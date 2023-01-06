ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

utc.edu

The Aviary takes flight: New student space introduced to South Campus

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga South Campus students now have student-centric space within easy walking distance of their residence halls. On Monday, Jan. 9, a grand opening ceremony was held to introduce The Aviary at Stacy Town Center—a community space designed to serve the social and academic needs of students residing in Decosimo, Guerry, Stophel, Walker and UC Foundation Apartments.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
utc.edu

Urban Vision Initiative moves past boot camp and closer to goal of empowering successful entrepreneurs

Trying to create an exclusive bridal studio from whole cloth, Veatrice Conley turned to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s Urban Vision Initiative, which connects local entrepreneurs from underserved communities with student consultants to help pave the path to economic viability. Conley and eight other would-be entrepreneurs recently completed...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

The Area Boom In Freestanding Emergency Departments

Chattanooga and Hamilton County serve as a regional hub for health care. Now, what are known as freestanding emergency departments - freestanding ER’s - are on the rise in this area. Elizabeth Fite is examining this trend as health care reporter for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Second Annual ModelCon Held in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Scale model enthusiasts in our community gathered at the Chattanooga Convention Center today. The annual Chattanooga ModelCon drew scale modelers from all over the region. It was hosted by the Chattanooga Scale Modelers club. There were models of airplanes, tanks, race cars, and plenty of other vehicles....
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Cleveland cuts ribbon on downtown affordable housing

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland is undergoing some major renovations to its historic downtown, including new affordable housing for the community. In partnership with the city council and outside developers, Cleveland Mayor Kevin Brooks is prepared to see his city take some of its older properties and transform them into something new.
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVCFOX

Boater escapes burning vessel in Chattanooga Monday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A boater managed to escape his burning vessel unharmed and swim to safety Monday afternoon in Chattanooga. A post on the Chattanooga Fire Department's Facebook page says the accident happened near Raider Lane, at about 1:30 p.m. CFD says arriving firefighters found the burning boat on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Community mourns death of longtime north Georgia fire chief

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the recent death of the beloved Chatsworth Fire Department Chief. Murray County Fire Chief Dewayne Bain announced on Facebook that Chatsworth Chief Michael "Moe" Baxter died. He joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and assumed the role of...
CHATSWORTH, GA
mcnewstn.com

Long John Silver’s intends to rebuild at same location

Kimball, Tenn. – In the dawn of the new year, the Kimball Board of Mayor and Aldermen convened for its first regular monthly meeting of 2023, assembling just enough members to form a quorum. The swift meeting was succinct and to the point barely eclipsing 20 minutes, but managed to address a number of items for the Town.
KIMBALL, TN

