldermen convened for its first regular monthly meeting of 2023, assembling just enough members to form a quorum. The swift meeting was succinct and to the point barely eclipsing 20 minutes, but managed to address a number of items for the Town.
Dog rescued near Chickamauga Dam 'may not make it through the weekend,' says McKamey
A dog abandoned near the Chickamauga Dam on Highway 153 "may not make it through the weekend," according to the McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga. The center says a person saw a dog being abandoned at about 6 p.m., and called McKamey immediately. When officers arrived, they found the good...
Armed customers stop husband, wife trying to rob North Georgia gas station at gunpoint, police say
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — Police arrested a north Georgia couple they say tried to rob a gas station clerk before other customers intervened. Ellijay police and Gilmer County deputies received a call Monday night about an attempted robbery at the Ideal Mart off Old Northcutt Road. Police said Shawn...
